The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Netanyahu must keep from politicizing the Mossad

Democracy functions best when civilians are in charge and when there are checks and balances on the power of individuals.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
MARCH 17, 2021 22:39
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Head of Mossad Yossi Cohen (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Head of Mossad Yossi Cohen
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, ahead of yet another election, seems to be pulling every trick in the book.
The latest this week was reportedly that he would like to have Mossad director Yossi Cohen continue in some governmental capacity when his term ends this summer. Rumors persist that Netanyahu would like to see the spy chief join his political party.
This would be highly unusual, even though there is a history of former generals and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chiefs entering politics, since Mossad chiefs are supposed to have a cooling-off period. 
In response to the reported announcement by Netanyahu, Cohen released an even stranger statement, denying any political affiliation with the prime minister or his Likud Party. 
Democracy functions best when civilians are in charge and when there are checks and balances on the power of individuals.
Netanyahu has worked to erode many aspects of Israeli democracy over his nearly 12 consecutive years in power, centralizing power at the Prime Minister’s Office and taking away key decisions from the Foreign and Defense ministries. He conducts many policies himself, seemingly without even consulting others in his coalition. 
Cohen has been a phenomenal head of Mossad. He has been praised by those who know him and the organization he is currently leading. He is said to have a good relationship with the prime minister, unlike some former intelligence heads such as Meir Dagan, who slammed Netanyahu repeatedly in 2016.
On the one hand, the Netanyahu-Cohen relationship running smoothly is good and is good for Israel’s security. On the other hand, turning the Mossad chief into a political tool does no favors for Cohen personally or for the agency he directs.
In August 2019, reports emerged that Netanyahu viewed Cohen or former ambassador to the US Ron Dermer as “fit to lead Israel” after he leaves office. Netanyahu has often heralded the credentials of the Mossad over the last years, lauding it for bringing out the secret nuclear archive from Iran and helping in the nation’s battle against the novel coronavirus. 
However, it is not clear whether releasing this information has helped Israel or the Mossad, or helped Netanyahu’s political fortunes. Politicizing the organization or even releasing information that may improve Netanyahu’s political standing is a dangerous and toxic mix of national security and politics.
The ridiculous attempt to use the new relations with the United Arab Emirates for a photo-op prior to Tuesday’s election has continued unabated, to the point of harming relations with Jordan and embarrassing Israel. In normal countries, state visits are planned well in advance and have a large entourage. In Israel, Netanyahu does things without even consulting his foreign and defense ministers, as though it were a one-man, not even one-party, state.
Cohen is a valuable asset and national leader. After he leaves the Mossad, he can play an important role in helping Israel steer through the dangers that loom on the horizon. The question is whether that role will be tarnished by politics. 
This is always the question mark when it comes to Netanyahu: Is he harming institutions by politicizing them? Was Danny Danon sent to the US because his popularity was growing? Was Gilad Erdan also packed off to the US for the same reason? No Israeli minister, for example, has visited the UAE since the peace deal was announced in August. The reason? Netanyahu won’t let any ministers visit there before him.
Why can’t Netanyahu share the limelight? Given his propensity for not wanting to build up others underneath him, it may be only a matter of time before Cohen’s rising star is stunted. Netanyahu should be careful not to politicize Cohen or the Mossad.  It is essential for Israel’s security that its national security apparatus remain outside the political realm, despite the temptations to keep tarnishing it.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Mossad israeli politics yossi cohen
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu must keep from politicizing the Mossad

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel Elections: Yair Lapid best choice for voters on the fence - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish

Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion

 By YAACOV AYISH

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border
4

Stress and anxiety caused by smartphone use revealed in new TAU study

Close up of a man using mobile smart phone
5

Can artificial intelligence predict whether someone will die from COVID?

Artificial intelligence

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by