The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Hezbollah is a threat to Latin America - opinion

For decades, Hezbollah operatives have been quietly infiltrating Latin America, for the primary purpose of raising money.

By BILL CASSIDY
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2021 21:39
HEZBOLLAH MEMBERS hold flags marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Kfar Kila near the Lebanese border with Israel in May. (photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
HEZBOLLAH MEMBERS hold flags marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Kfar Kila near the Lebanese border with Israel in May.
(photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
Hezbollah has failed to carry out a successful, high-profile terrorist attack in the western hemisphere since the Argentinian Israelite Mutual Association center bombing in Buenos Aires in 1994. Some misconstrue this apparent absenteeism to mean they do not operate in the region. When you say “Hezbollah in the Americas,” policymakers roll their eyes. This reaction misunderstands Hezbollah’s primary aim in the Americas. For decades, Hezbollah operatives have been quietly infiltrating Latin America, for the primary purpose of raising money to send to the fight back home. 
Showing their value as the Iranian supreme leader’s most effective proxy, Hezbollah has become the contractor of choice for mafia activities abroad. Through networks of shell companies, courier systems and friendly relationships with adversarial nations like Venezuela and Nicaragua, they are carrying out the money-laundering operation for a significant portion of the region’s illicit trade in drugs, weapons and human trafficking. 
Charging fees of up to 14% per transaction, the terrorist organization is raking in an estimated $400 million a year from servicing the drug trade alone, and it probably orders on a magnitude above that. This revenue then funds Hezbollah activities targeted against Israel.
The service they provide drug cartels involves hijacking international trade markets to mask their illicit transactions – a process called Trade-Based Money Laundering (TBML). 
This complex practice washes illicit money by transferring the funds through thousands of shell companies using fake or inflated invoices or switching out products – a flip phone instead of a smartphone – and pocketing the difference. 
SUPPORTERS OF Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah gather in a convoy of motorbikes marking ‘Resistance and Liberation Day’, near the Lebanese border with Israel, in May. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) SUPPORTERS OF Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah gather in a convoy of motorbikes marking ‘Resistance and Liberation Day’, near the Lebanese border with Israel, in May. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
If you need to transfer $1 million to a drug supplier, have his shell company pay yours $2 million for $3 million worth of cell phones. The supplier comes away with the $1 million in value you owe them. This is extremely difficult to distinguish from legitimate trade; especially for our overburdened Customs and Border Agency.

AS HEZBOLLAH and the cartels are becoming more sophisticated, our response to them must as well. If you want to take down a criminal enterprise, go after the money. If we can expose patterns and separate TBML from legitimate trade, we can cripple Hezbollah, which will keep ourselves and our allies safer.
This requires a sophisticated approach. Modernizing customs would create greater transparency into individual shipments. Full government coordination would allow the Customs and Border Agency to work with the Treasury Department, Commerce Department and Justice Department to apprehend and prosecute violators. Using modern tools such as blockchain and artificial intelligence gives us the ability to see and analyze information and root out illicit trade.
My office is working to implement these solutions through Customs modernization legislation, commissioned research to identify weaknesses and responses, blockchain pilot projects and the like – all seeking to deny Hezbollah access to the US economy. Hezbollah’s TBML operations require incredibly large economies of scale to be profitable. The US’ $22 trillion economy is naturally the largest target for money launderers. Denying Hezbollah and other TBML organizations access to our networks would deal a significant blow to their ability to operate.
Most importantly, like in many industries, the rest of the world follows America’s lead. If we are successful in creating a model to combat these sophisticated TBML and financing schemes, we can deny Hezbollah the money they need to continue to target Israel, continuing in our steadfast bipartisan commitment to guarantee the security of our most important ally, and the only democratic country, in the Middle East. 
The writer is a Republican US senator from Louisiana.


Tags Hezbollah latin america cartel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The US-Israel ties are important - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

Haredim did not produce the Hanukkah miracle - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Channel 14 as Israel’s Fox News? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

129 nations ignore Jewish ties to Temple Mount, call it solely Muslim

Jewish visitors on the Temple Mount on Wednesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by