The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Hanukkah: The holiday of Jewish dignity - opinion

Hanukkah is here to remind us that only a people who insist on preserving their identity, even when they are 'few versus many.'

By MENACHEM GERLITZKY
Published: DECEMBER 4, 2021 18:12
The Menorah Center in Dnipro, Ukraine: A vibrant symbol of the community’s renewal. (photo credit: THE MENORAH CENTER)
The Menorah Center in Dnipro, Ukraine: A vibrant symbol of the community’s renewal.
(photo credit: THE MENORAH CENTER)
Have you seen the “world’s biggest” Hanukkah menorah?
A Google search will reveal many different menorahs competing for that title. Every year there are new additions: menorahs made from balloons; light bulbs; kinetic laser; hand-carved ice; mango; you name it. They are placed on the roof of a shopping mall, set up on a breakwater by the ocean, with each attempting to attain the coveted title.
In my opinion, the contest was over years ago. This week I merited not only to see the world’s biggest Hanukkah menorah, but actually to be inside it. It’s not really a Hanukkah menorah made of eight candles, but rather a “menorah” with only seven branches, each being a tower. However, the form and the underlying message are definitely identical.
I recently visited the city of Dnipro, Ukraine, and went the municipal Jewish community center. The magnificent, enormous center is composed of seven lit-up towers, designed in the form of a menorah with seven branches. On the premises are all the Jewish community’s institutions, ranging from a shul to a medical clinic. Its obvious name: “The Menorah Center.”
I expressed my astonishment to the city’s Chabad emissary, Rabbi Shmuel Kaminetzki, regarding the grandiose expansiveness of the center that he personally envisioned, planned and constructed. He explained that when he first arrived there in the early 1990s on the instruction of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, he found the remnants of a vibrant, glorious Jewish community broken in spirit after decades of oppression.
Rabbi Levi Duchman lights the Hanukkah Menorah on November 28th, 2021 at Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, UAE. (credit: Courtesy JEWISH UAE) Rabbi Levi Duchman lights the Hanukkah Menorah on November 28th, 2021 at Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, UAE. (credit: Courtesy JEWISH UAE)
He immediately understood that the priority – even before rebuilding devastated synagogues, or establishing a Jewish educational infrastructure – was to infuse a deep sense of Jewish pride and self-respect within the community, which had been terribly depleted during the many years of Soviet oppression. 
He spared no effort, and with great perseverance established a large conspicuous center, to improve the standing of the local residents and grant them the Jewish respect and self-confidence they so deserved. The dynamic Jewish life in the Menorah Center proves beyond a doubt that this was indeed accomplished.

THIS IS the implication of the gigantic Menorah Center situated in the heart of Dnipro. It is also the directive of each Hanukkah menorah, big or small, set on any windowsill or doorway, iconic landmarks worldwide – the declaration of Jewish self-respect. To our Jewish brethren: We are here, and we are no longer apologetic.
The days are gone when we were ashamed of who we are, and suffered feeling inferior to those around us, toward foreign cultures. When our Jewish identity was seen as a burden, we tried to assimilate and be like the Greeks, or whatever other ruling country we were in. Times have changed; we no longer hide our Judaism inside the house and feel uncomfortable expressing our Jewish identity in public.
Hanukkah is here to remind us that only a people who insist on preserving their identity, even when they are “few versus many,” “the weak against the mighty,” merit to survive and carry on – even if it appears that no more oil remains, nor strength to illuminate. The solution is not submitting to assimilation, but stubbornly continuing to guard the “jar of pure oil.” 
And when this is the approach, the miracle occurs. The small flask continues to burn and shine, against all odds. And if you don’t believe it, visit the Menorah Center in Dnipro, and you’ll see.
The writer, the Chabad representative in North Tel Aviv, is the rabbi of the Sea and Sun Synagogue.


Tags Judaism Hanukkah diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The rabbinate must be reformed to be more welcoming - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel’s leaders are playing politics with Omicron - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Beauty and the BDS beast

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Israel must work with the White House, but prepared to say 'no' - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Health minister’s woke agenda isn’t about the pandemic - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
5

Mars Curiosity rover captures rare and stunning panorama

Mars screenshot from Celestia 3D astronomy program.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by