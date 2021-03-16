The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel Elections: Yair Lapid best choice for voters on the fence - opinion

It’s easy to vote against Netanyahu – he’s earned it.

By GIL TROY  
MARCH 16, 2021 22:15
YESH ATID Party leader Yair Lapid – voting for him is voting for sanity. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
YESH ATID Party leader Yair Lapid – voting for him is voting for sanity.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
 Fifty-eight percent of Israelis know what they are voting against in this latest election – Benjamin Netanyahu, who never learned the basic democratic lesson that no person is indispensable. But what – or, more important, whom – are we voting for, beyond term limits to preserve democracy?
It’s easy to vote against Bibi – he’s earned it.
We’re voting against his arrogance and demagoguery, his out-of-control son and meddling wife, who has been vetting top security officials for years.
We’re voting against his fear of reining in the ultra-Orthodox and his reign of fear, which exploits Israelis’ anxieties about one another, about foreigners, and about anyone else becoming prime minister.
And we’re voting against a politics of division, distortion and corruption, which has curdled the soul of a once-great leader who used to wake up asking “What’ll keep Israel thriving?” but now asks “What’ll keep me out of jail?”
Still, it’s best to vote for someone or something. Responsible voters should take a stand, look ahead, vote hopes, not just fears or frustrations – even if following the Ed Koch rule: “If you agree with me on nine of 12 issues, vote for me; if you agree with me on 12 of 12 issues, see a psychiatrist.”
WHO, THEN, just might propel Israel ahead into a post-Covid, post-Bibi, renaissance, building on Netanyahu’s successes, while avoiding his excesses?
Initially, I thought Gideon Sa’ar was “the one” most capable of unseating Netanyahu – even though no one I knew could identity one specific Sa’ar accomplishment, despite years in government.
Ultimately, he couldn’t make the sale. The supposedly viable alternative must always remain viable. As Sa’ar’s popularity plummeted faster than Blue and White voters’ faith in Benny Gantz, Sa’ar’s “I can win” rationale vanished. Sa’ar seems to have been another flash in the pan.
Sa’ar’s stumble boosted Bennett. Of the three leading Bibi-bypassers, Naftali Bennett has been the most effective cabinet minister by far. As Diaspora affairs minister he worked hard for a united but not uniform Jewish people. As education minister he emphasized excellence. And as defense minister he offered thoughtful anti-coronavirus strategies which Bibi blocked.
But Bennett is angling for power, not to unseat Bibi. I believe him when he says that he would ally with Bibi – that’s a deal-breaker for me. I also worry about some Bennett allies and his soft spot for anti-Arab bigots.
So, a vote for Bennett might be a vote for Bibi and is probably a vote for Itamar Ben-Gvir and the Kahanists, along with other Yamina pols tone-deaf to democracy. I hope Bennett serves in the cabinet – but it won’t be thanks to my vote.
That leaves Yair Lapid standing tall for this fence-sitter. A vote for Lapid won’t be a phantom vote for Bibi’s bullying or for Ben-Gvir’s bigotry – Lapid’s resisted both temptations repeatedly.
A vote for Lapid is for someone who checked his ego at Blue and White’s door, deferring to the three generals. Clearly, Lapid’s priority remains liberating Israel from Bibi’s grip and from these endless electoral stalemates.
Fortunately, he’s proved even more compelling. Read Yesh Atid’s platform and Lapid’s recent Times of Israel interview. Lapid has matured as a politician. This is his moment – he’s ready to rule.
Voting for Yair Lapid is voting for sanity, clean government and centrism, which to him is “not a geometrical point between Right and Left. It’s a worldview.” It’s a vote for Zionism’s big-tent consensus, which bars anti-Arab Jewish demagogues and anti-Israel Arab demagogues.
Lapid’s not the perfect candidate. I don’t agree with him on everything. But, eerily, many of the statements he makes, I would make, too:
“I’m not willing,” he says, “to run from one studio to another and bad-mouth my opponents. It seems like a bad idea in the midst of a national crisis.” Touché!
Netanyahu, Lapid notes, is too afraid of the ultra-Orthodox even to mention the Supreme Court decision allowing non-Orthodox converts in Israel to immigrate under the Law of Return. Lapid insists: “It cannot be that Israel is the only Western country in which Jews do not have freedom of religion.” Bravo.
Nor – I add – will Bibi denounce allies who speak of fellow Jews in despicable ways. That proves “Netanyahu is by no means the leader or the prime minister of the Jewish people. He’s the prime minister of half of Israelis, and that’s it.”
“On the Palestinians,” Lapid differs “from the Israeli Right because I believe in the two-state solution. I differ from the Israeli Left both because I’m a security hawk and because I do not believe in the end-of-conflict theory.... There’s also an emotional element: I don’t think we are to blame for the failure of every former negotiation. The Palestinians want to destroy us more than they want to build a nation.”
As for the International Criminal Court probe, Lapid snorts: “To hell with them.”
Finally, added bonus: While Netanyahu has carried the anti-Iranian nuclear torch for decades, his effectiveness with the Biden-Harris administration diminishes daily. Lapid can explain the dangers of going soft on Iran to Joe Biden – and to American Jews – and be heard.
In short: the closer I look at Gideon Sa’ar, the less I see; the closer I look at Naftali Bennett and his (too far) Yamina Party, the more problems I see; but the closer I look at Yair Lapid, the better he looks.
So enough fence-sitting. For once, Israelis should vote for decency and a good future – Yesh Atid!
The writer is a distinguished scholar of North American history at McGill University and the author of nine books on American history and three on Zionism. His book Never Alone: Prison, Politics and My People, coauthored with Natan Sharansky, was just published by PublicAffairs of Hachette.







Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Elections Yair Lapid israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why is the rabbinate making words non-kosher?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Robert Wexler

Abraham Accords: Getting a win-win for Israelis and Palestinians

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Turkey and Iran's power struggle in Iraq - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
3

Netanyahu trip to UAE canceled amid Jordan imbroglio

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as the government approves the peace deal between Israel and the UAE, October 12, 2020
4

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
5

Netanyahu warns of African migrants converting after historic court ruling

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they pose in the Rose Garden at the White House this week

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by