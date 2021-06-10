The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Lubavitcher rebbe: A real leader never abandons their followers - opinion

Let us continue in the way of the Rebbe: belief, anticipation, plenty of mitzvot and good deeds, and we will soon all merit the promised redemption.

By MENACHEM GERLITZKY  
JUNE 10, 2021 20:20
MENACHEM MENDEL SCHNEERSON, the beloved Lubavitcher Rebbe. (photo credit: ZEV MARKOWITZ/CHAIARTGALLERY.COM)
MENACHEM MENDEL SCHNEERSON, the beloved Lubavitcher Rebbe.
(photo credit: ZEV MARKOWITZ/CHAIARTGALLERY.COM)
If there is one thing I learned from the complicated political situation, it is how frustrating the fate of a leader can be. No matter how much you invest, how much you achieve, how close you get to the destination. In the end, the last action which will tip the scales and get you to your desired objective may elude you. Exactly like Moshe Rabbeinu in his time: after taking the Jews out of Egypt, surviving the tribulations of forty years of wandering in the desert, and getting but a step away from entering the Promised Land but in the end: “For from afar, you will see the land, but you will not come there,” and he remained in the desert.
Is this a decree of fate placed on every leader; or perhaps a test of leadership?? The Lubavitcher Rebbie explains Moshe’s fate as follows:
Moshe himself certainly could have brought about his entry into the Holy Land. But since the Jews of his generation sinned by speaking negatively about the Land during the sin of the spies, and were consequently caused to die in the ensuing years, Moshe Rabbeinu chose of his own free will not to abandon his flock and to remain together with them in the desert. Believing that when they would merit in the “end of days” to enter the Land, so would he.
Reaching the summit of achievement, can be an easy feat for any leader, if he will allow himself the political price of leaving his followers behind. A real leader is one who chooses to concede and remain loyal to his constituents, even at the cost of remaining in the wilderness, while the Promised Land is a handbreadth away.
On motzei Shabbat (Saturday night)/Sunday, Gimmel (the third day of) Tammuz, the Jewish people will commemorate the 27th yahrzeit of the great Jewish leader of our generation – the Lubavitcher Rebbe of saintly memory.
The Rebbe, in a 1956 letter to Israel’s president wrote:
“From the time that I was a child attending heder, and even earlier than that, there began to take form in my mind a vision of the future Redemption: the redemption of Israel from its last exile, redemption such as would explicate the suffering of galut (exile).”
In his first public discourse, upon accepting the mantle of leadership, the Rebbe declared that the mission of our generation is to bring Moshiach, the Geula, and ascend to Eretz Yisrael, the Land of Israel.
In his last years, the Rebbe repeated over and over that: “Ours will be the… generation of the Redemption; that the arrival of Moshiach is imminent”.
However, as a true leader, for whom the Land of Israel was of the utmost priority, the Rebbe chose to remain, during his lifetime and in his passing, outside of Israel with his flock, insisting not to leave a single Jew behind.
The redemption is tangible – reach out and touch it. That last action could be yours or mine. Let us continue in the way of the Rebbe: belief, anticipation, plenty of mitzvot and good deeds, and we will soon all merit the promised redemption.
The writer is the Chabad-Lubavitch representative in the new northern Tel Aviv neighborhoods, Rav of the Sea and Sun Synagogue.


Tags Chabad Judaism leadership
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

End religious incitement before it's too late - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Moderates know how to unify Israel - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why the new coalition is the right choice for Israel

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David May

Norwegian divestment illustrates weakness of campaign to boycott Israel

 By DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by