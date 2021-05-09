The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Is Israel’s hardline shoring up the US position? - opinion

evidence confirms continued US-Israeli coordination and cooperation to address Iranian threats in a variety of areas. The most recent move is the two countries’ agreement to form a joint task force.

By SALEM AL KETBI  
MAY 9, 2021 21:24
IRAN’S AMBASSADOR to the UN nuclear watchdog Kazem Gharibabadi (right) leaves a meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action Joint Commission in Vienna last week. (photo credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)
IRAN’S AMBASSADOR to the UN nuclear watchdog Kazem Gharibabadi (right) leaves a meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action Joint Commission in Vienna last week.
(photo credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)
The return of the US to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran is something that Israel has repeatedly voiced it rejects. There are reports of direct and indirect messages from the US to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that US efforts to reach a deal that would keep the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear agreement “floating” and ensure that the US and Iranian parties resume their roles under it.
But evidence confirms continued US-Israeli coordination and cooperation to address Iranian threats in a variety of areas. The most recent move is the two countries’ agreement to form a joint task force to focus on the growing threat of Iran’s drones and precision-guided missiles.
Israel’s National Security Council chief Meir Ben-Shabbat and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met in Washington to discuss the “serious concerns” about the progress of Iran’s nuclear program and agreed on the “significant threat” posed by Iran’s behavior in the Middle East, a White House statement said.
US-Israeli communication continues, particularly with regard to the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna. This round of negotiations is concerned with reviving the JCPOA agreement. We’re still a long way from talking about a stronger, longer-term nuclear deal that also covers Iran’s ballistic missile program and actions in the region.
By all accounts, relations between US President Joe Biden and Israel are pretty good. The only issue is the president’s relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The men have a hard time getting along with each other.
Some speak of an old animosity that makes it hard for them to come to good terms. However, this does not affect the US commitment to support its ally Israel’s security in various ways. This commitment is beyond question, regardless of who is in the White House.
As a matter of fact, the Biden administration may look with concern at Israeli practices toward Iran. In the end, however, this will not factor into preventing Israel from doing what it takes to assure its security. This is for a number of reasons.
One is to avoid offending a large part of the Israeli political and security community. The Netanyahu line of thinking, including the need to do everything possible to ensure that the Iranian nuclear project is put out of gear, resonates with this audience.
Second, Israel’s operations against the mullahs’ regime at various security levels are in the interest of the American negotiator. They do compound the mullahs’ fears of a widening confrontation with Israel and a direct US entry into any war between the two major Middle Eastern archrivals, carrying with it the specter of that regime crumbling under US military blows.
No doubt, the climate of the ongoing negotiations in Vienna is inevitably affected by the pressures of successive Israeli strikes against the regime’s elements and militias. Despite all the talk about Iran being hard-line, there is no denying the significant impact of the Israeli strikes, which have undermined much of the mullahs’ self-respect and standing among their supporters.
Seizing Iran’s nuclear program archives right in Tehran, taking them to Israel, conducting covert sabotage operations against Iran’s most important nuclear facilities, and targeting Iran’s naval assets are all such blows that expose the weakness and cluelessness of the mullahs’ regime. The regime counts on spreading chaos and militia unrest as a means of inconveniencing other countries.
So, it is safe to say that Israel ratcheting up pressure on Iran’s mullahs is actually a strategic lever for the US negotiating position against Iran’s defiance and arrogance. The question, however, is this: Is the US negotiator taking advantage of this in Vienna? The real answer lies in the negotiating rooms.
But evidence and leaks suggest that the desire of President Biden’s team to achieve a breakthrough on the Iranian issue may be playing into the lack of direct support for Israeli pressure. The Iranian negotiator is known for dodging and maneuvering in ways that often wear down and frustrate others.
Perhaps no better testament to the Iranian negotiator’s ability to outflank six major world power negotiators all these years and get them to sign a disastrous deal full of flaws and loopholes, is the experience of the four years of negotiations leading up to the 2015 agreement.
The writer is a UAE political analyst and former Federal National Council candidate.


Tags Joe Biden Iran Nuclear Deal US Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Marking Jerusalem Day amind Jerusalem tensions - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
MK Sharren Haskel (Likud)

HRW exploits human tragedy to further its political agenda - opinion

 By SHARREN HASKEL

Seeing the news in Israel from the outside - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN
Jenny Aharon

Why Human Rights Watch's apartheid accusation is incorrect - opinion

 By JENNY AHARON
Amotz Asa-El

The Mount Meron tragedy is the ultra-Orthodox's Chernobyl disaster

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by