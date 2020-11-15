From life cycles to the lives of at-risk youth

It’s always refreshing to hear of successful companies that consistently go above and beyond to find unique ways to give back, or pay it forward. While charitable donations from the biggest conglomerates to worthy causes are always appreciated, one can’t help but wonder whether the intention was genuine, a tax write-off, or for some other form of mutual benefit.Then there are companies such as MCE Systems, which has offices in Israel, the US and Canada. MCE is a full-suite mobile device life cycle management solutions software provider. The company provides a back-end solution for the entirety of the mobile life cycle, from manufacture to disposal. In effect, the solution works to make sure all parties involved with making and handling phones are in sync, making a more seamless experience for both phone owners and service providers. When you bring your phone to the provider for servicing, for example, how does the technician know which repairs it’s had before? Or what the device went through? MCE handles that. MCE’s software manages the trade-in process, the customer service management, self-help repair app, phone recycling, etc. MCE works closely with Shanti House, or “Beit Hashanti” in Hebrew, an organization that serves at-risk youth and youth in immediate danger. Shanti House provides a home for such youth who can no longer live with their legal guardians because it is too dangerous, and MCE’s leadership decided to offer the company’s full support for Shanti’s important work, doing impact work including fun activities, teaching, and engaging.“We’re here for anything they might need,” says Kobi Friedman, CFO and chief operating officer of MCE. “I firmly believe that, when you want to help out, you should focus on one organization. All businesses have limited resources, and instead of giving 10% to multiple organizations, it’s better to give everything to one.”MCE actually helps Shanti House organize its yearly bike event, and it deploys its staff to help cold call for donations. MCE doesn’t help Shanti financially, but it helps with administrative burdens, such as building budgets interacting with government bodies. MCE CCO and Cofounder Liran Weiss also deploys the company’s R&D team to help Shanti with the technology side of things.Another way MCE made an impact took place back in August, in response to the pandemic, and it tied in very well with its core business. The company created an initiative called Retail for Covid, to “make it safe and simple for IT executives to donate spare computer power to support COVID-19 research.” With retail stores fully or partially closed amid lockdowns, there were a lot of unused in-store computers that were essentially just collecting dust. MCE, in collaboration with the Baker Laboratory at the University of Washington, worked with retailers to distribute unused computing materials to support scientists and doctors that were working to find treatments for COVID-19.MCE also released a series of quick-to-deploy digital channel solutions to assist companies struggling to make their operations digital and remote.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}In June 2020, the Standards Institution of Israel awarded MCE the “Golden Mark” for compliance of management systems to the highest standards of quality. MCE complies and holds certifications for quality, security, privacy, and environmental responsibility – the latter of which demonstrates its commitment to preventing harm to our planet.While MCE is well known for being an omni-channel device life cycle solutions boutique that specializes in innovative and disruptive projects, it also serves as a model of exactly how companies should relentlessly explore new ways to give back and pay it forward.