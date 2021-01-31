The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Jew are you?

Thankfully, mankind’s two greatest contributions to world peace and advancement – Google and Wikipedia – can set one’s mind at ease with the stroke of a key.

By KEN GRUBER  
JANUARY 31, 2021 14:29
US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff salute as they walk during the Inauguration Day parade, on January 20. (photo credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)
US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff salute as they walk during the Inauguration Day parade, on January 20.
(photo credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)
Who is a Jew? “Oh no,” I can hear you groan. “Not again. Aren’t we over that finally?”
Not to worry, I won’t dredge up that controversy again, which pitted neighbor against neighbor and tore apart families. No, I have committed to keeping this column lighthearted, and am in no mood to stir up any pots or continue any futile arguments.
So when I ask the question, it is innocent, made to be taken at face value. A game of “Jew or not Jew,” if you will. C’mon, I know we all play it. The actor with the Semitic features who just won the Golden Globe – Jew or not Jew? The MVP baseball player with that last name – Jew or not Jew?
Thankfully, mankind’s two greatest contributions to world peace and advancement – Google and Wikipedia – can set one’s mind at ease with the stroke of a key. There is even a website I just discovered called JewOrNotJew.com that ranks celebrities according to their Jewishness. Their “Jew Score” is based on three factors: “How Jewish they are internally, how Jewish they are externally, and how much we want that person to be a Jew in the first place.”
There seems to be something ingrained in every Yid, no matter how much he/she identifies with the religion itself, that wants to identify other Members of the Tribe (MOT). This has certainly been true for me personally. In my last column, I wrote about my excitement searching out fellow Jews – dead or alive – whenever and wherever I travel. And some of the responses I received, from readers sharing stories of Jewish connections from the places I visited, confirmed that our roots are indeed both deep and wide.
AS A rock and roll fan, musical Jews have always fascinated me the most. Not so much the obvious ones – Bob Dylan, Simon and Garfunkel, Mighty Max Weinberg (though sadly, not Boss Springsteen himself) – but the ones that require a little more digging, to scrape off the gentile veneer (or, in the case of Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley from KISS – aka Gene Klein and Stanley Eisen – the gobs of makeup). Geddy Lee (Gary Lee Weinrib) from Rush. Perry Farrell (Peretz Bernstein) from Jane’s Addiction. Joey Ramone (Jeffrey Hyman) from... you get the picture.
And the stranger the connection the better, even once-removed. How Elvis’ maternal great-great-grandmother was believed to be Jewish, and how when he was 13 and living in Memphis he would act as the Shabbos goy for his upstairs neighbor, Rabbi Fruchter. He even had a Magen David put on his mother’s tombstone, and was believed to be wearing his favorite Chai necklace the night he died.
And although none of The Beatles were Jewish, my personal claim to fame is that their manager, Brian Epstein, was a very close relative – my mother’s aunt’s first cousin was Brian’s mother, Queenie. I could go on forever….
But what has really brought the Jewish connect-the-dots back into the news has been the recent US election, oh-so full of Jews and wannabes. Past president (first time putting that in writing, no comment on how good that feels) Donald Trump’s grandchildren are Jewish, after daughter Ivanka converted to Judaism to marry Jared Kushner. New POTUS Biden’s grandkids are all Jewish, as each of his three children married a Jewish spouse.
And Vice President Kamala (affectionately known as Mamaleh by her family) Harris is married to “Second Gentleman” Jew, Doug Emhoff.
A recent article in The Forward calls the incoming administration “one of the most Jewish ever,” and says that they are “normalizing Jewishness in The White House.” Even Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has a daughter married to a Jewish man, and has talked proudly of her “Jewish grandkids.”
Uh oh. That last set of quotation marks did not need to be there. They are of my own choosing. Am I letting my own feelings, beliefs and prejudices slip through after all?
Every single one of these aforementioned political Jews are part of an interfaith family. Not surprising; according to the most recent Pew Survey, 72% of non-Orthodox Jews marry a non-Jew. While many of us and likely almost all of our grandparents would find this statistic shocking and extremely disturbing, even more of us feel that this should be celebrated, pointing to the fact that because of this, more adults are identifying as Jews, and, as a result, the Jewish population in the United States has been steadily increasing over the years.
But I promised not to get us all hot and bothered with yet another “Who is a Jew?” debate. So instead, let’s focus on the even more important “Why is a Jew?” question. Whether one believes that only an Orthodox-approved halachic Jew is one of the “chosen” people, or whether one chooses for him/herself to become an MOT, the “why” should and must remain the same: to be a “light unto the nations,” holding high values of morality, kindness, justice and charity – within our families, our communities and throughout this much troubled world.
We are needed.★
The writer is Toronto-based and can be reached at ken.gruber5@gmail.com


Tags United States jewish Joe Biden Donald Trump Kamala Harris
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

It is time for the ultra-Orthodox to be drafted by the IDF

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Parashat Beshalach - What do you carry?

 By DAVID WOLPE

My Word: Beyond Bernie's mittens and memes

 By LIAT COLLINS
David Weinberg

Understanding haredi defiance to COVID-19 regulations - opinion

 By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Amotz Asa-El

Amid COVID-19, the haredi shtetl lifestyle is dying in flames

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

Government shuts down incoming and outgoing flights until end of month

Ben-Gurion Airport is empty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by