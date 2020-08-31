The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Jerusalem presents outdoor movie series

Liberty Bell Park will host a series of outdoor film screenings.

By HANNAH BROWN  
AUGUST 31, 2020 22:18
A scene from 'Emma'. (photo credit: YES/FOCUS FEATURES)
A scene from 'Emma'.
(photo credit: YES/FOCUS FEATURES)
Movie lovers will be pleased to hear that the Jerusalem Cinematheque is holding a series of open-air screenings this week in Liberty Bell Park, in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines.
The first screening will be the newest version of the classic Jane Austen novel Emma. It stars Anya Taylor-Joy in the title role as a young woman who tries to play matchmaker but doesn’t understand how the world works, and the incomparable Bill Nighy (Love, Actually) as her cynical father. It will be screened on Wednesday, September 2, at 8:30 p.m.
At 8:30 p.m. on September 3, the documentary Joan Baez: How Sweet the Sound will be shown. Part of the American Masters series on PBS, the film features rare archival material that shows a very young Baez when she first started performing, as well as her visit to North Vietnam and footage of Martin Luther King Jr. visiting her in prison when she was locked up after an antiwar protest. The film will be preceded by a tribute concert to Baez.
On September 5 at 9:30 p.m., The Insult, an Oscar-nominated film by Ziad Doueiri, will be screened. The film, which is in Arabic with Hebrew titles, is about a minor conflict about repairs that escalates into violence and eventually a court case between a Lebanese Christian and a Palestinian in Beirut. The case exposes the tensions among various factions, as well as exploring the grief and loss many live with there. Doueiri made a film about a Palestinian suicide bomber, The Attack, in Israel in 2012, and because he worked here, he has faced discrimination and boycotts.
Other films coming up in the series include the 2014 movie Paddington, with Hugh Bonneville; Ailo’s Journey, a documentary about a reindeer’s trek in Lapland; and On a Magical Night, by Christophe Honoré, a 2019 French movie with English and Hebrew subtitles about a marriage in crisis. It stars Chiara Mastroianni, the daughter of Catherine Deneuve and Marcello Mastroianni. The dates and details for these screenings will be announced soon.
The screenings cost NIS 35 per ticket, or NIS 25 for those with a Cinematheque membership. Tickets must be purchased in advance on the website, and masks must be worn throughout the screenings.
For details visit Jerusalem Cinematheque.


