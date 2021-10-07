The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Taxes are only getting more complex - opinion

An illuminating survey was recently published which discusses the tax complexity faced by multinational corporations.

By LEON HARRIS  
OCTOBER 7, 2021 21:30
Calculating taxes (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Calculating taxes
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
International taxation for businesses shows no sign of getting easier, only more complex. Why is that? An illuminating survey was recently published, the Global MC Tax Complexity Survey, which discusses the tax complexity faced by multinational corporations (MNCs) in 2020. (Harst, S., Schanz, D., Siegel, F. & Sureth-Sloane, C. (2021). 2020 Global MNC Tax Complexity Survey. TRR 266 Accounting for Transparency.)

About the Survey

TRR 266 Accounting for Transparency is a trans-regional Collaborative Research Center funded by the German Research Foundation. It has a team of more than 80 researchers. It aims to collect information about the drivers of tax complexity across countries and over time. The survey had 635 respondents, including tax consultants from all the big 4 accounting firms and other well-known firms from 110 countries who work with MNCs.
Following are some key findings of the tax complexity survey.

Overall Trend

First, in 58 out of 110 countries surveyed, tax complexity for MNCs has apparently increased in the last two years prior to 2020. Nevertheless, 72% of respondents did not think tax complexity will force MNCs to shift their business activities to other countries.

Biggest Issues

Of all the areas of taxation reviewed, transfer pricing rules (market pricing for related party transactions) are perceived as being the most complex area of tax legislation in 69 out of 110 countries. The extent of complexity of transfer pricing was rated at 60%. The runners up and their complexity scores were: general anti-avoidance rules (49%), controlled foreign corporations (49%), corporate reorganizations (48%), investment incentives (47%), interest and thin capitalization (45%), royalties (43%) and capital gains (42%).
Causes of complexity include record-keeping rules, ambiguity/interpretation issues and computational difficulties.

Tax law enactment

The survey found problems with the tax law enactment process. A lack of quality tax legislation drafting is perceived as the main problem of the tax enactment process in 85 out of 110 countries. In addition, the time between announcement and enactment of time changes, and the effective dates can be problematic.
Also, in more than a third of the countries surveyed, various substantial business issues are not codified in the tax law, and many tax authorities seek to resolve these issues by issuing guidance. Therefore, only a marginal number of countries leave MNCs without any “orientation.”

Tax Appeals

The survey reports problems with tax appeals. Regarding both administrative and judicial tax appeals, the unpredictable time period until the resolution of an appeal is perceived as the most problematic aspect for MNCs in the majority of countries.

Tax audits

Here there is good news. Several aspects of tax audits became less complex in the period between 2018-2020 in 60% of the countries surveyed. For instance, the lack of experience of tax officers or the communication of topics to be covered in an audit is perceived to be less problematic in OECD countries.
Nevertheless, in 85 countries, the inconsistency of tax officers’ decisions is perceived as a serious problem, because tax audit guidelines often leave discretion to tax officers.

Overpayment of Corporate Taxes

In 83 out of 110 countries, the refunding of overpaid corporate taxes is perceived as the most problematic aspect in the process of paying taxes. Tight application deadlines, complex requirements and a long processing time complicate the refunding process.  

Digitalization

In 95 out of 110 countries, filing and payment have become more standardized due to the use of digital technologies.

Comments

Additional sources of complexity are emerging. The OECD and the Biden administration are currently trying to wrap up a new Two Pillar reform package aimed at multinational corporations. This will almost certainly be a complex compromise due to political considerations, and the need for countries to protect their tax revenue base during and after the expected reform.
E-commerce is also starting to become challenging because sales tax/VAT/GST is being imposed on marketplaces and online sellers in many cases now. And income tax treaties are being modified to catch fulfillment houses and distribution subsidiaries.

Israel - Comments

Israel was one of the countries surveyed but was not singled out for praise or criticism. We would comment that Israel shares many of the complexities outlined above. Proposed legislation had to be put on hold until the recent formation of a new coalition government and the drafting of budget proposals. The Israeli Tax Authority has therefore adopted practices, not always documented and sometimes open to alternative interpretations. Israel also lacks a tax tribunal system, which helps resolve complexities fairly efficiently in some other countries.
As always, consult experienced tax advisors in each country at an early stage in specific cases.
The writer is a certified public accountant and tax specialist at Harris Horoviz Consulting & Tax Ltd


Tags Israel survey taxes
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Medical interns highlight Israel's health system problem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Harris fails by trying to please both sides - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Peter Lerner

Unions are the answer to COVID unemployment and work disputes - opinion

 By PETER LERNER
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

FDA decision to limit COVID booster shots didn't satisfy anyone - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Gershon Baskin

The UN speeches were disappointing, once again - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Most Read
1

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israel steps up counter-terrorism operations in West Bank

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by