Prior to this latest round of violence, antisemitism was commonly masked as anti-Israel sentiment. It was proliferating on university campuses across the country. Instead of Holocaust denial, there is denial of Israel’s right to exist. Instead of Jews being demonized as a central force of evil in the world, Israel is demonized as a uniquely malevolent entity that exemplifies the evils of racism, colonialism, imperialism and militarism. All told, nearly 350 antisemitic incidents occurred in 2020 alone on college campuses – almost an incident a day.

This new onslaught of antisemitic hate generated across the country by an 11-day conflict on the other side of the world signals that the climate on college campuses will be appreciably worsen in the coming year. What we’ve seen unfold in the US these past few weeks, including stunning scenes of Jews in New York and Los Angeles being assaulted by mobs of anti-Israel demonstrators, is without precedent. As the Anti-Defamation League notes, “We are witnessing a dangerous and drastic surge in anti-Jewish hate,” including “harassment, vandalism and violence as well as a torrent of online abuse.”

This hate has manifested itself on college campuses as well, including with graffiti and acts of vandalism, radical anti-Israel demonstrations, and misinformed if not malicious statements against Israel published by university faculty and student governments and organizations. In Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, for example, anti-Israel graffiti on the campus read “(F**k) Zionist Israel” and “Free Palestine,” leading police to refer an investigation to the state Attorney-General’s Office to determine if a hate crime was committed.

At the University of Michigan, the central student government (CSG) released a statement blasting Israel for war crimes and subjecting Palestinians to “Israeli settler-colonialism, ethnic cleansing and apartheid.” Not a single mention is made of Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups attacking Israeli civilians. Alums for Campus Fairness, America’s unified alumni voice on countering antisemitism and bigotry, garnered more than 400 signatures on our petition calling out the CSG.

SADLY, THIS has become a familiar pattern: Following any war involving Israel and its Arab neighbors, antisemitic incidents drastically rise around the world, including on college campuses. This is apparent while looking at the last major conflict between Israel and Hamas, the seven-week summer Gaza War of 2014, otherwise known as Operation Protective Edge. In the following 2014–15 academic year, the ADL documented a 38% increase in anti-Israel programming and a 93% increase in Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaigns against Israel on US campuses from the previous academic year.

This increase is “likely related to students beginning the 2014-15 academic year with increased momentum as a result of rallies and demonstrations that took place in the US during Operation Protective Edge,” according to the ADL. We can clearly see what awaits students in the upcoming 2021–22 academic year.

What can be done in the face of this impending offensive? Although the situation for Jewish students on campus is deeply alarming, it is far from hopeless. By creating a united front, alumni throughout the country are already making a difference in collaboration with Alums for Campus Fairness, where I serve as executive director.

Here are five steps alumni can take to help protect Jewish and Zionist students on campus and curb rising antisemitism.

• Call on your alma mater to act swiftly and proactively in protecting students during this tumultuous time.

• Mentor current students and offer them support and guidance on how to combat antisemitic activities on campus.

• Reach out to our team and start a petition if you feel your alma mater is mishandling an antisemitic incident.

• Spearhead meetings with university leaders.

• Consider withholding donations when your alma mater fails to protect Jewish students and explain what you are doing and why.

The tragic reality is that many young Jewish and Zionist students will be facing unremitting hostility on their college campuses this fall. It is incumbent upon alumni to direct our energies to supporting them during these trying times and not cede our alma maters to the voices of hate and bigotry.

The writer is the executive director of Alums for Campus Fairness, America’s unified alumni voice on issues of antisemitism, demonization of Israel, and bigotry.

