The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Jewish college students are facing unprecedented hostility - opinion

Alumni must support students and protect their alma maters from hate and bigotry.

By AVI D. GORDON  
MAY 30, 2021 21:28
PRO-PALESTINIAN demonstrators attend a protest outside the Israeli Consulate in Los Angeles, earlier this month. (photo credit: LUCY NICHOLSON / REUTERS)
PRO-PALESTINIAN demonstrators attend a protest outside the Israeli Consulate in Los Angeles, earlier this month.
(photo credit: LUCY NICHOLSON / REUTERS)
While the dust settles on the deadliest conflict between Israel and Hamas since 2014, the battle on college campuses that will be waged against Jewish and Zionist students in the upcoming academic year is just beginning to take shape. It is imperative that alumni throughout the United States prepare for this reality and do everything we can to support these students who will face unprecedented hostility and intimidation.
Prior to this latest round of violence, antisemitism was commonly masked as anti-Israel sentiment. It was proliferating on university campuses across the country. Instead of Holocaust denial, there is denial of Israel’s right to exist. Instead of Jews being demonized as a central force of evil in the world, Israel is demonized as a uniquely malevolent entity that exemplifies the evils of racism, colonialism, imperialism and militarism. All told, nearly 350 antisemitic incidents occurred in 2020 alone on college campuses – almost an incident a day.
This new onslaught of antisemitic hate generated across the country by an 11-day conflict on the other side of the world signals that the climate on college campuses will be appreciably worsen in the coming year. What we’ve seen unfold in the US these past few weeks, including stunning scenes of Jews in New York and Los Angeles being assaulted by mobs of anti-Israel demonstrators, is without precedent. As the Anti-Defamation League notes, “We are witnessing a dangerous and drastic surge in anti-Jewish hate,” including “harassment, vandalism and violence as well as a torrent of online abuse.”
This hate has manifested itself on college campuses as well, including with graffiti and acts of vandalism, radical anti-Israel demonstrations, and misinformed if not malicious statements against Israel published by university faculty and student governments and organizations. In Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, for example, anti-Israel graffiti on the campus read “(F**k) Zionist Israel” and “Free Palestine,” leading police to refer an investigation to the state Attorney-General’s Office to determine if a hate crime was committed. 
At the University of Michigan, the central student government (CSG) released a statement blasting Israel for war crimes and subjecting Palestinians to “Israeli settler-colonialism, ethnic cleansing and apartheid.” Not a single mention is made of Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups attacking Israeli civilians. Alums for Campus Fairness, America’s unified alumni voice on countering antisemitism and bigotry, garnered more than 400 signatures on our petition calling out the CSG.
SADLY, THIS has become a familiar pattern: Following any war involving Israel and its Arab neighbors, antisemitic incidents drastically rise around the world, including on college campuses. This is apparent while looking at the last major conflict between Israel and Hamas, the seven-week summer Gaza War of 2014, otherwise known as Operation Protective Edge. In the following 2014–15 academic year, the ADL documented a 38% increase in anti-Israel programming and a 93% increase in Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaigns against Israel on US campuses from the previous academic year. 
This increase is “likely related to students beginning the 2014-15 academic year with increased momentum as a result of rallies and demonstrations that took place in the US during Operation Protective Edge,” according to the ADL. We can clearly see what awaits students in the upcoming 2021–22 academic year.
What can be done in the face of this impending offensive? Although the situation for Jewish students on campus is deeply alarming, it is far from hopeless. By creating a united front, alumni throughout the country are already making a difference in collaboration with Alums for Campus Fairness, where I serve as executive director.
Here are five steps alumni can take to help protect Jewish and Zionist students on campus and curb rising antisemitism.
• Call on your alma mater to act swiftly and proactively in protecting students during this tumultuous time.
• Mentor current students and offer them support and guidance on how to combat antisemitic activities on campus.
• Reach out to our team and start a petition if you feel your alma mater is mishandling an antisemitic incident.
• Spearhead meetings with university leaders.
• Consider withholding donations when your alma mater fails to protect Jewish students and explain what you are doing and why.
The tragic reality is that many young Jewish and Zionist students will be facing unremitting hostility on their college campuses this fall. It is incumbent upon alumni to direct our energies to supporting them during these trying times and not cede our alma maters to the voices of hate and bigotry.
The writer is the executive director of Alums for Campus Fairness, America’s unified alumni voice on issues of antisemitism, demonization of Israel, and bigotry.


Tags Zionism college antisemitism War Operation Guardian of the Walls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Calling Ron Dermer a 'post-Zionist' is ludicrous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport

Israel Jewry needs to reconnect with Diaspora Jews

 By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Enforce international law on Hamas: How to achieve a (real) ceasefire

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum

Jerusalem deputy mayor calls on Israelis to stand with Jews abroad

 By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Amotz Asa-El

Isaac Herzog should be the next president of Israel - opinion

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by