The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

It’s the economy!

The economic repercussions of the handling of the coronavirus have been devastating worldwide.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
JULY 12, 2020 22:36
Thousands protest economic situation amid coronavirus crisis in Tel Aviv, July 11, 2020 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Thousands protest economic situation amid coronavirus crisis in Tel Aviv, July 11, 2020
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Tens of thousands of people gathered in Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square on Saturday night to voice anger and pain. Those who came to the mass protest spoke from deep personal experience and were also the voice for many thousands more who identify with their needs and are going through similar experiences. The majority of protesters were not there for political reasons; they were there for economic reasons.
The Israeli Employment Service reported on July 9 that the unemployment rate stood at around 21% – a huge jump from the 3% before the pandemic struck.
The economic repercussions of the handling of the coronavirus have been devastating worldwide.
In Israel, the situation has worsened rather than improved. Despite the promises by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to provide an “economic corona kit,” many of the protesters said they had not received compensation for business lost during the first lockdown and the halt in the tourism industry, and now there has been a second wave of closures.
In many cases – such as bars, gyms, theaters and other leisure and cultural activities – the blow has been a double one. When businesses reopened after months of no income, owners spent large sums of money to make the premises compliant with stringent coronavirus prevention regulations. Before they could begin to recoup that added expense, they were closed again.
Similarly, the plight of the self-employed is not new. Even before the outbreak of the pandemic, there was a movement of self-employed in Israel who protested that although they had contributed mandatory National Insurance Institute payments every month like other citizens, they were not covered for basic social welfare needs, such as during sickness, the week of sitting shiva following a bereavement, or unemployment if the business failed and had to close.
Last Thursday, Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz unveiled an NIS 80 billion national rescue plan aimed at helping the one million unemployed citizens and ensuring that the middle and poorer classes will not collapse under the current financial hardships.
Under the plan, some 380,000 self-employed and business owners who cannot work will be given a NIS 7,500 grant, without them having to apply for it. The payments will be made in installments at least through June 2021, and businesses that can prove they have lost as much as 40% of their revenue will also receive support commensurate to their losses.
In a welcome step, the prime minister also promised to provide vocational training to unemployed workers with the aim of equipping them with new skills that could make them more readily employable in the future.
But like all other aid packages, the proof will be in the delivery.
There is, incidentally, a certain irony in forcibly closing businesses such as gyms and wedding halls to prevent people from gathering and spreading the disease – even though these places can easily track who comes and at what time – and yet allowing a gathering of thousands of strangers. It is perhaps a sign that there could be more creative thinking about how to stop the spread of coronavirus without causing the complete collapse of people’s livelihoods in the first place.
The demonstration was held as a genuine plea for help by people who are financially suffering, who have lost their income and see no hope on the horizon. People who postponed mortgage payments, took out loans or dug into savings to tide them over the initial period without income are reaching the point when savings are running out and the loans need to be paid back. And the measures taken to combat the spread of COVID-19 are affecting extended families so that parents are less able to help adult children, and siblings cannot extend a helping hand and a loan.
The bloated unity government was ostensibly formed precisely to deal with the health and economic crisis, but it has repeatedly demonstrated a serious disconnect from what ordinary people are suffering. The demonstrators don’t need to hear a message of support from government ministers, they need help on the ground – real help, and fast.


Tags economy Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It’s the economy! By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum The danger of denigrating America’s ‘founding f**kers’ - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Tal Harris Pandemic madness may help end the absurdities of office work By TAL HARRIS
David Weinberg Myths and facts about sovereignty – opinion By DAVID M. WEINBERG
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one The Trump plan might actually be pro-Palestinian By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
3 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
4 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
5 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by