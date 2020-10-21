The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel-UAE-Bahrain deals awaken hope for additional peace deals - opinion

Encountering Peace: I believe that a majority of the Israeli and Palestinian people want to live in peace.

By GERSHON BASKIN  
OCTOBER 21, 2020 21:49
Palestinian and Israeli flags overlook Dome of Rock and Western Wall (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Palestinian and Israeli flags overlook Dome of Rock and Western Wall
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
I know as a hard-core leftist I am supposed to oppose the peace deals between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain. I am not supposed to hope that additional Arab states will join the “peace train.” But I do. These Arab countries that are normalizing relations with Israel have abandoned the Palestinians and the Arab Peace Initiative while the occupation continues and even deepens.
This is true – normalization now taking place is above board and not being done under the table as it had been – and the Palestinian people and their struggle for freedom is no longer on the Middle East agenda (for the time being at least). The Arab Peace Initiative is no longer valid as the incentive that will pressure Israel to end the occupation. Eighteen years have passed since its formal inception in March 2002. It was a great idea and the Palestinians themselves were part of its design. Israel never took the bait and never even formally related to it.
If we are going to be brutally honest with ourselves, we must admit that there is no leadership for Israeli-Palestinian peace: not in Israel, not in Palestine, not in the US, nor anywhere else. However, the voices of peace are loud and clear in Israel and in the UAE and Bahrain with each passing day bringing new agreements, contacts, visits, and plans that change the face of the region.
It is true that there was no genuine conflict between those countries and Israel and that what prevented peace agreements until now was the continuation of Israel’s occupation over the Palestinian people. But in the absence of any progress or even hope for progress on the Israel-Palestine front, other common issues and interests have overtaken. Standing by the Palestinians for those Arab countries is no longer the priority when threats from Iran are so clear and present and common economic and security issues interests materialize.
I believe that a majority of the Israeli and Palestinian people want to live in peace. The repeated failures of the peace process, the inability to even negotiate, the continued violence between both sides and the lack of effective peace-seeking leadership on both sides has killed the hope that peace is possible for the time being, or for any time in the foreseeable future.
It does not seem that the current or even next leaders of Israel and Palestine will be advocating negotiations as part of their platform. We have seen repeated elections in Israel where the only relationship to the Palestinians has been a contest of who is more hard-line towards them. As the leadership contest unfolds in Palestine, we are also likely to see those competing for leadership taking more hard-line positions against Israel. “Peace speak” towards each other is not the language of Israeli nor Palestinian politicians at this time. “Peace speak” in the Israeli-Palestinian context amongst citizens of both sides is not what we hear at all.
WHAT IS so remarkable about the unfolding peaceful relations between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain is the prevalence of “peace speak.” There is a clear atmosphere of a warm peace developing.
I have already participated in about a dozen online zoom conferences between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain. Business people, politicians, officials, civil society leaders, artists and academics have joined in expressing hopes of real peace and putting concrete plans on the agenda for developing the peace.
Israelis and Emiratis and Bahrainis are excited about making peace. The media in these countries is filled with “peace speak.” I have traveled in the past to Bahrain, the UAE and even Qatar, but I had to hide my Israeli identity.
That is not the case now. Soon planes loaded with citizens from Israel, the UAE and Bahrain will be flying in both directions, opening doors for opportunities and building bridges of contacts. This is something totally new for Israelis and for Arabs. The peace between Israel and Egypt and Israel and Jordan never thawed from the freezing state into a warm peace between the peoples.
That is clearly because of the occupation. Now we will have the possibility of experiencing something completely new.
Will it be possible to have some of the warmth of this peace rub off on the horrible state of Israeli-Palestinian relations? How do we even begin to renew a peace process between Israel and Palestine that could lead to the end of the occupation and perhaps genuine peace?
The language that Israelis and Palestinian speak to each other is “hate speak.” Just listen to the voices that have come out against the Israeli decision to allow PLO leader Saeb Arekat be treated in Hadassah-University Medical Center, in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem neighborhood for complications from the novel coronavirus. There are Israeli protesters outside of the hospital with signs that say “let him die.” Saeb Arekat is not very popular in Palestine for a lot of reasons. But when they see Israelis calling for his death, how can they not support him and pray for him while hating Israelis at the same time?
The chances of future peace will not suddenly materialize. It will take a concerted effort to regenerate the belief in peace among Israelis and Palestinians. I have very little confidence that governments and leaders in Israel and Palestine will play a positive role in the effort. It will take Israeli and Palestinian citizens to learn the language of “peace speak” to create an enabling environment that will change hearts and minds among both peoples. Maybe we can all learn something from the new peace agreements.
The writer is a political and social entrepreneur who has dedicated his life to the State of Israel and to peace between Israel and her neighbors. His latest book In Pursuit of Peace in Israel and Palestine was published by Vanderbilt University Press. It will soon appear in Arabic in Amman and Beirut.


Tags Peace israel peace Israeli Palestinian Conflict
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The scourge of domestic violence By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why Israel must stand with Armenia - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy J’Accuse: The WZC has become the World Zionist Casbah By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef MKs Regev and Zohar caught acting as blackmailers -opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Elana Maryles Sztokman Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’ By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
4 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by