The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

How to lose an election in three easy steps - comment

To lose the election, a candidate will begin by immediately clearing the board of their own playable pieces by alienating and boycotting whole parties, sectors and other politicians.

By GILAD KABILO  
JANUARY 2, 2021 22:06
Elections in Israel (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Elections in Israel
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
With general elections in March, we have a chance to look back on the mistakes of past contenders who had hoped to unseat the government but failed, and identify the critical steps for contenders, new and old, who want to ensure the status quo. Looking at the last few election cycles, there are three critical things candidates and parties can do to come up short yet again.
• One: Minimize your options as soon as possible. Israel’s Knesset consists of 120 members – chess pieces on an ever-changing chessboard on which the political game is played. To win, it is vital to have as many options as possible by playing with the full range of pieces on the board and finding unexpected ways to utilize each piece.
Therefore, to lose the election, a candidate will begin by immediately clearing the board of their own playable pieces by alienating and boycotting whole parties, sectors and other politicians as soon as possible.
• Two: Before putting forth proposed solutions to the myriad of problems facing the nation, the prospective loser will first make clear who they will not, under any circumstances, partner with to form a governing coalition. This can, and usually does, include any and all Arab MKs, the entire ultra-Orthodox community, and even the country’s largest political party, along with its longest-running and most popular leader.
Telegraphing an à la carte approach to governing by announcing boycotts early and often will ensure minimum maneuverability in the day after the election and perpetuate the status quo. More importantly, it will indicate the candidate’s flat refusal to work with communities that, like it or not, are an inseparable part of the country.
• Three: Make it personal. Elections have been about many things – economic issues, security concerns, the status of Jerusalem, and so on – but the last few have been about one man. To ensure falling short of votes (and Knesset seats) yet again, prospective challengers should make sure that this election continues in the same vein by running yet another highly personal campaign asking people to choose between Israel’s longest-serving leader and someone they, relatively speaking, just met.
Like it or not, Netanyahu brings a strong record and an unparalleled biography that plays on the heartstrings of many Israelis. He is hard to compete with on personal terms and his achievements as minister and prime minister give many voters reasons to forgive him for his other shortcomings.

THEREFORE, THOSE who wish to electorally underperform will repeat Bibi’s name as often as possible and ask voters to entrust them with leadership based on fanciful promises and clever tweets. They will not form a credentialed and cohesive team that has delivered on promises to the Israeli people, nor will they run an issue-focused campaign on responsibly managing the pandemic or providing economic relief to one million unemployed Israelis and untold thousands with closed or failing businesses.
They will not give Likud voters the chance to switch parties without forcing them to frame their years of support as a mistake. They will fail to realize that many have lost trust in a legal system that has overstepped its mandate and a media ecosystem tainted by groupthink. Most importantly, they will continue to show themselves as contenders who stand only against one man, and not for much else.
Play the short game. It is a long way to Balfour Street, yet many contenders spend their time working on shortcuts, and some lose interest once the road gets too long. We have seen this time and again as new players enter the political arena on the merits of their name recognition or military credentials and stumble once the rubber hits the road.
While sudden entrances and sprints to the top have happened – most recently with the outgoing US president – this is not a strategy for success. Leadership requires learning, experience and many years of hard work. Most egregious is the tendency of new parties and candidates to reach dizzying heights of support, putting them within reach of coalition leadership, before crashing down as the voters’ hopes make way for their disappointment.
To ensure that their aspirations for premiership die in utero, new candidates should take their shot at the top seat as soon as possible, with little or no political, parliamentary or ministerial experience. They should fail to build a strong and loyal base for their party or for themselves and neglect building trust over at least several years of strong performance and tangible success that improves Israeli lives.
If their party inevitably loses support for a time, as all parties do, they should immediately abandon it or merge it with some new brand, instead of playing the long game and proving their trustworthiness by sticking to their guns, learning from their mistakes, and wandering the desert of the opposition for a while. This will ensure public scorn for their opportunism and show their voters that if the candidates themselves do not believe in what they are doing, voters shouldn’t either.
By adhering to these three principles, candidates can help lift the boredom of unemployment and intermittent quarantines for millions of Israelis by ensuring repeated election cycles for the foreseeable future. Let’s hope they don’t read this.


Tags Knesset Israel Elections Knesset members
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Jewish obstacles standing in the way of religious freedom - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Meet Aryeh Lightstone, behind-the-scenes US-Israel facilitator

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Stopping to smell the roses of 2020

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

How Netanyahu's criminal gang took over Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Tehran’s hope for a happy nuclear new year - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by