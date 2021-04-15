Iranian official admits Israel swiped nuclear archive

Momeen Rezaei, secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council that reports directly to the supreme leader, told Iran’s Mehr News that the country needs a major revamp of its security.

Rezaei said “the country has been widely exposed to security violations, and the example is that in less than a year, three security incidents have occurred: two explosions and one assassination.”

The two explosions took place at the Natanz nuclear site, first in July, taking out about three-fourths of the above ground centrifuge assembly facility, and then on Sunday night, when the site’s electric grid and backup system were destroyed, along with large numbers of centrifuges. The assassination was of the head of Iran’s nuclear program, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in November of 2020.

Rezaei added that “before this, documents from our entire nuclear [archive] have been stolen, and before that, a few suspicious drones came and did some work.”

When the Mossad smuggled the nuclear archive out of Iran in 2018, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presenting evidence that the Islamic Republic aimed to develop a nuclear weapon, Iran denied that it was real. Iran nuclear negotiator Abbas Araghchi called it “a very childish and even a ridiculous play.” Mohammad Marandi, one of Iran’s negotiators for the 2015 nuclear deal, said Israel had “fabricated evidence.”

Rezaei said this week’s attack on Natanz was “a bad event in terms of prestige,” and that “they did it to break our resistance in diplomacy.”

Earlier this week, Fereydoon Abbasi-Davani, the former head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, said Sunday’s attack damaged thousands of centrifuges, saying: “The design of the enemy was very beautiful.”