The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel, G7 and 15% global minimum tax - opinion

The problem is that business done on the internet cloud currently escapes tax legally if the supply company is resident in a tax haven and has little or no physical presence where the customers are.

By LEON HARRIS  
JUNE 10, 2021 20:36
Calculating taxes (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Calculating taxes
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Last weekend, on June 5, the G7 finance ministers reached a “historic agreement” on how to reform global taxation. The G7 comprises the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

The problem:

The problem is that business done on the internet cloud currently escapes tax legally if the supply company is resident in a tax haven and has little or no physical presence where the customers are.

Time for reform:

During the G7 meeting, Finance Ministers agreed the principles of “Two Pillar” tax package proposed in 2020 by the OECD.
Under Pillar One of this historic agreement, the largest and most profitable multinationals will be required to pay tax in the countries where they operate – presumably where the customers are.
These rules (or part of them) would only apply to global firms with at least a 10% profit margin – and would see 20% of any profit above the 10% margin reallocated to the countries they operate in and taxed there.
Under Pillar Two, the G7 also agreed to the principle of at least 15% global minimum corporation tax operated on a country-by-country basis.

Reactions:

Rishi Sunak, the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer (Finance Minister) who hosted the G7 meeting was quick to claim credit: “These seismic tax reforms are something the UK has been pushing for… ”
In reality, the Biden administration was apparently cracking the whip. Three days before, it imposed 25% import duties – suspended for 180 days – on the UK and five other countries that have introduced digital service taxes on internet sales (not profits) to customers in their countries.
Google and Facebook reportedly welcomed the G7 announcement – perhaps because the Two Pillars would not be retroactive and digital service taxes would be worse.

What’s missing?

Most of the finer details are missing from the G7 communiqué. But the proposals will be discussed further and could be wrapped up at an upcoming G20 Financial Ministers & Central Bank Governors meeting in July this year. After that, around 139 countries aligned with the OECD Two Pillars need to accept the resulting package. Not easy, but the US is now pushing.

Our comments:

The Two Pillar-proposals now have wind in their sails from the G7, but they won’t be plain sailing for businesses.

Multiple taxes on the same income:

Internet operators may soon move from low tax to multiple taxation – not only income tax but also US sales tax, VAT/GST (goods and service taxes) in the EU and elsewhere, and digital service taxes. Simulations we have run suggest that taxes may reach 40%-60% of profits if no action is taken.

Complexity:

The Two Pillar-proposals are complex and controversial in places. Worse, the OECD admits (in the Pillar 2 small print) that the interaction between Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 has yet to be worked out.

Administration:

The Two Pillar-profit reallocations between countries may prove difficult politically and practically to administer. Will there be an international coordinating body?

Insufficient foreign tax credits:

It is generally not possible in any country to credit foreign sales tax/VAT/GST against income tax. Such relief will be sorely needed, but does not seem likely to happen.

Consumers may bear the brunt:

The Two Pillar-proposals are largely targeted at B2C (business to consumers). Consumers may end up paying directly or via online marketplaces: customs duty, sales tax/VAT/GST, and even withholding tax in many cases according to Pillar 2 proposals. Perhaps we should all flock to Maryland which proposes to ban suppliers from passing on its new digital levy to customers.

Not only tech giants affected:

Part of Pillar 1 would apply to business suppliers of all sizes, so will tighter tax treaties and VAT/GST rules of many countries. Even start-ups and other businesses could be affected.

Right of appeal: 

The OECD has yet to clarify appeal procedures. Existing mutual consultation or mediation procedures involving different tax authorities usually take years. What is needed is a fast efficient system of e-commerce tax tribunals.

What about Israel?

Israel is a member of the OECD. If the OECD Two Pillar-proposals are finalized and implemented, Israel would need to accept them as being the international consensus and an OECD requirement. This may generate windfall tax revenues for the dormant State budget… 

To sum up:

The G7 has given a push forward to half-baked Two Pillar-proposals of the OECD. E-commerce businesses should:
Prepare for the likely tax upheaval and multiple taxes. This involves ABC:
Automation;
Business nexus review;
Comprehensive structural planning. 
As always, consult experienced tax advisers in each country at an early stage in specific cases.
leon@h2cat.com
The writer is a certified public accountant and tax specialist at Harris Horoviz Consulting & Tax Ltd


Tags taxes tax G7
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

End religious incitement before it's too late - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Moderates know how to unify Israel - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why the new coalition is the right choice for Israel

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David May

Norwegian divestment illustrates weakness of campaign to boycott Israel

 By DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by