The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Take politics out of Israel's religious courts - opinion

Part of the reason that Rabbinical Courts have fallen out of favor is that some of the judges are not in step with modern sensibilities.

By SETH FARBER  
JUNE 23, 2021 21:11
THE RABBINICAL Court’s Division for Agunot in Jerusalem. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
THE RABBINICAL Court’s Division for Agunot in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Next week, the cabinet will vote on a law to change the constitution of the committee that chooses Rabbinical Court judges. The Rabbinical Courts preside over more than 10,000 divorce cases each year and rule on another 6,000 families’ marriage eligibility. To some extent, this committee will determine by proxy the character of Jewish life in Israel. In the coming year, nine new judges are set to be appointed (six to the regional courts and 3 to the Supreme Rabbinical Court), so the committee that appoints these judges is a hot-button issue – so much so that the law about its members was included in the coalition agreements.
Tragically, over the past 20 years, the Rabbinical Courts have become a place that people seek to avoid. Not a day goes by at ITIM when we don’t get a call from someone trying to steer clear of the Beit Din. Couples get married outside the rabbinate thinking (sometimes mistakenly) that they won’t need to divorce in a Rabbinical Court. Issues of igun (the inability of women to extract religious divorces from their recalcitrant husbands) continue to arise in the courts, despite the meritorious efforts of Chief Rabbi David Lau to resolve this issue. Others choose to avoid marriage altogether so that no one will begin checking their ancestors’ Jewishness.
Part of the reason that Rabbinical Courts have fallen out of favor is that some of the judges are not in step with modern sensibilities. While many are sympathetic to the plight of the aguna or understanding of the immigrant who needs to certify his Jewishness, others are skeptical or outright suspicious of all those who cross their threshold. When Maimonides speaks about the qualities of a Rabbinical Court judge, he notes that they must know languages, medicine, math, astronomy and other disciplines. This knowledge provided – in the past – Rabbinical Court judges with insight into their clientele. Today, this is woefully lacking.
AN INITIAL step towards improving the Rabbinical Courts – both their image and their personnel – is changing the committee that elects the judges. If the committee can represent a wider swath of the population, even as it appoints Orthodox judges, the Rabbinical Courts will become representatives of the people.
The election committee is made up of two ministers, two MKs, the two chief rabbis, two members of the Israeli Bar, two Rabbinical Court judges, and a female Rabbinical Court pleader. This committee has consistently appointed what might be labeled “conservative” justices and rejected judges who are identified as “academics.”
The new law will insist that half of the political members of the committee will be women. This would shift the balance of power away from the ultra-Orthodox parties. Some have argued that this is a trick to guarantee more Zionist members of the committee (and thus, to make it more sympathetic). Since the coalition agreed that Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina) and Minister Ze’ev Elkin (New Hope) will be on the committee, the political appointees will be unable to represent the ultra-Orthodox parties (which have no women) and instead, will allow for more liberal, modern, Zionist judges to be appointed.
While I believe strongly that the membership of the committee should include women, I believe that it is not just gender (or for that matter a knitted skullcap) that will change the character of the Rabbinical Courts. It is important to note that in all likelihood, even if the law passes, it doesn’t necessarily guarantee that the Rabbinical Courts will become a meritocracy.
The law is a step in a longer process of making Rabbinical Court judges (and candidates for those positions) aware of the needs and realities of average Israelis. During the early years of the state, Rabbinical Court judges lived within mainstream religious communities and understood their rhythm. Today, most Rabbinical Court judges grow up in closed environments (and kollels) that provide them only with a limited knowledge of and familiarity with general society. Unfortunately, this is also the case regarding the “Zionist” candidates.
A new law that allows women to elect Rabbinical Court judges – as important as it is – will only go so far to change the character of the Rabbinical Courts. We need to change personnel, but we need to shift attitudes as well.
The writer is the director of ITIM: The Jewish Life Advocacy Center (www.itim.org.il) and the rabbi of Kehilat Netivot in Ra’anana, where he lives with his wife, Michelle, and their five children.


Tags Judaism rabbinical court israeli politics chief rabbinate of israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Government priority: Israelis need affordable housing - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by