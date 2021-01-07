The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel-Lithuania relations and the year of the Vilna Gaon - opinion

The Lithuanian Parliament dedicated 2020, the 300th anniversary of the Gaon’s birth, to commemorate this world famous sage, and the country's 700-year-old Jewish history.

By GABI ASHKENAZI, GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS  
JANUARY 7, 2021 20:38
A painting of the Vilna Gaon, circa 1915, on the Yesodei Hatorah School corridor wall (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
“The goal of the redemption is the redemption of truth.” These words belong to Elijah ben Solomon Zalman, commonly known as the Vilna Gaon, the world-famous commentator of Torah and Talmud whose influence determined the religious and cultural singularity of Lithuanian Jewry. The Lithuanian Parliament dedicated 2020, the 300th anniversary of the Gaon’s birth, to commemorate this world famous sage.
The year was also dedicated to the 700-year-old rich history of Jews in Lithuania. Unique Lithuanian shtetls nurtured not only religious thinkers and scholars, but also world famous Jewish artists. It was under the Lithuanian sky that Marc Chagall discovered his gift of painting. Memories of Lithuania offered inspiration to the contemporary Israeli writer Grigori Kanovich, inspired Emmanuel Levinas’s existentialist ideas and the sounds of Lea Goldberg’s poems.
While we celebrate the uniqueness of Jewish history in Lithuania, we also remember the tragedy of the Holocaust and the pain it left behind. Together, we commit to accurately remember, and sincerely and honestly approach the past, as painful as that may be.
While working to commemorate our past, we also developed new ideas, identified new challenges and searched for new solutions. By commemorating the past, we create the road to our future.
When Lithuania regained its independence 30 years ago, Israel was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Lithuania. Today our countries enjoy strong and ever-developing relations, from trade and tourism to science cooperation; and from technology and innovation in banking, transportation and energy to cooperation in the military and security arenas. Alongside, there is an ever more developing and intensive political dialogue.
Together we can become co-creators, joining hands to address the challenges the 21st century brings, creating a green and digital economy, ensuring cybersecurity, and combating climate change.
Today, Lithuanian cities have become home to thousands of Israeli students, and Lithuanian universities educate hundreds of Israeli doctors. We want to open doors to the young people of our societies, fostering contacts between Israeli and Lithuanian youth.
We will continue to develop a strong and vibrant dialogue between our two governments and people; a dialogue based on the lessons of the past but focusing on the future, a dialogue between two partners who share common values and strive to bring Europe and the Middle East closer.
Just as the Vilna Gaon dedicated his life to spiritual truth and education, Lithuania and Israel are committed to strengthening our relations, sharing the values of justice, tolerance and respect for each citizen and for the whole planet.
Gabi Ashkenazi is Israel’s foreign minister and Gabrielius Landsbergis is the Republic of Lithuania’s minister of foreign affairs.


