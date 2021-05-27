The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Palestinians need their own voice, not afraid of Hamas, Fatah - opinion

We can see nuances in the situation we find ourselves in with the Palestinians, which enable us on the one hand to defend Israel’s actions in Gaza while at the same time criticize our government.

By DAVID BRINN  
MAY 27, 2021 22:57
Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in the southern Gaza Strip May 21, 2021. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)
Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in the southern Gaza Strip May 21, 2021.
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)
It was both tense and awkward. But it was necessary.
For the last few months, under the auspices of  local interfaith association, my wife and I along with other Israelis have been participating on Zoom in mifgashim (meetings) with Palestinians.
They are a continuation of face-to-face gatherings that we’ve been part of for years between Israelis from the Jerusalem area and Palestinians from the surrounding towns like Azariya. In-person came to a standstill during the pandemic, naturally, but the option of online meetings – though not as desirable as flesh and blood encounters – has enabled the geographic scope to broaden, with Israelis from around the country and Palestinians from Jericho, Ramallah and Bethlehem now able to participate.
Politics are off-limits for the meetings – as difficult as that may sound – with the goal to learn more about each other’s lives, customs, holidays, backgrounds and families. Connections are made through that familiarity, and the common themes we share being parents, employees, tenants – and human beings – begins to compete with the canyon of cultural gaps, and of course the elephant in the room: the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
But when we gathered online this week for the first time since the recent war, the elephant was too big to ignore. Instead of focusing on wedding customs, Passover, Ramadan or family histories, the Jewish and Muslim coordinators of the group decided that this session would focus on “feelings” – how the two sides were dealing emotionally after two weeks of massive rocket fire on Israel and massive destruction and loss of life in Gaza.
It was a decision that could have led to raised voices and mutual recriminations, but the alternative would have made a mockery of the efforts to build dialogue from different viewpoints, between two peoples who just lived through a major conflict.
From Samih in Bethlehem to Ala in Ramallah and Muhammad in Jericho, all spoke passionately of the loss of life in Gaza, and the pain they felt. They also mentioned the rockets fired at Israel, but it was done in a vacuum of “Yes, both peoples have suffered.”
In today’s politically correct world, it’s frowned upon to bring up who started a conflict or blame one side over the other. In the group, all the more so. That’s why it would have been futile and potentially volatile to suggest: Hey guys, perhaps if Hamas hadn’t fired rockets at Jerusalem then Israel would not have started precision bombing in Gaza. And if Hamas hadn’t responded with 4,000 more rocket attacks aimed at Israel, then the IDF might not have leveled buildings and killed civilians while conducting specific targeted attacks on Hamas members and installations.
It was within bounds, however, for the Palestinians to bring up the Sheikh Jarrah eviction saga, and Israeli “aggression” on the Temple Mount.
The Israelis on the forum let the Palestinians vent, and I’m sure more than a few, like myself, held their tongues. For our part, we also lamented the loss of life on both sides, without laying blame, and talked about how to rebuild trust and ties that have been frayed over the last month. Despite venturing out of the safety zone of parve topics, the meeting remained civil, with talk ending on a positive note about trying to renew face-to-face gatherings in the near future.
Reviewing the hour-long encounter, however, I became more and more troubled by what had gone down.
Here in Israel we have more opinions than people. We have right-wing hardliners and we have peace movements, those who feel Israel is 100% in the right on all moves made regarding the Palestinian issue and the many people who put as much blame, if not more, on Israeli policies as the underlying reason for this war against Hamas.
Thousands of protesters have been gathering for months outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence on Saturday nights calling for him to step down. Those who don’t care for the way he leads the country have actually gone to the polls four times to try to replace him with a “change” government. And if efforts to form that coalition don’t succeed, Israel will soon enough hold a fifth election. It’s called civil action and it’s called democracy.
We can see nuances and shades of gray in the situation we find ourselves in with the Palestinians, which enable us on the one hand to defend Israel’s actions in Gaza while at the same time criticize our government.
On the Palestinians side, there’s a stark lack of that kind of indignation against their leadership. The Palestinian members of the interfaith group decried the innocent Gazans killed and the massive destruction, but they never consider looking inward and coming to the conclusion that, just maybe, their own Hamas and Palestinian Authority leadership is partially culpable – at least – for the dire situation in Gaza and in the West Bank.
The concept of self-awareness and looking at an issue broadly seems lost on them. Or maybe they’re just scared to challenge the reality they’ve grown up with. Two years ago, during one of our in-person meetings, two young Palestinians from Jebl Mukaber near Jerusalem’s East Talpiot neighborhood were complaining about the lack of employment, the living conditions in their village, and the lack of help they receive from the PA.
So, why don’t you go out and protest and demand change, we asked, reminding them of Israeli economic-led upheavals like the cottage cheese revolution. Their answer? “We don’t want to end up in jail.”
That’s a valid reason to stay mute and docile. But whether it’s due to fear, or whether their ability to think critically has been numbed by decades of blindly following corrupt and ineffective leaders, believing insidious propaganda about Israel, and yes, living under Israel’s oppressive rule, Palestinians seems unable to look beyond their own victimhood to weigh alternative narratives as to how they ended up where they are. 
Israelis of all walks are able to agree that the loss of life in Gaza was heartbreaking. We can blame Hamas and their international enablers or we can point to Israel’s policies in the West Bank and Jerusalem as contributing to the war; we can take to the streets and protest the policies of our government, and we can go to the polls and try to change the system ourselves.
But until the same is true for the other side, until a Palestinian peace movement stands up to the status quo – in Gaza and in the West Bank – with the same strength that the Israeli shinui movement does, until we see the Palestinians question their own leadership and stop solely blaming “the occupiers” for the dead-end of destruction, frustration and despair they’ve been led down, there’s little hope that anything will change for them, or for us.
Chances are we’ll be gathering again in a couple years, neighbors in our war-torn land separated by suspicion and distrust, trying to take the first tentative steps toward understanding each other and reaching some tentative form of reconciliation after another round of war that could have been prevented.


Tags Gaza Israeli Palestinian Conflict israeli politics Israel Elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Illegal weapons, violence in the Arab sector must be stopped - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

45 dead at Mount Meron, and still no one cares - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The wash, rinse, repeat war

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel elections round five: The least bad alternative

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Did UNRWA’s Gaza director lose the plot? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by