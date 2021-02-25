The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

NBA has gone small: Should your portfolio? - opinion

While basketball has gone small, the investing world has gone the opposite direction.

By AARON KATSMAN  
FEBRUARY 25, 2021 21:04
MUGSY BOGUES (center), the NBA’s shortest player ever, in action in 1999. While basketball has gone small, the investing world has gone the opposite direction. (photo credit: REUTERS)
MUGSY BOGUES (center), the NBA’s shortest player ever, in action in 1999. While basketball has gone small, the investing world has gone the opposite direction.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
 Whenever I have problems sleeping at night, I inevitably end up watching sports.
Since it’s basketball season I have watched my fair share of games recently, in the wee hours of the night.
Ever since the Seattle Supersonics were stolen from the city and moved to Oklahoma City, my interest in the sport has waned some, but recently I actually just don’t really enjoy watching the games, as the way the game is played has changed dramatically.
The NBA has embraced ‘small ball’, which means relying on smaller, more athletic players, who basically get the ball and shoot 3-pointers. It seems like the game has lost much of its strategic element, instead focusing on pure athleticism. 
Great athletes can produce one-off spectacular plays, but that comes at the expense of fundamentals, and the game in my humble opinion has suffered. 
When I watch games with my kids, the biggest “oohs” and “aahs” come when someone’s ankles are ‘broken’. 
For the uninitiated that means when a player on offense performs a dribbling move with the ball, usually a crossover, that causes the defender to either lose balance or fall to the court. 
Often this happens but the player misses his shot. The kids are going on about how foolish the player who lost his balance looks while I point out that the point is to get the ball in the basket. It may have been an incredible move but who cares, he missed the shot. Classic example of style over substance.
While basketball has gone small, the investing world has gone the opposite direction. Little attention has been paid to small-cap stocks as much of the market’s focus has been on large companies, like Microsoft, Apple, Google and Amazon. 
These and other mega-large companies have been by far and away the largest contributors as the major market indices climb to record high levels. But as the global economy opens up and economic growth picks up it may be time to take a look at small-cap stocks.
Brian Scheid, of S&P Global marketplace writes; “Since Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech announced their long-awaited and encouraging coronavirus vaccine results on November 9, 2020, the S&P 600 and the Russell 2000, both small-cap indexes, have climbed by 40.1% and 36.9%, respectively, through February 22. 
Large-cap indices have also risen, but not nearly as much. The S&P 500, for example, has risen just 10.5% and the NASDAQ Composite Index has risen 13.8% over the same period.”
Fear
When I mention investing in small-cap stocks many clients suddenly have a worried look that crosses their face. They think it’s like investing in the wild-west. Who wants some small company if you can invest in Apple? After all rare is the situation when anyone, myself included, actually recognizes the names of these small companies – so why on earth should anyone invest in them?
The answer to that question lies in historical returns. Obviously historical returns are no indication of future results but I think we can learn a lot from history. According to data from Mindfullyinvesting.com, from 1972-2020 small cap stocks had an average annual return of 11.9% vs 10.8% for large cap stocks. While 1.1% doesn’t seem like much, keep in mind that that’s an annual number. Compound that over 20 or 30 years and it’s a huge amount.
Long-term
Wow. With such great historical returns, small-cap stocks look great. But as usual there are some risks. These stocks are very volatile. That means that it’s an asset that should be included in a portfolio that has a long-term horizon. 
Short term investors are playing with fire if they decide to invest in this asset class. Actually it’s probably even more correct to say that short-term investors should stay out of the stock market altogether but that’s a discussion for another column.
Maybe it’s time to follow the NBA and go small. Again, small cap stocks should be considered for long-term portfolios only, because it’s a roller coaster with them, but remember that over the long term they have produced very nice returns. 
Of course past performance is no indication of any future gains. Speak with your financial adviser to see if there is a place in your portfolio for an allocation to small cap stocks.
The information contained in this article reflects the opinion of the author and not necessarily the opinion of Portfolio Resources Group, Inc. or its affiliates.
Aaron Katsman is the author of Retirement GPS: How to Navigate Your Way to A Secure Financial Future with Global Investing. www.gpsinvestor.com; aaron@lighthousecapital.co.il


Tags sports basketball investment nba
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to clarify what's happening with the airport

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Purim: Differentiating right from wrong in politics - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The IOC must act against human rights violations - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by