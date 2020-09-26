The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

How working across borders has unlocked opportunities in the Middle East

My travels have also shown me the deeply entrenched challenges to accelerating regional socioeconomic development.

By MARGERY KRAUS  
SEPTEMBER 26, 2020 21:29
The Arab League’s foreign ministers meet in Cairo February 1 after US President Donald Trump announced his Middle East peace plan (photo credit: REUTERS)
The Arab League’s foreign ministers meet in Cairo February 1 after US President Donald Trump announced his Middle East peace plan
(photo credit: REUTERS)
For the past two decades I have crisscrossed the Middle East, helping companies and organizations tap into the region’s incredible dynamism and economic growth potential. This has included support for the development of 21st century cities in Saudi Arabia, positioning the United Arab Emirates as a center for renewable energy and guiding the world’s largest tech companies in their investments in Israel.
My travels have also shown me the deeply entrenched challenges to accelerating regional socioeconomic development. The ground-breaking Abraham Accord, which seeks to normalize diplomatic and economic relations between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain, marks a major first step on a new path to a raft of new business possibilities.
After founding APCO Worldwide in 1984, where I remain executive chairman, we first launched our operations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in 2006 through our Dubai office. Over the next 14 years, we’ve grown at an impressive rate, opening branches across the Gulf in Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, while in parallel, being the only international public affairs agency to maintain a fully owned presence in Israel.
As APCO’s presence in the Middle East has continued to grow in size and influence, I’ve consistently encouraged all of my colleagues to collaborate across borders whenever the right opportunity has arisen, despite the long-standing challenges and market volatility presented by the region.
We were early adopters of the technologies that teams need to connect from anywhere at any time of the day, and our management teams in the region meet regularly to shape a mutual cross-border understanding among our colleagues who otherwise wouldn’t have ways to connect and work together.
Our efforts to foster an inclusive and tolerant workplace has seen our business in the region thrive. And going forward, it places APCO in a strong position to empower and help governments, corporations and organizations enter and understand the Middle East’s next exciting business chapter. The work we’ve pursued in the UAE and Israel in recent years is symptomatic of this and speaks directly to the ambitions we have for a dynamic future for the region where knowledge-sharing and economic diversification are key drivers.
IN THIS REGARD, one of my proudest moments arrived last year when APCO supported the communications for the first-ever visit by a pope to the Arabian Peninsula. The trip to Abu Dhabi by Pope Francis underscored the UAE government’s commitment to religious tolerance and diversity in a region where peaceful coexistence and religious pluralism has often met with obstacles. The Human Fraternity Meeting has laid the foundations for a new era in coexistence and acceptance in the region.
In Israel, I have seen my team enable some of the world’s leading companies navigate one of the most vibrant and diverse hi-tech sectors. It’s a market brimming with potential, one that offers a plethora of opportunities in bilateral trade, technological innovations and direct contributions to many of the Gulf states’ economic diversification strategies through knowledge-sharing and innovative enterprise platforms.
Israel and the UAE have already begun cooperating on finding solutions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s a glimpse of what could be numerous collaborations in the years ahead in fields as varied as water desalination and autonomous vehicles.
Collaborations on technological developments and advances bring limitless potential. Indeed, with more than 6,000 start-ups and a tech sector second only to Silicon Valley, Israel is a pioneer in showing how irrigation and agriculture technologies can make deserts fertile and bloom – a concept that will find an interested audience in many Gulf states.
For those of us who have been working across the region for many years now, we have journeyed to an incredibly exciting moment. We know how much more can be achieved. From my experience working in both Israel and the Gulf, I’ve learned that to get things done you need patience, persistence, respect and compromise. The Abraham Accord, albeit historical, is just the start. There will be challenges ahead.
As we step forward into a new era of connectivity, technological integration and scientific discovery, the noble aims that we share to enable the region’s youth, empower the region’s people and diversify the region’s economy can scale new heights if we can continue to keep collaboration and open dialogues at the heart of our work.
The writer is the founder and executive chairman of American global strategy group APCO Worldwide. She has worked in the Gulf region and the Middle East for the past two decades.


Tags Israel Peace Middle East
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Clarity is needed to contain the coronavirus crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s modern Yom Kippur debacle By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Words and prayers from a pandemic bubble By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Political power is in reckless hands By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amid coronavirus, this year's Yom Kippur is another kind of war By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
4 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
5 Coronavirus cabinet to meet today, as seriously ill spike
Assuta Ashdod University Hospital

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by