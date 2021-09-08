The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

How to share our Judaism with the world - opinion

Jewish trauma is a deep vortex of pain that can separate us from the world.

By HADAR COHEN/JTA  
SEPTEMBER 8, 2021 02:24
A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in the foreground and the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in the background June 24, 2019 (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in the foreground and the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in the background June 24, 2019
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
I was born in Jerusalem, a city that is the pinnacle of multifaith expression. Yet instead of growing up with a sense of coexistence, I was surrounded by segregation both politically and communally. I did not know what truly living together in unity with other practitioners of Abrahamic faiths would be like. 
When I was 10, my family and I moved to New Jersey. I first learned to build bridges there — starting with myself between my American and Middle Eastern identities. Bridging these cultural differences internally has become a lifelong project.
In my Mizrahi and Sephardic home, prayer and devotion to God were core to our practice. I was in love with my tradition at an early age, learning the wisdom of the Torah and practicing Judaism as my ancestors did. 
Gradually I became a Jewish educator, sharing my love of Judaism and its wisdom. For me, Judaism was never separate from values of justice, feminism and spirituality. Yet I found that for many others, it was challenging to integrate these values with the ways they learned about Judaism. I sought to teach Judaism in a different way — a way that would integrate my devotion to God, my principles of justice and my honoring of tradition to life.
I worked with organizations and communities; I even started my own projects. One was Feminism All Night, a project that designs feminist festivals of learning based on Jewish holidays. 
Through all this, I believed that I was fulfilling my mission in life. But I also felt that something was missing. My Judaism wanted to be expressed not just to Jewish communities but to the entire world. 
That’s when I found out about Abrahamic House, an initiative that brought together people of different faiths to share a home and create events. I was intrigued. What was not possible for me in Jerusalem perhaps would be possible for me in Los Angeles, in this group experiment in co-living and coexistence. I immediately applied and was so excited to be accepted as the inaugural Jewish fellow, joining fellows who were Christian, Muslim and Baha’i. 
As I did not grow up doing multifaith work, I did not know what to expect. I was nervous as a Mizrahi Jew, knowing that the widespread understanding of Judaism largely comes from an Ashkenazi perspective. I was scared to be judged and misunderstood for the ways I practice, for my values and for my culture. 
That first evening we were all so tired from moving that we could barely speak eloquently. Even so, I felt that what united us was greater than what would separate us. I was particularly awed by the love of spirit that was pervasive through our identities and faiths. 
Living in Abrahamic House was full of joy, learning and connection. We shared with each other not just our practices of faith, but also our upbringings, our adventures throughout the world, and our work and passions. The strength of our diversity was enlivened by what we did share. This was the main point of learning: how unity does not erase difference but actually strengthens it. 
We did not know that we would spend this fellowship during a pandemic. This reality challenged us, but it also invited us to deepen our relationships with each other. Instead of inviting guests into our homes, we enjoyed being with each other, sharing rituals, adventures and dinners.
At the beginning of our fellowship, we held a Religion 101 course. We each had a two-hour block to share the tenets of our faith, say how we personally connect to our religion and answer any questions. Toward the end of our fellowship, we engaged in diversity training, learning about antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti-Blackness and how to show up as better allies for one another. We hosted a public event on allyship and solidarity to share our learnings with the wider world.
I particularly loved sharing holidays, bringing my Jewish traditions to a multifaith community but also learning about Christian, Muslim and Baha’i festivals.  
One of the more profound moments for me was inviting Jo Kent Katz, a Jewish healer, to one of our public events. We engaged in a conversation about Jewish trauma and healing. I was so moved by how my housemates showed up for this conversation and supported it every step of the way. 
Jewish trauma is a deep vortex of pain that can separate us from the world. It can teach us that the world isn’t safe for Jewish people, that we must be isolated to protect ourselves and careful when connecting with the outside world. Through this fellowship, I learned to lean into multifaith solidarity. It isn’t always easy and requires work to engage and process all that has been separating us. But it’s a process filled with God’s light. 
A pro-peace protest is held in Jerusalem, following several dyas of ongoing nationalist violence in the capital, April 24, 2021. (credit: ALIZA GOLD)A pro-peace protest is held in Jerusalem, following several dyas of ongoing nationalist violence in the capital, April 24, 2021. (credit: ALIZA GOLD)
As the fellowship neared its end in January, I turned to my housemate Maya Mansour and said, “You know, I think I am learning that I am meant to teach Judaism not just to Jewish communities but to the world.” 
She responded, “Yes, I see that and I see you.”
In that moment, I felt overwhelmed by the connection I felt to myself, to my housemates and to the wider world. This is the teaching I carry with me: how we as a world can learn to embrace one another again through our traditions.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.


Tags Jerusalem Judaism coexistence
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Khan al-Ahmar is an issue for too long, time to make a choice - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

We're only halfway through Economic Arrangements, Budget laws - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon

Zionism and the history of Jewish survival

By ELI KAVON
Emmanuel Navon

From Saigon to Kabul: Losing battle, winning war - opinion

 By EMMANUEL NAVON
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
2

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
4

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
5

Egypt pumps toxic gas into Gaza tunnel, three Palestinians dead - report

AN IDF SOLDIER stands next to an entrance to a cross-border attack tunnel dug from Gaza to Israel, near Kissufim last year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by