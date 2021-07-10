The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Is the US too soft on Assad?

Joe Biden seems to be following in Barack Obama's footsteps, sacrificing US interests for higher-priority concerns.

By HANNAH WALLACE  
JULY 10, 2021 15:25
DEMONSTRATORS HOLD posters of Syria’s President Bashar Assad during a protest near Syria’s embassy in Berlin, in May. (photo credit: ANNEGRET HILSE / REUTERS)
DEMONSTRATORS HOLD posters of Syria’s President Bashar Assad during a protest near Syria’s embassy in Berlin, in May.
(photo credit: ANNEGRET HILSE / REUTERS)
Seeking to restore the Iran nuclear deal and reduce US involvement in the Middle East, the Biden administration appears to be going easy on Syrian President Bashar Assad, potentially opening the door to US rivals.
US President Joe Biden appears to be following his predecessor Barack Obama in sacrificing US interests for higher-priority concerns. Desperate to ensure that nothing derailed US-Iran talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Obama ignored the support given to Assad by Iran as the regime slaughtered thousands of Syrian civilians, as well as Tehran’s continued backing of Assad.
Even worse, less than a year after Obama had established the use of chemical weapons as a red line, his administration essentially sat on its hands after the Assad regime was found to have killed more than 1,000 of its own people in a sarin gas attack in eastern Ghouta.
Now Biden may be walking the same path with the nuclear deal again a top priority. However, the recent election of hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi could further complicate efforts. The White House is already falling short of full enforcement of the Caesar Act in an effort to placate Assad’s chief backer, Iran. House Republicans last week announced a probe into the issue. This was followed by a US Treasury’s decision to lift sanctions on two companies owned by Samer Foz, a Syrian businessman with strong links to Assad.
“It is sadly not surprising the Biden administration is electing not to press for accountability on Assad’s crimes against humanity,” Mariam Memarsadeghi, a senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, told Al-Monitor. “Now that the Biden administration is seeking to re-enter [the nuclear] deal, it is signaling a soft line toward the regime in various ways, including by removing pressure and scrutiny on its proxies.
US policy in Syria rests on a small troop presence in the northeast plus the supposed pressure of Caesar Act sanctions against Assad. Biden’s moves to end a waiver extension to a US oil company operating in northeast Syria and cut funding to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) suggests the administration may be looking to pull out its troops and end its partnership with the SDF in exchange for Russian concessions on reopening humanitarian corridors. The UN Security Council mandate for Bab al-Hawa, the last remaining border crossing between Turkey and Syria, expires next month. With Russian President Vladimir Putin refusing to commit to renewing UN cross-border aid into northwestern Syria at the most recent Biden-Putin summit in Geneva, the White House may find itself outmaneuvered.
US passivity has prompted Gulf states to push the envelope with Assad. Under Trump, the US took a clear stance on countries seeking closer ties with Syria. 
AFTER THE UAE and Bahrain reopened their embassies in Damascus in 2018, James Jeffrey, the State Department’s special envoy for Syria, warned states against providing assistance to the Syrian regime, using the threat of sanctions as a deterrent. With Trump no longer holding the line, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan criticized US sanctions in March for undermining regional rapprochement efforts, and Saudi and Syrian intelligence chiefs recently met for the first time since the conflict began.
If the US continues to reduce its role, China and the Gulf states may move to expand their commitment and influence in Syria. China recently congratulated Assad on his election victory and has, up until now, played a low-key role behind the scenes, maintaining diplomatic relations and using its veto along with Russia at the UN Security Council to protect the Syrian regime.
With more than a third of the country’s infrastructure destroyed during the conflict and Assad desperate for reconstruction aid, China could move to invest in the country in the belief that the US will not enforce sanctions. Last June, Assad claimed that the government had “started discussions with a number of Chinese companies experienced in reconstruction.” The UAE has been a key supporter of Gulf states’ rapprochement with Damascus, including lobbying aggressively for Syria’s return to the Arab League. Real tensions could develop between the US and its Gulf allies.
“Abu Dhabi isn’t deterred by the threat of sanctions and that’s a real problem for Washington,” says Charles Lister, senior fellow and the director of the Syria and Countering Terrorism and Extremism Programs at the Middle East Institute. “As US law, the Caesar Act isn’t going away, and if the White House fails to enforce it, there’ll be an uproar in Congress.”
Syria’s looming reintegration into the Arab League will increase pressure on the US to remove its troops – a move that would further reduce its regional influence. Reduced aid or a reduced footprint in the northeast could lead to a resurgent ISIS and further instability, particularly given the existence of ISIS sleeper cells in SDF-run detention camps. The SDF depends on US support and financial assistance for its very survival.
“The US and its allies must stand firm and persist, ideally by reinforcing our military presence in the northeast to confront a resurgent ISIS and by surging our investment in diplomatic efforts to negotiate a resolution,” said Lister.
US-Turkish cooperation may put pressure on Russia, particularly in light of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s and Biden’s successful meeting last week at the NATO summit.
On Iran, the Biden administration should not sacrifice elements of its Syria policy in return for progress on the nuclear talks. US sanctions, while problematic, remain an important source of leverage against one of Assad’s main backers. If Biden does continue to prioritize the Iran deal, it could leave Gulf states, Russia, Iran and China jostling for influence in Syria.

The author is a London-based writer and researcher on armed violence and foreign affairs.


Tags Bashar Assad Iran Syria
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The United States needs an antisemitism envoy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The US war in Afghanistan is over, but who won?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by