The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

It’s time to ‘normalize’ the Temple Mount

Normalization is the buzzword of the moment. We are now normalizing things that had been abnormal for far too long.

By NAVE DROMI  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2020 22:03
SECURITY FORCES escort a group of religious Jews during a visit to the Temple Mount last month. (photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
SECURITY FORCES escort a group of religious Jews during a visit to the Temple Mount last month.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
It is no coincidence that the deal to normalize relations between the State of Israel and the United Arab Emirates is called the “Abraham Accords.” The patriarch, common to both Judaism and Islam, is revered by both as the progenitor of both religions and peoples.
Both Jews and Muslims believe that Abraham was told to sacrifice his son, while commentators differ on the identity of the son. Jews of course believe that the binding of Isaac was a scene set on the Temple Mount that earlier was the point of creation and later became the location for the two greatest houses of worship for the Jewish nation.
Isaiah prophesied the Temple Mount in the future “will be called a house of prayer for all nations.”
Perhaps it would be prudent to finally realize this prophecy by allowing Jews and Muslims to pray on the Temple Mount in harmony and accord, without one trampling on the rights and liberties of the other.
Unfortunately, since Israel retook the Temple Mount in 1967, it has not allowed Jewish worship on its holiest site. While retaining full national sovereignty on the Temple Mount and its environs, religious sovereignty was handed to the extremist Wakf Islamic religious trust, which has sought to throw out Jews for the mere moving of lips, holding Hebrew literature or the sheer mentioning that there was a Temple on the mount.
This “status quo” has been kept because Israeli leaders did not want to stoke widespread global Islamic anger and riots. It has been openly stated by Israeli authorities that this is a security issue, and upsetting the current order on the Temple Mount could provoke violence.
However, we are now living in unprecedented times.
Israel has just signed an agreement with an Arab Gulf nation, has been allowed flyover rights by Saudi Arabia and Bahrain and is set to open the first embassy in Jerusalem by a Muslim-majority nation, Kosovo.
The wall of Islamic rejection to the Jewish state and Jewish sovereignty in its indigenous and ancestral homeland is being taken apart brick by brick.
While the conflicts of the past are ending, taboos are certainly being shattered.
Arguably, the largest taboo, Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount, also needs to be addressed in concord and unity.
When the delegation from the UAE arrives in Israel on September 22, perhaps Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can invite its most senior member to join him for a visit on the Temple Mount, and both can pray for the success of peace, prosperity and stability in the region, each according to their own religion.
As an added gesture, to secure this historic undertaking, they can invite Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to join them in what would be a paradigm-shattering event that would truly usher in an era of peace and equality, all taking place on the Temple Mount. It would be another outstretched hand to Abbas to see if he really is ready for a profound peace.
The leaders can use this opportunity to affirm the right of all individuals to pray on the Temple Mount in a way that does not interfere with the existing physical structure.
This type of declaration, by an Arab and Jewish political leader, will be a game-changer for the region and ensure that the agreement signed by Israel and the UAE truly lives up to the reputation of the patriarch it is named after.
After thousands of years, Jews and Muslims will no longer see each other as opponents, rivals or enemies, but as long-lost cousins who come together in fraternal embrace in the place made famous by their mutual ancestor.
It would be the closing of a circle and the strongest message to the international community that Jews and Muslims are not destined to live together in conflict, but in harmony and equality.
Dr. Ali Rashid al Nuaimi, chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the UAE’s Federal National Council, said recently that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed wants to visit Jerusalem in person as he seeks a “comprehensive peace.”
A comprehensive peace is one that involves all facets of accord and reconciliation. The UAE has openly and publicly declared that Jews hold deep roots in the region and we belong here. This a deeply meaningful admission, and one that can be backed up on the mountain holy to both peoples.
The simple utterances of public hope and faith can reclaim the threshold of Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount. It has been too long since the prayers of all of Abraham’s children were heard on the Temple Mount.
The region is reaching back into history to a time when Jews and Muslims were familial.
Normalization is the buzzword of the moment. We are now normalizing things that had been abnormal for far too long.
One of the most abnormal and aberrant things about the Middle East conflict is the rejection of a Jew’s right to pray on the Temple Mount. This must change if an accord between Abraham’s children is truly meant to be meaningful.
It is time to return Jewish prayer to the Temple Mount.
It is time to normalize the Temple Mount.

The writer is an Israeli commentator and director of the Middle East Forum’s Israel office.


Tags Jerusalem Temple Mount UAE-Israel deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu needs to shorten his trip to the US By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Netanyahu-Gantz government is a failure, pure and simple – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Identity crises, culture clashes and being canceled By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu opposing UAE-US arms deal normalizes lying By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is futile – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Medical cannabis initiative to try a new growing method
One example of the new method
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Sermon suggests Saudi Arabia near normalizing ties with Israel
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by