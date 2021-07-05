The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Is there a future for Jews in the United States? - opinion

It is essential for the US Jewish community to build strong alliances with those other Americans who are willing and unafraid to publicly condemn vile, heinous, physical, verbal attacks against Jews.

By MICAH D. HALPERN  
JULY 5, 2021 20:15
Boys pray outside the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh following a shooting at the synagogue, in October 2018.Boys pray outside the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh following a shooting at the synagogue, in October 2018. (photo credit: CATHAL MCNAUGHTON/REUTERS)
Boys pray outside the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh following a shooting at the synagogue, in October 2018.Boys pray outside the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh following a shooting at the synagogue, in October 2018.
(photo credit: CATHAL MCNAUGHTON/REUTERS)
I’ve stopped counting how many times people stop me, call me, text or email me to ask THE QUESTION. It may be phrased in different ways, but the pain THE QUESTION evokes, the fear from which it emanates, the disbelief that it even has to be raised, is shared by all. THE QUESTION is: Do I think that there is a future for Jews in the United States? 
Only someone living in a cave would not know that the recent past has seen a dramatic spike in violence against Jews in the United States. Only someone living in a complete state of denial could deny the uptick in Jew-hatred. The violence has certainly been directed at visible Jews, at Jewish looking Jews and at Jews who live in traditionally Jewish neighborhoods. But these are not the only victims.
There have been incidents at places of work, on campuses and in schools. And on the airwaves and in public forums, verbal abuse of Jews has come spilling forth by public personalities and by politicians. 
The ADL has a website blog that keeps track of antisemitic incidents. The incidents documented here are not limited to high-profile Jewish populations like New York, Florida or California. These attacks have taken place in middle America, in Minnesota, Virginia, Colorado, Nebraska and Connecticut. 
These are a few recent examples, be warned, they are not for the faint of heart: 
May 23 (Redondo Beach, CA): A synagogue received an antisemitic and harassing email from an unknown sender who wrote: “Die f**king jew cockroaches! Israel = racism, apartheid, genocide.”
May 22 (New York, NY): A Jewish man wearing a Star of David necklace was punched by a man who allegedly asked him, “What is that around your neck, does that make you a f**king Zionist?”
May 22 (Brooklyn, NY): Three men allegedly drove around Borough Park harassing and assaulting Jewish individuals, including teenagers. They yelled antisemitic slurs as well as, “Free Palestine.” The men also kicked a synagogue’s doors and broke a car mirror.
May 20 (New York, NY): A Jewish man was beaten by a group of anti-Israel protesters in Times Square. In another incident, anti-Zionist protesters shouted, “F**king Zionists” and threw fireworks at passersby, injuring one, in Midtown Manhattan’s Diamond District, which is home to many Jewish-owned businesses.
May 18 (Los Angeles, CA): A group of Jewish diners at a kosher restaurant were allegedly assaulted by a group of individuals. The attackers reportedly arrived in cars carrying Palestinian flags and yelled antisemitic slurs.
May 18 (Bal Harbour, FL): A Jewish family was walking home from synagogue when they were harassed by a group of individuals in a car who allegedly yelled, “Free Palestine!” “F**k the Jews!” “Die Jew!”
June 28 (Denver, CO): At least 15 cars were vandalized with graffiti that included swastikas and messages like “Land of Nazi” or the N-word.
June 28 (Lincoln, NE): Two cars were found vandalized with swastikas and racial slurs.
June 24 (New York, NY): The Goldman Sachs building in Battery Park City was vandalized with stickers of the Israeli flag that were re-designed to look like a swastika.
June 24 (Newtown, CT): Police reported that “racist and antisemitic graffiti” was found painted on an abandoned truck and boat overnight.
June 23 (Ukiah, CA): A mural in downtown Ukiah was defaced with swastikas and SS lightening bolts.
June 22 (Woodbridge, VA): Congregation Ner Shalom received a threatening and antisemitic voicemail.
June 22 (New Haven, CT): New Haven Jewish Community Center was evacuated and closed after receiving a threat.
June 22 (Fort Lauderdale, FL): During the Zoom court hearing of known white supremacist Paul Miller, several unknown viewers began making antisemitic and racist comments.
June 22 (Nassau, NY): Antisemitic hate mail was received by state Senator Anna Kaplan.
June 22 (Scandia, MN): A swastika was found spray-painted on the back of a van.
June 21 (Los Angeles, CA): A Jewish man was dropping off his children at a bus stop when a pedestrian began yelling antisemitic slurs at them.
I have an answer to THE QUESTION. 
My answer is: YES.
I have an answer to THE QUESTION. 
My answer is: YES.
I do think that there is a future for Jews in the United States. But to ensure that future, we, the Jews of America, cannot be complacent. We cannot assume that with time, the situation will change. And we cannot, should not, flee.
It is essential for the American Jewish community to build strong alliances with those other Americans who are willing and unafraid to publicly condemn the vile and heinous physical and verbal attacks against Jews. People with standing, people with a conscience, people with a moral barometer. People whose voices are loud enough to be heard.
The power of the courts must be brought into our battle. Especially when the hatred comes from institutions, from schools and from places of work. Justice is on our side.
For too many people it has become acceptable – under the guise of racial sensitivity, to be atonal about Jew-hatred. Too many Americans have succumbed to the erroneous and irrational theory that Jews are white and thus the oppressor and have no right, therefore, to complain about Jew-hatred. We must combat and correct that untruth. 
The only way to deal with the level of physical and verbal Jew-hatred we are witnessing, we are living through, is to enlist good, fair, ethical friends of Jews to stand up and condemn the violence and the messages. These need to be leaders of non-Jewish communities. Cultural leaders, entertainers, media personalities, politicians and religious leaders must be enlisted to stand up and condemn these hateful messages.
They need to condemn it without exceptions and without qualifications.
We need to present an alternative message to the world, a positive image of Jews working together with non-Jews to achieve mutually beneficial goals. People who sign on to help do not need to agree with a mainstream Jewish agenda about Israel and the Palestinians. They need to be people who believe that hatred is evil.
We cannot sink to the level of those who abuse us.


Tags American Jewry jewish hate crime jews antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Boston stabbing attack is alarming antisemitic development - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by