The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Hamas officials are the masters of negotiation - opinion

After every major armed conflict with Israel, Hamas emerged seemingly victorious from post-ceasefire negotiations.

By GRISHA YAKUBOVICH  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 21:53
YAHYA SINWAR, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, has proven more than once he is pragmatic and is willing to deal with Israel. (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
YAHYA SINWAR, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, has proven more than once he is pragmatic and is willing to deal with Israel.
(photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
At the beginning of the month, Hamas and Israel declared a long-term ceasefire agreement. Some view Hamas as a simple terrorist organization that limits its activities to digging tunnels, firing rockets and preparing suicide bombings. In reality, Hamas has evolved into an organization with clear long-term goals and a strategy to achieve them.
Others believe Hamas is a democratically elected political party that acts on the will of its people. In truth, it censors domestic criticism. Gazans opposed to Hamas’s authority face merciless retribution.
So, what is Hamas, and how have they become such sophisticated, formidable negotiators, able to force Israel to the negotiating table? Hamas rose to power in the Gaza Strip in June 2007, ousting the Palestinian Authority in a violent coup. Since then, it has fought three conflicts with Israel, and the socioeconomic situation in Gaza has inched ever closer to collapse. Yet, Hamas’s rule is strengthening, and it governs the Strip with a firm hand, wielding unchallenged power.
Furthermore, after every major armed conflict with Israel, Hamas emerged seemingly victorious from post-ceasefire negotiations.
Their playbook is simple. First, they escalate hostilities. Second, they agree to a ceasefire on the condition that post-violence negotiations are mediated by Egypt. Third, they anchor their negotiating positions with unreasonably high demands. Last, they extract concessions from Israel to which Israelis would not have conceded during peacetime.
Hamas has studied the Israelis. Their demands yield increasing effectiveness. Hamas has learned Israel’s priorities, red lines and items deemed nonnegotiable.
Hamas acts first to improve Gaza’s humanitarian situation. Second, they seek to lift Israeli security restrictions on Gaza, which it describes as a blockade. Third, Hamas wants to dominate the international narrative.
Lastly, Hamas is positioning to succeed PA President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank.
Hamas’s negotiation strategy is constantly evolving, while Israel’s approach to negotiations has remained stagnant. Israel continues to demand a cessation of rocket attacks, tunnel digging (including sea tunnels), the end of Hamas’s naval commando threats to the Israeli coastline, border bombs and recruiting for its military wing. Israel also demands the release of two civilians held captive by Hamas and the remains of two IDF soldiers who fell in Gaza in 2014. In return, Israel offers to solve some of Gaza’s humanitarian challenges, both directly and through the assistance of third parties.
For example, Israel proposed the construction of a natural gas pipeline into Gaza to power Gaza’s electricity station. Though Egypt also has the capacity to build such a pipeline into Gaza, Israeli-Egyptian relations mean Egypt would not do this without coordination with Israel. Hamas understands this, and realizes that it would have to make concessions at the negotiating table for the pipeline to move forward.
So Hamas turns to primitive tools to coax Israel back to negotiations – incendiary and explosive balloons and kites, for example. The use of these simple tools comes after many months of disturbances on the Israel-Gaza border, and the deployment of ‘night squads’ along the fence that burn tires, release arson balloons and aim to exhaust local Israeli civilians living in southern Israel.
These attacks have garnered extensive coverage across Israeli media, and Israeli civilians are desperate for the carnage to end. In short, Hamas’s goal of manipulating Israel back into the negotiating room appears to be working.
Israel has responded with sophisticated air power. When juxtaposed against kites and balloons in the international press, Israeli fighter jets look like Goliath’s bronze spear staring down the Gazan David’s sling.
This past month exemplified this pattern. On August 7, incendiary Gazan balloons began being floated across the border, riding on sea winds that always blow east toward Israel. A week later, on August 15, an Egyptian mediation delegation arrived in Gaza.
To heap further pressure on Israeli negotiators, Hamas announced its power station would cease operations, making it seem as though Israel was preventing Hamas from producing the energy it needs to power the Strip.
Three days thereafter, Gaza City’s mayor raised an alarm about the effect of the power cuts on Gaza’s water supply. As a result, Hamas won the PR battle once again, somehow convincing the international community that Israel was responsible for the absence of potable water in Gaza.
Hamas carried out the escalation it had planned all along, step by step, as a military operation. The doctrine of Hamas is to “keep the enemy busy,” by way of a low level war of attrition, using the most basic tools imaginable, and to reap real dividends during future negotiations.
Hamas continues to rack up large victories in the PR arena and small victories at the negotiating table. And so they will continue to push. Hamas will demand new projects, and further Israeli investment into Gaza’s economy. It will not agree to demilitarize Gaza. Indeed, further demands will likely include a port, a symbolic airport and access to the West Bank so that Hamas can participate in future Palestinian elections.
This is a losing situation for Israel. Multiple deployments of the same Israeli strategy are not an effective way forward. It is no accident that such thinking was apocryphally described by Albert Einstein as “insanity.” Israel needs to reevaluate their negotiating strategy with Hamas. It is time for some creativity – something they could learn from their adversary.

The writer concluded his military service in 2016 as the head of the civil department for the IDF’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories.


Tags Israel Gaza Hamas
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu should have met with Joe Biden during US visit By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel-UAE-Bahrain normalization deal has created a new Middle East By YAAKOV KATZ
Isi Leibler This Rosh Hashanah, pray for a true unity government By ISI LEIBLER
Emily Schrader The problem with normalizing TikTok - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Arik Ascherman Justice for Umm Al Hiran would be true apology - opinion By ARIK ASCHERMAN

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by