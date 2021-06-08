Yariv Levin announces vote for new gov't to take place Sunday

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid congratulated the setting of the date for the vote, tweeting "It's happening!"

זה קורה! מודה ליו"ר הכנסת, יריב לוין, על קביעת מועד ההשבעה ביום ראשון, ג' בתמוז תשפ"א, 13 ביוני 2021. ח"כ קארין אלהרר תכנס את הועדה המסדרת לקביעת סדר היום. ההסכמים הקואליציוניים יונחו עפ"י חוק. ממשלת האחדות יוצאת לדרך לטובת אזרחי מדינת ישראל. — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) June 8, 2021 Lapid thanked Levin for setting the date for Sunday. "MK Karin Elharar will convene the organizing committee to determine the agenda. The coalition agreements will be guided by law," he detailed. "The unity government is launching for the benefit of the citizens of the State of Israel," Lapid concluded. Yamina MK Nir Orbach announced on Tuesday morning that he has decided to vote in favor of the new coalition led by Yamina head Naftali Bennett alongside Lapid. Orbach's decision guarantees that his party leader will have enough support to approve the government in the vote of confidence on Sunday. There has been concern that without Orbach, the coalition would not have the narrow majority of 61 MKs required to form the government.

On Monday, Levin formally said that a government has been formed and that the day for the vote and the swearing in would be set "later."

Likud sources said then that he would announce it with enough time in advance in order to be "fair," even though legally he does not have to announce it at any particular time in advance.

The sources said on Monday that Levin would most likely announce on Tuesday when the vote would be held. They denied a report that Levin had decided to hold the vote next Monday, the last possible date permitted.

Coalition agreements must only be submitted 24 hours ahead of the vote.

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that he wanted the vote to be held on Wednesday. Lapid added on Monday that delaying the vote to next week would be wrong.

"There is no reason in the world, legal or otherwise, that a government won't be sworn in in two days except to put pressure," Lapid said. "That is not proper."