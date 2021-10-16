The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

How Wheels of Love is making a change for patients at ALYN Hospital

Wheels of Love is a fundraiser that supports the financial pressures of ALYN Hospital.

By JEFF BLYE  
OCTOBER 16, 2021 17:15
WHEELS OF LOVE participants. ‘This was no longer just about cycling.’ (photo credit: OREN NAHSON/Flash90)
WHEELS OF LOVE participants. ‘This was no longer just about cycling.’
(photo credit: OREN NAHSON/Flash90)
If you want to know what drives me and dozens of others every year to ride our bikes for hundreds of miles and push ourselves to the brink of exhaustion when our legs are screaming “no more,” then come meet the children of ALYN Hospital. This is my 15th year participating in the Wheels of Love charity bike ride benefiting ALYN Hospital, Israel’s only pediatric rehabilitation center.
What started in 2007 as just another bike ride and a great excuse to travel to Israel has evolved into a heartfelt journey of challenges and emotions. Over the last 15 years, my entire family has become intimately involved with Wheels of Love.
After I retired as a technology professional with a background in networks and cybersecurity, I became a certified spin instructor at my local gym in Great Neck, New York, where I had initially heard about the Wheels of Love charity ride from a fellow cyclist.
On my first Wheels of Love ride I toured ALYN Hospital, which provides innovative and personalized care to children with a wide range of disabilities, both acquired and congenital. I saw firsthand the incredible struggles and determination of the children. After I returned home, it took weeks to emotionally recover from the experience. It drastically changed my outlook on life.
During my second year participating, my wife, Joanne, joined me as a volunteer for the event. While she toured the hospital, overcome with emotion, I was looking at all the improvements that had been made in just the previous year. This was no longer just about cycling. I could see the real difference we made in these children’s lives, and year after year we continue to see the direct impact the fundraising makes. My wife now serves as president on the board of directors for American Friends of ALYN Hospital, the New York-based group advocating and raising funds for the hospital.
Wheels of Love (credit: Courtesy)Wheels of Love (credit: Courtesy)
Wheels of Love is the hospital’s largest fundraiser of the year, supporting the financial pressures of the hospital and helping it provide life-changing care and produce innovative assistive technologies that help children around the world. Being able to take my passion for cycling and use it to help the thousands of children hoping for a brighter future is one of life’s greatest joys. Memories of the children of ALYN over the last decade and a half have filled me during hard times and challenges.
In 2008, while on a morning training ride, I was run down by a thoughtless driver. I blacked out, suffered a concussion, and sustained multiple injuries. I am acutely aware of how fortunate I am to be alive today. Recovering from those injuries only serves to remind me of the battle the children of ALYN Hospital face every single day.
The highlight of my involvement with Wheels of Love came in 2016 when my son and daughter both joined me for the ride when my daughter named us “Team BlyeCycles.” It was a wonderful and very special experience for our family.
With the difficulties of traveling overseas during the pandemic, I was relieved to see this year’s ride happening in the Chesapeake Bay, the first multi-day ride in the United States. Dozens of supporters from across the country, for many of whom the ride has become a meaningful annual tradition, will gather on October 24 in Maryland. The three-day bike ride will take us through the historic backroads of Cambridge and through the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge. 
Each year the ride is challenging and takes an emotional toll. It’s a bike ride of a lifetime. On rides in Israel, days of pain and grueling cycling suddenly vanish when a sweet child of ALYN wraps a medal around your neck at the end of the ride congratulating you on your efforts and support. These children are special, and ALYN is a unique institution. I’m thrilled to be able to support them from afar this year.
Ride a bike, change a life. It’s that simple. 
The writer is a retired technology professional, certified spin instructor, and musician with a passion for biking.


Tags Cycling Alyn Orthopedic Hospital and Rehabilitation Center Wheels of Love
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Ireland's got an Israel problem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

A US consulate in Jerusalem extends the Palestinian conflict - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Between boycotts and the Gaza gauntlet

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Genocide, apartheid: Problems in extreme Left American Jews - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Sex, the Jewish Agency and Israel’s clueless intelligence minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

7% of Israel’s serious COVID cases had three vaccine shots

PEOPLE IN THE 50+ age group receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit Health Care Center in Katzrin on Monday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by