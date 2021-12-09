The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

How to harness Israelis to achieve climate goals - opinion

How can we promote knowledge, awareness and environmental behavior that emphasize the immediate personal responsibility and impact of each one of us in response to the crisis?

By ERGA ATAD
Published: DECEMBER 9, 2021 20:07

Updated: DECEMBER 9, 2021 20:52
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION MINISTER Tamar Zandberg recycles plastic bottles in an automatic bottle bank vending machine at a supermarket in Tel Aviv last week. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION MINISTER Tamar Zandberg recycles plastic bottles in an automatic bottle bank vending machine at a supermarket in Tel Aviv last week.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
“Israel will reduce carbon in the economy by 2050,” the headlines promised during the media festival surrounding the Glasgow COP26 summit. 
The climate crisis, one of the most important problems facing humanity today, consistently receives low media coverage. This time, even the promises of a greener and better future have failed to create hope given the gloomy forecasts for the planet and the list of climate problems demanding immediate attention.
Little wonder, then, that the public is relatively apathetic to the climate crisis, and it does not yet constitute a major consideration in elections (Israel Democracy Institute survey, 2020).
This is particularly significant since the crisis is mostly influenced by the actions and decisions of governments, or rather by their incapability to take actions and decisions and to encourage appropriate personal environmental behavior.
Given this, how can we promote knowledge, awareness and environmental behavior that emphasize the immediate personal responsibility and impact of each one of us in response to the crisis? Will these in turn contribute to exerting pressure on governments to take the necessary environmental actions? And if so, what messages should be used to encourage this behavior?
Delegates stand at a pavilion at the media centre during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 4, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN) Delegates stand at a pavilion at the media centre during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 4, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
One message that has been found to be effective in encouraging behavioral environmental change stresses the economic aspect. An example is explaining that people can cut their electricity costs by switching to renewable household energy. Similarly, the use of pro-environmental transportation can be encouraged by means of messages highlighting the personal and immediate contribution this makes both to health and to the environment. The adoption of such personal environmental naturally requires appropriate national infrastructure and environmental planning.
These messages are also based on one of the best-known principles in economics, according to which people tend to make cost-benefit calculations in the short run over the long run. 
For example, the long-distance transportation of meat has a clear impact on the environment and on the climate crisis. To encourage people to reduce meat consumption, we can illustrate its immediate impact on our health and on the climate, while presenting scientific evidence to counter skepticism, alongside an emphasis on the suffering caused to animals. 
A study examining the impact of messages explaining that excessive consumption of red meat is harmful to health found that it reduced the intention to consume red meat among people with upper to medium eating self-efficacy.
Another important issue is how to encourage recycling. The tendency not to recycle may be influenced by the belief that our personal actions do not make a difference. Therefore, creating a personal “sense of worth” in terms of our direct contribution to the environment is essential in messages that encourage recycling.
A study in the field found that messages that emphasize the change that the product undergoes – that is, turning recycled materials into new products – created more inspiration and ability to imagine the new product, and thereby increased recycling behavior. Here, too, appropriate infrastructure and urban planning are required. 
In conclusion, the climate crisis is largely affected by the actions of governments and corporations, and more often by their failure to take action and plan appropriate national infrastructures. Along with the gloomy predictions about the future of the planet, targeted messages should be used to encourage the public to adopt personal environmental behavior, which may contribute to applying pressure on the government.
The writer is a lecturer and strategic adviser in persuasion and messaging design at Reichman University.


Tags environment climate climate change
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Let Israel's Air Force One take flight - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's real Iran deal fear: US disengagement from Middle East - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Finding the true victims of terror

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Understanding the Israel-Poland standoff over the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The Sisyphean attempt to curb Palestinian ‘martyrdom’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by