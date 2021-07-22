The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
It's time for Israel to get into the Olympic spirit - opinion

Let’s wish all our participants success, but most of all, let’s support them and wish them to do their very best in the most auspicious sporting arena.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
JULY 22, 2021 19:32
 A Friday like today comes around once every four years. Well, actually, this time it’s five years since the last one, because the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed by 12 months due to COVID-19.
The modern Games that take place over 16 days are probably the most joyous global event. They are certainly humanity’s most comprehensive and largest gathering for a single dedicated undertaking: a fulfillment of the human spirit manifested in physical and mental excellence through sports.
Anybody who has been to the Olympic Games knows that nothing compares. The mass of people enjoying the occasion while cheering for their favorite athletes and supporting their country, basking in the glory of success and commiserating in the failure, or the disappointment of missing out on a medal, or on victory, and a coveted gold, the manifestation of sporting immortality. 
Sports may not be everybody’s preference, but the Olympics presents so much more, and its value is enhanced through a four-yearly cycle. 
The Games that kick off in Tokyo tonight are going to be the most unusual in living memory because of the pandemic. With severe restrictions in place, the Japanese (already dealt a blow when their first attempt at hosting the Games in 1940 was thwarted by more deadly circumstances) are going to experience a far less joyous occasion than anticipated.
Ten thousand athletes and a similar number of media staff to follow their every move, and many millions of spectators should have been on site to experience the glory of the Games but there will be none, and a trimmed media presence and strict quarantine rules mean the athletes will only be able to celebrate or shed tears of disappointment in their own “bubble.” The TV cameras will capture everything, but empty stadia at each event will make these Games surreal. 
Israeli medal hopes for past Olympic Games have always been modest, with perhaps four or five quasi-realistic or actual contenders bringing back one or two medals per Games. Judoka Yael Arad was the first Israeli to stand on the winners’ podium 40 years after the fledgling Jewish state made its Olympic debut when it sent a very modest delegation to the Helsinki Games in 1952, at which there were no ambitions for a podium presence. 
After 69 years of Olympic participation, Israel has sent hundreds of athletes but they have yielded only nine medals since Arad’s inaugural success, and there has only been one Gold, by windsurfer Gal Fridman in 2004. It’s exacting proof that Israel is not a sporting powerhouse, but the Olympic Games have a habit of throwing up major shocks for some and glorious surprises for others. Israel has dispatched its largest-ever and probably its most hopeful Olympic delegation to Tokyo. There are 90 athletes, including a baseball team made up largely of North American-born players who will no doubt attract the attention of many Jerusalem Post readers. As always, medals are being demanded, but it’s hugely difficult to be among the top three finishers in any Olympic competition. 
A far more scientific approach in preparing modern teams is also no guarantee for medals but the experts predict that there could be as many as five this time. The empty surroundings might help in some events, although they could do the opposite.
Traditionally, Olympic Games have been a time of amnesty in global conflicts but there is no reason to think that any current warring factions will lay down their arms for a couple of weeks to make the world a more friendly place while the world tries to celebrate with Tokyo. 
This should also be a time to take stock at home and ponder why, in almost eight decades of Israel’s Olympic participation, among the hundreds of athletes there have only ever been two Arab-Israelis. Unquestionably, 20% of the population deserves a much bigger representation but that cannot happen until far, far more funding is invested into raising the levels of sports infrastructure in Arab towns and villages, where soccer is almost the only available sport for boys and girls.
Let’s pause for a moment and think about that and about the sporting success that we would like to celebrate. Let’s wish all our participants success, but most of all, let’s support them and wish them to do their very best in the most auspicious sporting arena.


