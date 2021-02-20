The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Government transparency is crucial in a democracy - comment

In a democracy, the people are the sovereign power and they have the right to know what decisions their government is making.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
FEBRUARY 20, 2021 21:42
Israelis protest against government corruption and for democracy, outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem on May 3, 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Israelis protest against government corruption and for democracy, outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem on May 3, 2020
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
After nearly 73 years of independence, Israel is still very much a fledgling democracy.
Yes, there are equal rights for citizens and yes, we in the press are able to openly criticize the government that is elected by the people. But, every once in a while, Israel shows that it still does not understand what it means to have freedom of the press and what it truly means to be a democracy with transparency and clear checks and balances.
An example of this was given on Thursday when Israel and Syria finalized a prisoner swap with Russian mediation. Israel got back a woman – reportedly haredi and in her twenties – who had crossed into Syria earlier this month near Mount Hermon. Syria, in exchange, received two shepherds back who had crossed into Israel illegally and also got Israel to commute the sentence of a Druze woman from the Golan Heights.
Within a day though, Israeli media reported that the deal had included a secret clause. The reports, though, could not reveal what the clause included, although hints were coming from various directions that Israel had agreed to either supply or purchase coronavirus vaccines for Syria. The reason the clause could not be published remains a mystery. All we know is that its publication has been banned by the Military Censor.
The whole story – of the woman crossing into Syria and the cabinet meeting on Tuesday – was shrouded under strict censorship by the Military Censor only to see the information leaked a day later by the Syrian press. This included even after she had returned to Israel late Thursday night. Also then, no one in an official capacity said anything.
In other words, instead of Israelis getting their information from a reliable source they were left having to rely on media run by a brutal dictator in Damascus.
The problems with this are many. Firstly, when the cabinet meets to vote on a prisoner swap, the Israeli people have the right to know about it. It should also get to know the entire deal and not have to rely on foreign reports as to what its government is doing.
Does it make sense to release prisoners for a woman who willingly crossed the border and to also buy or supply hundreds of thousands of vaccines to an enemy state? Maybe it does. Maybe it doesn’t. It is hard to say since we don’t know the full details.
The woman had apparently tried crossing into the Gaza Strip a few years ago and was stopped by soldiers, making it clear that this was not some innocent mistake.
The deal reached with Syria makes us wonder about Avera Mengistu, an Ethiopian Israeli, and Hisham al-Sayed, a Bedouin Israeli, who are both held in Gaza. Mengistu has been in Gaza since 2014; al-Sayed since 2015.
Why has a similar deal not been reached to secure their release? Has the government tried and if not, why not?
While it is hard to pass judgment on a deal whose clauses remain classified, we reject the way the government has used the Military Censor.
In a democracy, the people are the sovereign power and they have the right to know what decisions their government is making and whether the prices it decides to pay make sense.
This, of course, needs to be balanced with national security. The public does not need to know everything and sometimes, if it does, lives can be at risk.
We applaud the government for going to great lengths to secure the release of an Israeli citizen. However, imagine that the government had activated the censor to ban publication of the details of the prisoner swap that saw 1,500 Palestinian terrorists released in exchange for Gilad Schalit. Would that have been right?
The answer is obviously no, but that is because we knew about the price that was being paid. This is exactly why oversight is needed – to ensure that the government does not exaggerate and safeguards the interests of the people it was elected to serve.
Banning details of a deal from publication when the details are anyhow leaked achieves only one thing – the erosion of trust in the government.


Tags Knesset Avera Mengistu democracy Hisham al-Sayed
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Government transparency is crucial in a democracy - comment

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The real message Netanyahu should take from Biden's phone call

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Michaeli the only true opposition to Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Coronavirus: Masking the message of Purim - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by