The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

To declare the Muslim Brothers terrorists is meaningless

The Egyptian authorities miss two things: they tend not to understand how messaging works, or the difference between systemic causation and direct causation.

By ROUBA IBRAHIMI  
JANUARY 4, 2020 00:00
Protests in Cairo January 2014 370 (photo credit: Reuters)
Protests in Cairo January 2014 370
(photo credit: Reuters)
Recently, only hours after a deadly suicide car bombing that targeted a police headquarters in the Nile Delta city of Mansoura, Egypt, the Egyptian government blamed the Muslim Brotherhood for the attack and declared the group a terrorist organization.
The Muslim Brotherhood, on the other hand, denied involvement in the bombing, and an al-Qaida-linked group based in Egypt’s restive Sinai Peninsula, Ansar Bait al-Maqdis, claimed responsibility for the blast, which killed 16 people.
Though the Muslim Brotherhood is not connected to that group and there is no direct evidence regarding the Brotherhood’s alleged involvement, the military- backed government said it made the decision because of the Brotherhood’s “serious escalation in the use of violence against Egypt and Egyptians.”
But violence by whom, and against whom? Thousands of anti-coup activists were killed at the hands of the army and police. Two of my best friends were killed in Rabaa when the army and police broke up the sit-ins. The first was a 38-year-old computer engineer and owner of a localization company; the second was a 30-year-old journalist at the national newspaper Akhbar El-Youm.
Furthermore, almost all leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood have been detained since last July, so who are the masterminds of the alleged bombing? In addition, if the judicial authority in Egypt is respected, why didn’t the government wait for investigations and trials? Another main question is, will the government declaration of the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist group have any effect on the group’s popularity? Two months ago, an Egyptian court banned “all activities” of the Muslim Brotherhood. One senior security official has been quoted in The Huffington Post as saying, “The plan is to drain the sources of funding, break the joints of the group, and dismantle the podiums from which they deliver their message.”
The Egyptian authorities miss two things: they tend not to understand how messaging works, or the difference between systemic causation and direct causation.
The government views messaging as short-term and issue-based, rather than long-term and morally-based. In cognitive science, however, messages employ words, words evoke frames. Effective messaging requires existing strong, high-level, long-term, morally-based frame systems.
The Muslim Brotherhood’s messaging system has existed and has been extended and strengthened over 85 years. In other words, like conservatives in the US, the MB activists have, over a long period of time, consistently and patiently strengthened their moral worldviews, prototypes and versions of vital political concepts (e.g., Life, Freedom, Responsibility, Government, Accountability, Responsibility, Equality, Fairness, Property, Security).
As a result, the MB’s language is constantly heard in many parts of Egypt, especially inside universities, schools, mosques, etc. Such a language automatically and unconsciously evokes the groups’ frames and the high-level framing systems they are part of.
In this view, the Muslim Brotherhood has a large effect on the public even when they’re out of office. Importantly, their communication system is never out of the scene. It is already deep in the minds of bi-conceptuals, those who are partly Islamist and partly secular. As a result, there is always a chance for the group’s moral system to be activated.
This would explain why the group, along its long history, has successfully fought off every threat to its existence. It also explains why the MB consistently wins elections and changes policies even without winning elections.
The MB activists very much understand this. So they will never take up arms against the state.
The second point is that the government doesn’t understand the difference between systemic and direct causation.
Bombing a hospital is direct causation.
Any local application of force that produces a local effect in place and time is direct causation. Systemic causation, in contrast, goes beyond the immediate local situation. A systemic cause, as cognitive linguist George Lakoff states, may be one of many. It may need some special conditions, and may be indirect, working via a network of more direct causes.
We drill a lot more oil, burn a lot more gas, put a lot more carbon dioxide in the air, the atmosphere of the earth heats up, more moisture evaporates from the oceans producing bigger storms in some places and more droughts and fires in other places: systemic causation.
The coup in Egypt has led to pro-legitimacy sit-ins at Rabaa and Nahdah.
Breaking up the sit-ins by force has resulted in two things: 1) violence in Sinai against the army and police; and 2) protests across the country asking for revenge for the killings of the protesters.
Violence and demonstrations led to the announcement of the state of emergency in the country for a month and then for two more months. Declaring the state of emergency has undermined the economy, making no foreign investor want to come, disrupted the tourism industry, and stifled freedoms. And so on.
To the government, the crisis is still primarily about direct causation. To them, the problem is the direct “terror” of the Muslim Brotherhood. When the media reports on Egypt, it reports on “terror.” If the army Gen. Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi is understood as addressing the “Muslim Brotherhood,” and he proposes directly bombing the Muslim Brotherhood, the natural question is whether that eliminates the daily “terror” and improves the country’s economic health.
When the government admits it does not and extends the state of emergency for two more months, the question naturally arises, why bomb when it won’t solve the direct problem, but would result in more problems? The government doesn’t understand these two points at all, and continues its demonization of the opposition and stifling freedoms, proposing no real initiative to get out of the crisis.

The writer is an Egyptian poet, actor and a PhD student at Lodz University, Poland.
He is also a former lecturer at Um Al-Qura University, Mecca, Saudi Arabia.


Tags Terrorism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To overcome the coronavirus crisis, Israel needs new leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Erdogan's Turkey: Drunk on power By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Violent conduct by protestors on our streets demands zero tolerance By GIL TROY
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion By YAACOV AYISH
Ruth Wasserman Lande Did the Emirates turn its back on the Palestinians? By RUTH WASSERMAN LANDE

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by