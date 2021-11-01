The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel's overreach exposes Its corrupt security system - opinion

One area that is of extreme danger to democratic systems is when politicians use their own executive branch to engineer the political ideas that they have.

By DAOUD KUTTAB/THE MEDIA LINE  
NOVEMBER 1, 2021 02:48
Palestinian demonstrators take part in a protest in solidarity with Mohammad El Halabi, World Vision's manager of operations in Gaza who was accused by Israel of funnelling millions of dollars in aid money to Hamas, organised by foundations and societies benefiting from World Vision in Gaza City Aug (photo credit: REUTERS)
Palestinian demonstrators take part in a protest in solidarity with Mohammad El Halabi, World Vision's manager of operations in Gaza who was accused by Israel of funnelling millions of dollars in aid money to Hamas, organised by foundations and societies benefiting from World Vision in Gaza City Aug
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Modern democratic systems work very hard on separating the political echelons from those who carry out their policies. One area that is of extreme danger to democratic systems is when politicians use their own executive branch to engineer the political ideas that they have. Such action often brings short-term results but it erodes the very basic tenets of democratic rule and the separation of powers.
The latest unproven Israeli decision to accuse six well-known Palestinian organizations of being terrorist organizations has been questioned not because of its merits but because of the recurring cases in which the terrorism scarecrow is similar to that of the security one, and the antisemitic one is used to camouflage a partisan political goal regardless of the actual facts. 
A number of analysts and media outlets have revived the case of Mohammad El Halabi, who has been in jail for over five years on charges of diverting some $50 million in humanitarian aid to Palestinian militant organizations dubbed terrorist organizations by Israel. The Halabi story has become a showcase for the corruption in the Israeli security system, which has been hijacked by Israeli political groups to justify whatever policies are the flavor of the day.  
At the time of his arrest in 2016, the Netanyahu government was trying to pressure Hamas into surrender and wanted to weaken international humanitarian support to Gazans so that they could revolt against Hamas. Halabi, a respected director of one of the largest world charitable organizations, was arbitrarily arrested after a visit to the World Vision offices in Jerusalem and was pressured, tortured and held incommunicado for over 50 days. He made no confession because he had done nothing wrong, a fact that leading investigators and auditors paid for by the Australian government and World Vision have proven without a shadow of a doubt.  
While the absurdity of this case and the accusation stand to expose the Israeli system, a small side story has eluded scrutiny but is a perfect example of how the Israeli security system is being pressured to lie and cheat just to protect the politicians and to give the courts an image of independence. 
Al-Haq director Shawan Jabarin and Sahar Francis, director of Addameer. (credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF) Al-Haq director Shawan Jabarin and Sahar Francis, director of Addameer. (credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Hamas
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel is changing its views on climate, but promises and words are not enough

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why does Israel keep losing easy diplomatic wins? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Israeli road signs and wonders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Family feud over Eitan Biran is an international disgrace

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Is America’s visa-waiver carrot a stick in disguise? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.
2

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
3

Iran gas stations reportedly hit by massive cyberattack

Cyber hacking (illustrative)
4

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
5

'Kissing disease' among teens could trigger MS - study

A kissing couple

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by