Meron tragedy reflects relationship between Israel and the ultra-Orthodox

Just before midnight on Thursday at Mount Meron amidst the ecstatic Lag Ba’Omer celebrations, the director of the Authority for the Development of the Holy Sites Rabbi Yossi Shvinger gave a fascinating interview.During the live interview, journalist Avi Mimran praised Shvinger and the authority for the successful event, but the the rabbi wanted to attribute credit to someone else as well.“I want to mention one other person in whose merit this celebration happened,” said Shinvger dramatically.“It is my good friend, Interior Minster and Minister of the Periphery and the Galilee, Rabbi Aryeh Deri. I witnessed a cabinet of three ministers who deliberated with the senior leadership of the Health Ministry, and all the legal advisers.“I don’t want to disturb you with the things that were said there, and how the celebration would have looked if Rabbi Deri had not saved the whole thing. He fought like a lion and he softened plan after plan, thank God, and here we see the results.”Indeed, Deri did fight hard to ensure that there would be no limit on the number of pilgrims who could rejoice at Meron despite Health Ministry concerns that it could cause a spike in COVID-19 cases.The interior minister said so himself in two separate statements to the press in early April in which he said that he had pressed for allowing the maximum number of people to attend the celebrations during meetings with ministers and other government officials on the issue.To be clear, the devastating tragedy that took place on Thursday night at Meron could have happened in any of the last 15 years, with or without Deri’s pressure.But what is critical is Deri’s efforts “to soften” the regulations that expert officials sought to impose on the event, and his insistence that the maximum number of people be allowed to attend regardless of what those with knowledge of the possible consequences advised.For many years warnings were sounded about the dangers of Lag Ba’Omer at Meron, the haphazard, makeshift infrastructure and the enormous number of people that flock to the site who far exceed its capacity.State Comptroller reports came and went, the Knesset held hearings, the police issued its own report, and the ultra-Orthodox media pointed out on several occasions the deficiencies of the site.But the legal complexities of who controls what land and which buildings at the Tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai on Mount Meron, and the accompanying financial interests, have for years stymied efforts to develop the site into a place fitting for mass pilgrimage.Despite the fact that Meron remained a potential death trap every Lag Ba’Omer, action to limit the number of pilgrims allowed at the site was never taken and although tragedy was somehow avoided for many years, the inevitable finally happened last week.Shahar Ilan, a commentator and expert on ultra-Orthodox society, argues that until now the political determination to prevent a disaster at Meron was simply lower than the determination to preserve the vested interests at the site, which led to such fierce opposition to regulation and change at the site.“Right now, after this disaster, is the first time there has been a discussion of how many people can come to Meron, no one would have dared to say we need to restrict access to the site before this incident,” he said.Ilan argued that the prevailing perspective amongst ultra-Orthodox politicians, politicos, media, and even the haredi public is that any restriction on the community’s way of life is some form of discrimination or attempt to dictate how the ultra-Orthodox live their lives.And crucially, the sector’s political heft and its compact with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has given it an outsized ability to get its way, whether over the Western Wall, enlistment to the IDF, coronavirus policy, or Meron.The COVID-19 crisis, in which large segments of the ultra-Orthodox community routinely and openly violated Health Ministry regulations, is a perfect example of this.During the crisis it was largely the rabbinic leadership which determined that the communal need to persist with all the components of ultra-Orthodox life, communal prayer, mass celebrations, and uninterrupted educational frameworks, outweighed the dangers to the lives of their congregants and the wider public.After sustaining heavy criticism from the ultra-Orthodox public at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis for not opposing government lockdowns on COVID-19 hotspots like Bnei Brak and failing to ensure that communal prayer could continue, the sector’s politicians took up arms against the government they were part of.Geographic closures based on the rate of coronavirus infections were rejected because they would single out the ultra-Orthodox cities, increasing fines were rejected because ultra-Orthodox yeshivas would suffer.“If you can put the whole country into lockdown just so the ultra-Orthodox won’t be in a lockdown by themselves then Meron is simply the extension of such an attitude” says Ilan.Israel Frey, an ultra-Orthodox journalist, argues that there is a prevailing perspective in the ultra-Orthodox community that issues such as safety regulations and proper event management are not seen as crucially important, and that in a tradeoff between such needs and the requirements of a religious festival the latter would always win out.“It’s a shtetl [mentality]. There are no rules. There is no value attributed to these things and no value attributed to the state as a framework for such requirements,” said Frey.And similar to Ilan, Frey says that the Lag Ba’Omer celebrations at Meron and the perilous nature of the event given the overcrowding there, represents a failure of the state to assert its authority of the ultra-Orthodox sector.“Holding this [Lag Ba’Omer] event [at Meron] is a capitulation by the country to the autonomy and power of the ultra-Orthodox community,” asserted Frey.In this light, Deri’s successful efforts to “soften plan after plan” suggested by the Health Ministry to restrict the festivities for the sake of public health are just part of the broader pattern.The demands of the ultra-Orthodox community, whether from the leadership or the general public, are the preeminent concern and the politicians will insist that these demands are met, on pain of political pain.The tragedy and catastrophe that befell 45 people, their families, and loved ones on Mount Meron on Thursday night should lead to a complete overhaul of everything to do with the mass pilgrimage and celebration at the site in the years to come.But it should also serve more broadly as a catalyst for a change to the way the state relates to its ultra-Orthodox minority.