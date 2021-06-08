Chabad to hold Zoom lecture for anniversary of Lubavitcher rebbe's death

In advance of the anniversary, many Chabadniks in Israel will be tuning in to a Zoom lecture by Rabbi Manis Friedman, co-founder and dean of Bais Chana International, which is located in Minnesota.

A global Chabad emissary who has lectured extensively throughout the US, as well as London, Hong Kong, Cape Town, and Johannesburg in South Africa, Melbourne and Sydney in Australia, and a number of South and Central American cities, he will question whether Israel is the safest place in the world. In this context, he will share the rebbe’s views on war and terrorism in Israel.

Friedman is the brother of well-known Chabad singer Avraham Fried, who frequently appears in Israel, and the father of Benny Friedman, a singer of contemporary religious music.

The live broadcast on Zoom will be at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, which coincides with Rosh Hodesh Tamuz. The event is sponsored by the English-Speaking Chabad Centers across Israel: Chabad Anglo Beersheba; Chabad of Baka, Jerusalem; Chabad of Rehavia-Nahlaot, Jerusalem; Chabad of Dolev-Heichal Menachem; Chabad of Ramat Beit Shemesh Alef; and Chabad of Efrat – English Division.

