The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

It is time for Matan Kahana to address the issue of agunot - opinion

Historians will look back on this period of our history and be perplexed. How did the State of Israel, founded on the dream of freedom, end up being the engine of women’s imprisonment?

By KYLIE EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2021 21:23
Haifa agunot installation (photo credit: Courtesy)
Haifa agunot installation
(photo credit: Courtesy)
‘Because we all deserve to be free.” That’s the slogan of the latest Mavoi Satum crowdfunding campaign, which went live this week. It is a play on the words of “Hatikvah;” the dream of 2,000 years, to be a free people in our own land.
The shock for one in five Israeli women who try to divorce is that they discover they are not truly free. Their freedom is conditional. Conditional upon the agreement of their husband, no matter how outrageous his demands.
It doesn’t matter if he abused her and her children for years. It doesn’t matter if he is a convicted pedophile. It doesn’t matter if he tried to kill her. It certainly doesn’t matter if she just doesn’t love him anymore. It doesn’t matter if she got married in Cyprus in a completely secular ceremony. It doesn’t matter if he has a girlfriend, another child, or is even married again. It doesn’t matter if he is completely insane or in a coma.
It doesn’t matter if he is a convicted criminal and has fled the country with every shekel they ever had. It doesn’t matter if she is raising her children alone, and struggling to provide for them. It doesn’t matter if she’s uneducated or a hi-tech engineer. It doesn’t matter if she is well off or impoverished. It doesn’t matter if she is haredi or Modern Orthodox, traditional or secular, Ashkenazi or Sephardi.
It only matters that she’s a woman and he’s a man, and she is completely subject to his will. Unable to marry and forbidden to have children with anyone else. His. Forever.
Minister of Religious Affairs Matan Kahana attends a plenary session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, July 26, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Minister of Religious Affairs Matan Kahana attends a plenary session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, July 26, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Those are the plain facts and it effects thousands of women. There are the media horror stories: women like Korrina, who is still waiting for a divorce after 33 years, or Liana, whose husband tried to kill her and still refused to free her. But also think of the women you know who got divorced. You never know their settlement. Many of them had to give up something for their freedom. That is considered a “success” in the eyes of the rabbinate. A get (halachic divorce) by “agreement.” A universal tax on women’s freedom. An abrogation of their basic human rights. And all of it is hidden away in the back rooms of the rabbinate where we know it is dark and dirty but we don’t like to look.
Yes, it is complicated and yes, it does involve Halacha. But don’t let anyone tell you that there are no halachic solutions. There are so many solutions. Solutions put forward and implemented throughout the ages – by King David in ancient times, by Maimonides in the Middle Ages, by rabbis in Saloniki in the 1800s, by Sephardi chief rabbi Ben-Zion Meir Hai Uziel at the founding of the state, by Sephardi chief rabbi Ovadia Yosef, by the Rabbinical Council of America, which won’t marry a couple without a prenuptial agreement, by thousands of rabbis today who recommend prenups.
It is not about a lack of halachic solutions, it is about a lack of rabbinic will. It is about power and control, and the failure of the State of Israel to protect women against religious discrimination.
Right now, we have a historic window of opportunity to make legislative change on this issue. Matan Kahana, the current religious services minister, has proven resolute in his willingness to address rabbinate strangleholds over kashrut and conversion. Addressing the aguna crisis must be next on this list.
This is a man-made problem with myriad solutions. It all depends on who is running the show and whether the state calls those people to account; whether it qualifies its mandate of control it has granted to the rabbinate, or mandates prenuptial agreements to protect women; whether it regulates the timely handling of divorce hearings regarding the get, or whether it introduces women representatives into the religious courts – and that is just a few of the legislative options.
I am convinced that historians will look back on this period of our history and be perplexed. How did the State of Israel, founded on the dream of freedom, end up being the engine of women’s imprisonment? How did the public ever stand for it?
If any of this bothers you, I urge you, don’t put down this paper and sigh. Open your browser and type in “Mavoisatum.org.” Give to the campaign. Sign up to host an awareness evening. Share this information with everyone you know.
May our daughters and their children never suffer this. Instead, may they look back on this period of Israel’s history and wonder: “Savta, Saba, is it really true that women were not free for the first 70 years of the State of Israel?” The choice is in your hands.
The writer is CEO of WorkWell and chair of Mavoi Satum.


Tags halacha agunot Matan Kahana
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Clean out the rot of the Israel Prison pimping case

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Anti-Zionists rob US Jews of their Zionist dreams - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

The toxic discourse that endangers lives - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ahmed Charai

Abraham Accords herald a new normal for Israel, Arab allies - opinion

 By AHMED CHARAI
Kenneth Bandler

We should invest in a shared Arab-Jewish society - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

Israel extends ban on foreigners, 3-day isolation for jabbed travelers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking in a press conference on the new COVID variant discovered in South Africa on Friday, November 26, 2021
4

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by