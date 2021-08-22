The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Leave Chris Cuomo alone - opinion

Has Cancel Culture become so pervasive that public figures are tainted by association with the scandals of others?

By JORDAN BARKIN  
AUGUST 22, 2021 20:05
CNN NEWS ANCHOR Chris Cuomo poses as he arrives at a WarnerMedia Upfront event in New York City in May 2019. (photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
CNN NEWS ANCHOR Chris Cuomo poses as he arrives at a WarnerMedia Upfront event in New York City in May 2019.
(photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
If someone upsets a reasonable person, the aggrieved party confronts the instigator. The victim doesn’t go after the person’s family – that’s mafia behavior.
But an online mob has descended upon CNN host Chris Cuomo because he recused himself from reporting on his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned from office after allegations of sexual harassment sparked a movement towards impeachment.
Professionals are supposed to recuse themselves if there is a conflict of interest or the appearance of impropriety, so why is Chris Cuomo being criticized? Brothers are supposed to offer each other support, so why did the journalist lose viewers over the past few months? It was never a secret that the host of CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time was the son of former New York governor Mario Cuomo, and younger brother of Andrew.
Was Shakespeare right in The Merchant of Venice, when his character Laun states: “The sins of the father are to be laid upon the children.” Does this curse apply to siblings as well? Or has Cancel Culture become so pervasive that public figures are tainted by association with the scandals of others? Is any reasonable person truly offended, or are bloggers and writers trying to garner attention for themselves?
The comedian and satirist Bill Maher stated on HBO’s Real Time earlier this month: “There are too many people in this country motivated not by what they really believe, but by what will get Twitter to react to them with likes and retweets. That’s called bad faith.” Maher was referring not to Chris Cuomo’s critics but rather to those who recently denounced the actor Matt Damon. The mainstream film star admitted that he had learned from and rectified an error from his past – that he jokingly used a gay slur decades ago.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, in New York, U.S., May 10, 2021. (credit: REUTERS)New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, in New York, U.S., May 10, 2021. (credit: REUTERS)
Folks, I’m gay and I don’t mind the fact that Matt Damon repeated stupid, frat-boy jokes decades ago.
In a 2016 Forbes article, Frances Bridges wrote: “Few celebrities have used their platform as relentlessly and as exhaustively as Matt Damon for charitable causes... In addition to ONE X ONE he is involved with Not On Our Watch, which supports people displaced by mass tragedy, the ONE campaign which fights poverty and preventable disease in developing nations, especially in Africa. He also co-founded Water.org.” In other words, Matt Damon is kind and nobody seriously believes that he is prejudiced against any group. Rather, he is a human being who grew up in a different time and has voluntarily progressed. 
I’d rather hang out with Matt Damon than a bunch of modern-era Puritans. If Chris Cuomo is reading this, he and his good friend, anchor Don Lemon, are invited too.
America has real problems, including COVID and the problematic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Let’s focus on these and other bipartisan issues, such as education and infrastructure.
For now, lay off the mainstream, harmless television hosts and actors. Otherwise, social critics will become like the proverbial boy who cried wolf and will be ignored when they sound the alarm about a true crisis.
As Shakespeare wrote in Timon of Athens: “Wilt thou whip thine own thoughts in other men?” In other words, nobody is perfect. So let’s save our criticism for those who cause real harm.
Jordan Barkin is a columnist published by USA Today, US News & World Report, Gannett, The Hill, HuffPost, Hearst Newspapers, and other media outlets. He is a former associate editor of Hearst Magazines.


