The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel Elections: Courting the Anglo vote - opinion

What are the common issues that Anglos may wish to influence in the political arena, aside from more professionally translated restaurant menus?

By VIVIAN BERCOVICI  
MARCH 18, 2021 14:26
The ‘Post’s Lahav Harkov interviews Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week as part of the International Tel Aviv Salon series geared to Anglo voters. (photo credit: screenshot)
The ‘Post’s Lahav Harkov interviews Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week as part of the International Tel Aviv Salon series geared to Anglo voters.
(photo credit: screenshot)
 It’s a veritable gusher this election cycle of partisan events targeting the “Anglo voter.”
Intriguing. As a native English speaker, I assume they’re pointing at me, but it’s difficult to nail down a definition as to exactly who fits in the box. According to former MK Dov Lipman, there are approximately 300,000 Anglo voters in Israel and he thinks they require some tutoring to learn how to engage in the political system here.
Lipman recently founded an organization called “Our Time is Now,” with the mandate to encourage Anglos to sort out their partisan loyalties (in a very evergreen political landscape) and work it: take out memberships and pull up a chair to the decision-making table. But the trick to being “heard” in Israel, he stresses, is joining as a bloc. Only then will this group – such as it is – wield any true influence.
Which, of course, raises the question: what are the common issues that Anglos may wish to influence in the political arena, aside from more professionally translated restaurant menus? (Like “spatial” for “special” – one of my personal faves.)
Even if we accept Lipman’s numbers, which are pretty squishy and not exactly scientific, having been culled from various and random sources, the question persists: other than preferring to communicate in English, what other qualities are common to this cohort? And how do these traits engage the attention political candidates? In other words, what’s in it for them? Votes?
In this most recent election cycle, town halls for Anglos are a hot trend. Everyone is doing them. Well, almost everyone. So far I haven’t heard of Shas, UTJ, Yisrael Beytenu, Labor or Meretz events targeting English speakers. But the rest are doubling down, with Yesh Atid leading the pack. 
Even Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did his own English-language event a week ago. Masterful as always, he hammered Lapid relentlessly; a clear signal that his steady ascension in the polls is seen to be a real threat by Likud.
Having attended several of these remote events, I can confirm that it is flattering to be courted. But I can also say that I would never base my vote on this sort of outreach, although it may swing some. And in a race as close as this one seems to be, every mandate is a potential “closer” for the magic number of 61.
AYELET FRISH, a leading Israeli strategic consultant and regular commentator on political news shows, has an interesting take on the profusion of English-language town halls. She doesn’t see the English-speaking vote as any sort of unified bloc. Approximately 70% tend to vote right of center, but that’s where the similarities begin and end. 
Holding one of these events, though, lends strong cachet to the Israeli party leaders. Once the event is posted on their social media pages – primarily Facebook – they demonstrate to Israelis that they are ready for the big leagues; that they can present a strong, articulate image to the world. Because, Frish says, whatever else is going on, at the end of the day, Israelis vote on one primary issue – security and foreign affairs.
And Netanyahu is not only the master of campaigning, but he is unrivaled in terms of profile and perceived effectiveness in defending Israel, tooth and nail, before the international community. 
“We are a nation traumatized by the Holocaust, repeated wars,” Frish explains, and even those who loathe him tend to see Netanyahu as a peerless and proven commodity in representing Israel internationally.
She sees the Anglo event trend as a quick way for leaders to signal to Israelis that they are ready for the big leagues. Just like Netanyahu. 
But, I think there’s something more to this Anglo thing. And I think that to a large degree it is getting lost in the usual campaign noise.
Anglos come from mature democracies where minority rights are fundamental and that critical feature is fostered by the separation of religion and state, however imperfect. As an aspirational goal of governments in the UK, the US, Australia and Canada – from which most olim immigrate – this sacrosanct principle is inviolable. We understand that deeply and it is for that reason alone that our communities were able to flourish abroad and our identity was preserved. 
As a young liberal democracy, Israel has not yet managed to control the intrusions of religion into state matters to the degree Anglos might like to see. 
And therein is the rub.
A QUITE comprehensive survey published recently by a fledgling organization – Anglo Vision – revealed a few gems on what makes Anglos tick. Over time, they found, Anglo olim tend to shift leftward in their voting habits. I have long had a hunch that even among religious nationalist Anglos, there is a profound respect for certain foundational principles of democracy that may not be as well-honed among Israelis at large. And they are more than a little spooked by the lack of concern among many on the hard Right for the democratic principles they hold dear. Very dear.
The Anglo Vision survey notes that the so-called Anglo vote is diffused among the major parties but concentrated with Yemina and Yesh Atid. No surprise there. 
Naftali Bennett has an excellent command of English but also understands the immigrant mentality and challenges, being the son of olim. His appeal to the religious Zionist crowd is no surprise.
Yair Lapid is the closest political leader we have to North American. In addition to fluent English, he, too, is close to the immigrant experience, having at least one family member hailing from Canada. More importantly, he hews religiously to the values that we all bring from abroad: an abiding respect for the state and its institutions and understanding the importance of limiting religious influence. He is consistent, uncompromising and unfailingly articulate in his principles, something that is clearly noticed among English speaking voters. In a good way.
You’d think that Netanyahu, with his command of English and telegenic charm would be a shoo-in with Anglos. But not so. One of his key constituent cohorts is the haredim. The second is working-class Mizrachim. Fact is, most Anglo olim cannot abide the aggressive entitlement culture of haredi society and – wild guess – probably 99% of them are Ashkenazim. It’s not a good or bad thing, but we just don’t have a strong connection to Mizrachi culture or communities. So Netanyahu’s attention is on keeping and wooing what is more fertile territory for Likud.
An abiding value among Anglos – perhaps the penultimate issue - is that we live in a state where competing values and interests, at a minimum, respect the law of the land and truly protect and value all minorities. (The ultimate value, of course, would be that the state maintains its Jewish character in tandem with democracy.) 
This, the essence of democracy, is what this election is about. If Anglo voters can influence the issue matrix in some small way, let it be to fortify the underpinnings of Israeli democracy. 







Tags Elections israeli politics olim Language
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu must keep from politicizing the Mossad

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel Elections: Yair Lapid best choice for voters on the fence - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish

Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion

 By YAACOV AYISH

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border
4

Stress and anxiety caused by smartphone use revealed in new TAU study

Close up of a man using mobile smart phone
5

Can artificial intelligence predict whether someone will die from COVID?

Artificial intelligence

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by