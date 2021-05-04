The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Jerusalem Day: A unified capital remains divided - editorial

The lack of clarity over the status of the Palestinians living in Jerusalem and the lack of a vision making Jerusalem a truly undivided city remains elusive.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
MAY 4, 2021 21:20
Israeli police officers clash with arabs outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem on April 22, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli police officers clash with arabs outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem on April 22, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
 Israel and the Jewish people will mark Jerusalem Day on Sunday, commemorating the reunification of Jerusalem and the establishment of Israeli sovereignty over the Old City in the aftermath of the 1967 Six Day War.
After 1,897 years, the capital of the Jewish people was finally whole. For Jews to be able to pray at Judaism’s holiest site – the Kotel – after 19 years of being barred from doing so under Jordanian rule was the culmination of a collective peoplehood dream. The importance of Jerusalem as the focal point of Judaism through the ages cannot be overestimated.
On May 12, 1968, the government proclaimed that Jerusalem Day would be celebrated on the 28th of Iyar, the Hebrew date on which the divided city of Jerusalem became one. And in 1998, the Knesset passed the Jerusalem Day Law, making the day a national holiday.
Since the heady days of 1967 and the actualization of Jewish aspirations to redeem their eternal capital, there has been a somewhat rocky collision with reality. Anyone crossing the invisible line that still in essence separates the western Jewish part of the city with its eastern Arab section realized that for all the platitudes about Jerusalem being united and undivided, there is a clear delineation.
There are currently more than 350,000 Arab east Jerusalemites, around 37% of the capital’s population. Only a small percentage of them are Israeli citizens. The rest are labeled as permanent residents, a designation under which they pay taxes and are entitled to certain benefits from the state including healthcare and bituah leumi. They are excluded from voting in national elections and obtaining Israeli passports. Although they’re eligible to vote in municipal elections, most choose not to out of protest over Israeli sovereignty.
Mayor Moshe Lion has made efforts to achieve some form of parity between the Jewish and Arab sectors in Jerusalem. He launched an NIS 2 billion five-year plan for east Jerusalem after taking office, focusing on educational projects including the building of classrooms, renovating and equipping educational buildings, constructing computer labs, and the opening of an entrepreneurship center.
However, as demonstrated in recent weeks, the issue of who represents the Palestinian residents of Jerusalem has not been resolved 54 years after the city’s reunification.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced on Thursday night that the Palestinian elections have been postponed until Israel allows the vote to take place in Jerusalem.
“We have decided to postpone the parliamentary elections until we ensure the participation of the people of Jerusalem,” said Abbas. “The elections must be held in all the Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem,” he added, blaming Israel for preventing Palestinian Jerusalemites from being able to vote.
A spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that there had been no formal Israeli announcement on whether it would allow Palestinian voting in Jerusalem – as it did during the last elections in 2006 – and Israeli officials said that there had been no change.
However, the lack of clarity over the status of the Palestinians living in Jerusalem and the lack of a vision making Jerusalem a truly undivided city remains elusive. The last couple of weeks have seen frightening riots and protests in the capital sparked by extremists on both the Palestinian and Israeli sides that have left hundreds injured.
On Jerusalem Day next week, thousands of nationalistic-minded Israelis are planning their traditional march through Damascus Gate and Jaffa Gate into the Old City before ending up at the Western Wall. With the Muslim holiday of Laylat al-Qadr on Sunday, Eid al-Fitr on Wednesday, Quds Day on Friday, Nakba Day on Saturday, and compounded by frustrations among Palestinians over the cancellation of the PA elections, it won’t take much for the situation to spiral out of control.
Israelis have every right to celebrate the unity of Jerusalem and the resurgence of the capital of the Jewish people. It really is a miracle during our lifetime. At the same time, until a way is forged to make Jerusalem unified in reality and not just in words exploited for political aims, then there will always be cause for some trepidation amid the celebration.


Tags East Jerusalem Israeli Palestinian Conflict Jerusalem day Palestinian Elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Jerusalem Day: A unified capital remains divided - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's successors must fix political value that he ruined

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
2

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
3

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

Haredi ‘rabbi’ accused of being a covert Messianic missionary

Christianity, illustrative

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by