The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israelis should vaccinate their children against COVID-19 - editorial

If we are to avoid a fifth wave, it is essential that as many people as possible – from young children to the elderly – are vaccinated.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 21:10
An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Should Israelis vaccinate their young children against corona? It’s a tough decision as the numbers look low right now, due to the lower infection rate as Israel appears to be at the tail end of its fourth wave.
The decision on Wednesday night by the Pandemic Response Team and Advisory Committee on Vaccines to approve administering the Pfizer-BioNTech shots for children age 5-11 came at an important moment in the evolution of the pandemic. While young children generally do not get a serious case of the virus, they can pass it on to others.
Seventy-three out of 75 health experts voted in a secret ballot in favor of the approval, and 57 backed the inoculation of children who have recovered from the virus. Still, most experts concede that it will not be easy to convince parents to vaccinate their children.
According to the committee’s decision, children 5 to 11 will soon be eligible for child-size doses of the corona vaccine, as the first shipments are expected to arrive in Israel in the next week.
The move came just days after the US Food and Drug Administration granted the vaccine authorization for the 5-11 age group, and after a Pfizer study of 2,268 children found the vaccine was almost 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID infections. On the basis of a study of 3,100 vaccinated children, the FDA concluded that the vaccinations are safe. US officials estimated that a million American children 5 to 11 have already received shots since the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was cleared for use last week.
Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH BEIER) Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH BEIER)
Since June, Pfizer shots were already recommended in Israel for anyone 12 or older. The decision requires the approval of Health Ministry director-general Dr. Nachman Ash before it takes effect.
Following his approval, the public health system will launch a nationwide vaccination campaign. Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said that once the campaign gets under way, the ministry will make all the necessary arrangements with the country’s four health funds in cooperation with the IDF Home Front Command.
“We will make all the information accessible to parents, and every parent will make their own decisions concerning their children,” said Horowitz, stressing that there won’t be coercion. “We aren’t forcing it on anyone and not requiring it of anyone. We are explaining how good and important it is.”
Corona czar Prof. Salman Zarka said: “In the first stage, we will make the health funds the priority because we assume that at these ages, the parents will want to be more involved and come with their children to the clinics to receive the vaccines. In any case, there will be no limitations.”
Dr. Tal Brosh, head of the Health Ministry’s epidemics team, said that the ministry seeks to “administer the shots within the short time-frame of three weeks – just as we did with adults – because it creates immunity faster.”
Brosh said that the team will discuss at its next meeting whether there are grounds to increase the time frame between the shots.
“It’s a complex issue,” Brosh said. “The relevant data is not yet satisfactory, and the last word on the matter hasn’t been said yet.”
The Health Ministry’s vaccination drive and Green Pass system have met with some public resistance. At the request of the committee members themselves, Wednesday evening’s deliberations and the committee’s vote on vaccinating children were not broadcast to the public due to concerns about a public backlash.
However, the Israel Pediatric Association issued a position paper last week endorsing the vaccination of children above age 5. According to the paper, from the beginning of the pandemic in Israel until last month, 398 children were hospitalized in moderate, serious or critical condition due to COVID. The Pfizer study shows that the vaccination of children from 5 to 11 “has an excellent safety profile,” the paper stated.
We can only concur and urge parents to go ahead and vaccinate their children once the campaign is launched. If we are to avoid a fifth wave, it is essential that as many people as possible – from young children to the elderly – are vaccinated.


Tags children Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis should vaccinate their children against COVID-19 - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

We need to focus on the Jews that love Israel, not those who are anti - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Leah Aharoni

MK Gilad Kariv, stop pushing your Kotel agenda - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
Douglas Bloomfield

Nikki Haley's pandering to Jewish Republicans is bad for Israel - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Israel's new budget be effective or catastrophic? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by