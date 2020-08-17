The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Netanyahu's secretive style of governance is an insult to his ministers

With no checks on his power and endless threats to call new elections, Netanyahu has turned running the country into a one-person show.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
AUGUST 17, 2020 21:12
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, on August 13, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, on August 13, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
In a shocking interview in the wake of Israel’s historic deal with the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bragged that he had kept the deal secret from his own defense and foreign ministers. This was done, he claimed, because they might leak information about the deal.
This is an incredible insult to both Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz – who also serves as defense minister – and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, who is also a former IDF Chief of Staff like Gantz. These two men served at the highest levels of the IDF and have been privy to Israel’s most secret information.
That Netanyahu purposely sidelined them has nothing to do with stopping leaks but is rather about his uncontrolled agenda to monopolize every decision so that no one else can ever be given credit for anything. It sends a ruinous message to foreign leaders looking to work with Israel: that they won’t know if the foreign and defense ministers are even relevant for discussions about Israeli policy.
This self-centered rule is not only eroding the foundations of Israeli democracy, but the very nature of what Israel is as a country. From its founding, Israel was never solely about one person: It was always about a collective. It was about people putting the interests of the Jewish nation first, and sacrificing for the country.
That is why when Israel won one of its most phenomenal victories, whether in 1948 or 1967, it did so as a team effort. The 1948 war was not waged by David Ben-Gurion as a private enterprise, never trusting any advisers, and Levi Eshkol did not wage the 1967 war by keeping information from his own key ministers.
Historically, Israel functioned well as a sum of its best people. Netanyahu is a product of this system. His background in the country’s most elite military unit and subsequent sojourn into politics were all about promoting the best this country had as part of a team effort. He rose as part of a system, from the army to the Likud Party to his various roles in politics.
Unfortunately, the last several years have seen increased domination and paranoia by Netanyahu that has led him to sideline politicians whom he views as a political threat. It has also seen him aggrandize himself by putting up to five ministries in his own hands in previous governments as well as calling three elections within a year to make sure that he alone is in power and doesn’t have to share power with any coalition.
The latest coalition has seen the prime minister continue the same style of government. With no checks on his power and endless threats to call new elections – as if elections are just a tool to stay in power forever – Netanyahu has turned running the country into a one-person show.
How could such a historic peace agreement be kept from key figures in the coalition? It wasn’t like he was just keeping it from the opposition. It was kept from Israel’s own defense minister and minister of foreign affairs. This is an embarrassment.
Menachem Begin was invited into the unity government during the crisis of 1967 as part of a show of unity. Begin, in turn, trusted others in his government during historic decisions. Prime minister Yitzhak Rabin fought but also shared his achievements with Shimon Peres.
Israel was built by phenomenal people who understood that the country rises and falls with everyone together. Sidelining former chiefs of staff who oversaw some of the most sensitive military operations in our history – many of which are still classified – makes Israel appear more like a monarchy, and actually harms Netanyahu’s legacy.
It is a black mark on the deal with the UAE that instead of it being a combined effort, it was kept secret in a petty manner from key officials in the coalition. To add insult to injury, Netanyahu then bragged about keeping it secret because Gantz and Ashkenazi might potentially leak the news to close associates.
Ashkenazi didn’t leak details when the Syrian reactor was bombed in 2007 – and Gantz did not leak details of secret operations behind enemy lines when he was chief of staff.
What happened with the UAE deal is not the way a government is meant to function.
Stop this charade, Netanyahu. Start working with your ministers.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz government
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu's secretive style of governance is an insult to his ministers By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder Mabrouk and mazel tov to all Muslims and Jews in this new era of peace By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eytan Gilboa The Israel-UAE Agreement: A Message to Iran, the Palestinians and Biden By EYTAN GILBOA
Amotz Asa-El Remembering Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, intellectual wonder and Jewish landmark By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
4 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
5 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by