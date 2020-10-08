The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Planning our exit strategy – the opportunity to set and reset our habits

Sometimes, forming habits actually requires no conscious effort at all.

By BENJI LEVY  
OCTOBER 8, 2020 22:27
MEN PRAY outside the Ramot Polin Apartments in Jerusalem’s Ramot neighborhood last month. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MEN PRAY outside the Ramot Polin Apartments in Jerusalem’s Ramot neighborhood last month.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
With the holiday season behind us, many had the chance for introspection and to contemplate the unpredictable coming year. We have had the chance to think about the kind of people we want to become and the kinds of new habits we want to form.
Sometimes, forming habits actually requires no conscious effort at all. The implications of the novel coronavirus pandemic have caused us to adopt ways of life without question based on necessity. At the onset of the pandemic, many of our now normal behaviors such as wearing masks and social distancing, seemed strange. But we have adjusted in remarkable and awe-inspiring ways – sometimes quicker than we would have imagined possible. Look at how we have embraced technology to celebrate special occasions, study online and nurture a stronger sense of community spirit for example.
Without even realizing, we have normalized behaviors that were once seen as abnormal. According to a study published in the European Journal of Social Psychology, adopting a new way of conduct takes an average of 66 days, a time period we have well surpassed. And as time passes and these “strange” new behaviors become a “normal” part of our routine, it is crucial for us to pause and consider which are important to us as individuals and communities, consciously adopting that which we would like to keep.
We are trained to look forward, choosing the habits we would like to maintain amid our “new reality,” but sometimes it is even more important for us to consider habits from our former and current selves that we don’t want to lose. Working often required a commute and more face-to-face interactions, but now we know that this is not always necessary, and we may forgo human engagement. Similarly with education, can we not save time and money by continuing much of our learning online?
Even on a basic level, will less people tread outside their homes for groceries when they can order virtually by the click of a button? There will inevitably be good and, at the same time, we are at risk of some new habits replacing our crucial in person interactions. This is true universally but we can be sure it will have a unique impact on our particular communities as well.
From the Temple to the Synagogue, from the Diaspora to Israel, while evolving, Jewish ritual throughout the ages has always required physical community. With the adaptability learned through COVID-19, so many Jews around the world have managed to retain this sense of community even from afar, such as learning Torah through Zoom or praying in a small outdoor minyan with neighbors from within the safe distance.
I have been inspired through some of the wonderful initiatives, like singing “Ma Nishtana?” (What’s Different?) with our neighborhood on Passover, or pausing in unison to remember those that have departed in Yizkor wherever we are on Yom Kippur. At the same time many have faced terrible realities, such as not being able to attend the funerals of loved ones or experiencing countless Shabbat services and meals alone. This is far from the face-to-face interactions our tradition thrives upon.
If the physical community of Jewish ritual is important, we must consider how crucial this aspect is to our people for when COVID-19 finally passes. Are there any areas that we should, in the words of Lamentations, “renew our days as of old.”
While we often feel that our habits define us, at the start of this strange-now-normal New Year, we must choose to define our habits. Usually, maintaining old habits is easier than creating new ones, but in this case perhaps the roles are reversed. It may not be a challenge to hold onto some new habits that have been developed over the course of the pandemic, but making sure we leave room for the right longstanding ones that will have shaped us as individuals and societies. So as we transition out of the lockdowns, it is important that we take the time to focus on developing an exit strategy out of the COVID-19 era. For once in our lives, our focus does not need to be on forming new habits alone, but rather rediscovering and reclaiming the significant old ones.
The writer is the CEO of the Mosaic United organization, a partnership between the State of Israel and the global Jewish community dedicated to addressing wide-ranging approaches to Jewish engagement and raising the bar to ensure a stronger Jewish future. An oleh (new immigrant to Israel) from Australia, he previously served as the Dean of Moriah College, one of the largest Jewish schools in the world.


Tags coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Cases
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting perceptions of the Holocaust in the Arab world By JPOST EDITORIAL
If Israel's leadership was responsible it would look after everyone By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum The Pence-Harris debate and a divided America By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Coping with PTSD since the establishment of Israel By EHUD OLMERT
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by