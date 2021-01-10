The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Impeach Trump, vote Bibi out - opinion

The dangers of allowing unprincipled leaders remain in office.

By JEFF BARAK  
JANUARY 10, 2021 20:33
RIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, in September. (photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)
RIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, in September.
(photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)
With only slightly more than a week left in office, it might seem petty and vengeful to demand Donald Trump’s impeachment. After all, come January 20, the nightmare will be over. The 45th president of the United States will be history, left to tramp the golf courses of Florida without even his personal Twitter account to keep him occupied.
Impeaching Trump also carries the danger of continuing to stoke the fires this pyromaniac president set while in office. The hate-filled, conspiracy theory-fueled mob that rampaged through the US Capitol last week will certainly see any move to impeach as the further actions of a “deep state” determined to maintain the elite’s grasp on power. Opponents of impeachment are correct to warn of the potential divisiveness of the move.
And yet, unless Trump either resigns a la Richard Nixon, or Mike Pence and what remains of Trump’s cabinet invoke the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution and strip the disgraced president of his powers, there simply is no other option. Trump’s actions last week, in which he exhorted a crowd of thousands to descend on the Capitol to protest his election defeat, was a deadly assault on American democracy.
Not that it came out of nowhere. Throughout his presidency, Trump rode roughshod over democratic norms and institutions, consistently and cynically playing to the baser instincts of his political base. Remember Trump’s failure to explicitly condemn the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups at the violent “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville early on in his presidency? That is just one example of many.
Since November, Trump has ramped up his unpresidential behavior to an even greater unprecedented level. His refusal to accept his resounding electoral defeat to Joe Biden, and his shameless attempts to force Georgia’s top election official to “find” the votes that would overturn Georgia’s results, are the actions of a profoundly anti-democratic politician.
The events at the Capitol were the fatal culmination of Trump’s actions and warped leadership. There are some events that cannot be walked back, and the trashing of the seat of America’s democracy is one such happening. For the sake of the future, America’s politicians must use the remaining days of Trump’s ignominious presidency to draw the line on what passes for acceptable presidential behavior and ensure the damage of the Trump era can never be repeated.

HERE IN ISRAEL, as we enter the fourth set of elections in two years, we provide a distressing example of what happens when an unprincipled, narcissistic, populist leader who refuses to play by the accepted norms is allowed to remain in office.
Just as the country is an experimental playground for the COVID-19 vaccination rollout – Pfizer and Moderna’s rush to supply the country with millions of doses of their vaccines has nothing to do with our prime minister’s supposed negotiating skills and everything to do with the medical data Israel can supply in return – Israel is also showing other democracies what happens when a political leader places his own personal needs above those of the country.
Any honest leader would have immediately stepped down once indicted on charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust, understanding the untenability of staying in office. Two previous prime ministers – Yitzhak Rabin and Ehud Olmert – already set a precedent of resigning due to charges being brought against them, but Benjamin Netanyahu, like Trump, is cut from different cloth.
Regardless of the cost to the country of a stalled political system, Netanyahu intends to stay in power for as long it takes, solely in order to push through legislation granting him immunity from prosecution.
And the cost to the country is real. Take, for example, Netanyahu’s irresponsible refusal to tackle the constant flouting of lockdown regulations in the haredi, ultra-Orthodox, sector. The prime minister’s failed handling of the COVID pandemic has left in its wake more than 3,500 people dead, 800,000 unemployed, negative economic growth and 75,000 businesses bankrupt. However, as long as he continues to enjoy the political support of the haredi parties, then all is OK as far as Netanyahu is concerned.
Netanyahu shares Trump’s playbook of incitement and divisiveness. It is a modus operandi he has used throughout his long career with no care as to the damage it causes. The atmosphere he engendered in Israel ultimately led to the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin. Now he is hell-bent on undermining the legitimacy of the country’s judicial system.
The prime minister hasn’t, yet, incited the crowds to storm the Supreme Court, but who can forget that spine-shuddering photo of Netanyahu at the Jerusalem District Court, flanked by his pack of sycophantic Likud ministers, on the day he was charged? A mafia boss couldn’t have staged a more threatening picture to the forces of law and order.
Until Netanyahu is defeated at the polls he will continue to submit the country to his machinations in order to avoid his legal fate. With no mechanism for impeachment in Israel, it is the responsibility of the electorate to send Netanyahu into political exile, alongside the unlamented Donald Trump.
The writer is a former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Politics Donald Trump impeachment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Should Israel's political parties be splitting up or uniting?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS
Nimrod Goren

Israel-Turkey relations are not only about Erdogan and Bibi

 By NIMROD GOREN
Amotz Asa-El

2021: The year sanity returned after COVID-19, political turmoil

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel's COVID-19 response has parallels to the Gulf War - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by