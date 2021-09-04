How to fix Israeli drivers - opinion

We’ve all been there. The stereotypical bad, inconsiderate, crazy, Israeli driver. Why? I am sure you will agree it is due to a number of things: culture; drivers ed; Israeli mythical traits like aggressiveness, always under threat of war... you get the idea.

How do we change this bad and dangerous behavior pattern of current drivers and instill a courteous behavior in new drivers?

Here is my simple, two-pronged plan:

1. Broken Windows

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

To change current drivers’ bad driving behavior, we should employ the “Broken Windows” approach. This concept posits that serious crime is the final result of a lengthier chain of events, theorizing that crime emanated from disorder and that if disorder were eliminated, then serious crimes would not occur.

To apply this approach here, we can call “serious crimes” speeding and car crashes. And “disorder” can be called “discourteous driving behavior.” As the Broken Windows theory states: “if disorder were eliminated, then serious crimes would not occur.”

This means having municipal “Traffic Enforcement Agents” giving out tickets for all the small stuff, like:

• Not parking within the lines – which results in taking up multiple parking spots thus decreasing available parking

• Curb parking at bad angles, which subsequently blocks a lane of traffic – thus creating congestion and reducing traffic flow vitally important for emergency vehicles

• Not signaling

• Non-working headlights or taillights

• Illegal parking – “I’m just running in” and delivering or picking up, or stopping and blocking a lane of traffic to drop off or pick up, or parking on the sidewalk – thus blocking pedestrian access for baby strollers and/or wheelchairs

Besides adding revenue to municipal coffers from the fines collected, by attacking the above list in a fair and consistent manner it would reduce “disorder” (as proven repeatedly in other applications of the Broken Windows theory). The result: more courteous behavior and therefore, a reduction of the more “serious crimes,” which in this case are accidents and speeding.

Of course, this does not mean law and traffic enforcement of speeding and distracted drivers should be changed or reduced. It should continue as proscribed by law and policy.

2. The licensing process

To prevent future drivers’ from falling into discourteous and bad driving behavior, we should change the process in which new drivers obtain their license.

Actually, driver’s education starts long before future drivers become of age. It starts with future drivers becoming aware. Who influences them as they start to think about driving? Then, who teaches them to drive and who mentors them as they actually learn how to drive?

I remember not learning two things during my initial driving experiences. I learned the fundamentals but not how to drive. Only the experience of driving really taught me how to drive. I did not learn how to parallel park on the left-hand side of the road.

How it works in Israel according to the Transportation Ministry:

1. Eyesight test

2. Take the written test

3. At least 28 driving lessons (which includes: preparing to drive, operating the vehicle, maneuvering, traffic laws, driving culture)

4. Take the driving test

5. If you’re under 24 and recently passed your driving test, you’ll get a driving permit and need to drive for six months with an experienced driver. To get your permanent driver’s license, you’ll need to submit a declaration after completing the new-young driver accompaniment program. For the first three months, the experienced driver must be with you at all times when you’re driving. After three months, they only need to be with you at night. You’ll need to drive for at least: 20 hours in cities, 15 hours on intercity roads, 15 hours at night. Sounds complicated.

How it works in the US (it may vary slightly from state to state):

1. Learner’s permit. Take the written and vision tests to get your learner’s permit. This allows you to take driving lessons.

2. Learn to drive. Take a driver’s education class, which includes on the road driving lessons, while concurrently being able to practice driving with a licensed driver (most likely a parent) in the car (with some restrictions).

3. Driving and written tests.

Change the culture. They may look similar, but the big difference is in step 5 for Israel versus step 2 for the US.

What does every parent want at this beginning stage in their child’s life? Safety. For their children to be good, safe and defensive drivers. The driving instructor’s goal might be the same, but they want them to pass their test. No disrespect, but that is the nature of the situation.

By changing this one thing in the Israeli driving license process, we can change the “disorder” we call the Israeli “driving culture.” Allow learners to practice driving with a licensed driver (like a parent) while they are taking their 28 driving lessons.

Therefore, while the parent goes along for the ride during errands or family trips, they will act as an educational back-seat-driver offering the detailed tips the overworked driving instructor may miss or not repeat ad nauseum. Check your mirrors. Signal. Park better. Don’t be so aggressive. Slow down. Give more room. Etc.

The result should be better, more courteous new drivers. And with utilizing the Broken Windows approach on the current drivers, we can hopefully change their behavior, too.

The writer is a former NYC advertising agency and marketing executive. He made aliyah in 2015 and lives in Ashkelon.