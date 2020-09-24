The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Thank you corona, for time with family given back

In 2020 amid a world crisis and well into a family’s life cycle, children came back to the nest for a short time... where they found shelter, support and love.

By DAVID BRINN  
SEPTEMBER 24, 2020 22:03
MY OCTOPUS TEACHER’ – the corona pandemic contains lessons for everyone. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
MY OCTOPUS TEACHER’ – the corona pandemic contains lessons for everyone.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Who remembers sitting with the whole family and watching a movie together?
It was one of the few activities that everyone seemed to enjoy, bolstered by bags of popcorn and blankets spread out on the floor. It was one of the only times over a couple of decades that the near-constant motion and commotion of raising four children made way for quiet togetherness.
Whether it was one of the Shrek installments or, as they grew more sophisticated, smart comedies like Little Rascals or Matilda, movie nights created warm lifetime memories for parents and kids alike.
As parents, we were probably too frazzled by day-to-day survival to feel the bittersweet awareness that we were experiencing one of those “only now” situations. That freeze-frame would never return.
That is, until the coronavirus pandemic.
A year ago, well before the onset of COVID, when we had two children married, another living and working in Tel Aviv, and a fourth shipping out for his army service, my wife and I were anticipating experiencing our very first empty nest.
It’s a good thing we didn’t decide to downsize.
Instead of all that space and time on our hands, the last few months have unexpectedly witnessed three grown children moving back home. The circumstances varied: one divorced; another divorce of sorts between the IDF and my son due to irreconcilable difference; and – a direct outcome of the corona outbreak in March – the closure of a business that tossed my other son, like so many others, into joblessness.
But the closures, unemployment and contractions of life under corona have helped to stitch together a unique reality: instead of using home as a way station for sleep and food as so many young people do – if they come to visit at all – they are now constantly around.
It’s different than before, when they were growing up and at home all the time. Now, they eat... and they eat a lot.
But they also help out a lot more, too, whether it’s grocery shopping, cooking or cleaning up. Which is a good thing, because it’s a life lesson that you can’t boss your adult children around the same way you could when they were kids.
In between anxiety over their future in the shadow of the pandemic, anxiety over one of them coming into contact with an infected person, and anxiety over them judging me as a person instead of as a father, the enforced time together has produced some unexpected delights.
The other night, after Rosh Hashanah faded into the sunset and with nowhere to go due to the closure, movie night returned. The five of us gathered and watched the delightful Netflix documentary My Octopus Teacher. We sat in rapt silence, too engrossed by the dazzling visuals and gripping story to even make the traditional popcorn.
Someone less steely might have found tears welling up over the poignancy of a family, reunited over corona, revisiting their collective past. This time around, with the hindsight of a couple of decades, the bittersweet awareness that this moment should be savored as the fleeting miracle it was, couldn’t be overlooked.
The last six months have put everyone through some trying tests of nerves, with health and financial challenges around every corner. We long to return to normalcy and the freedom of going where we want, sitting in cafés, traveling.
One day, hopefully soon, this pandemic will fade away, and everyone will head back to their full lives. On that day when we wake up to an empty nest, it will be with the realization that for a short while – thanks to a deadly virus – we were able to experience a treasured moment.
In 2020 amid a world crisis and well into a family’s life cycle, children came back to the nest for a short time... where they found shelter, support and love. And where there’s always a good movie waiting.


Tags children family Coronavirus in Israel lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The lockdown aid package is welcome, but more must be done By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Emirati Crown Prince is this year's 'person of the year,' not coronavirus By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Elie Podeh The coming out of the Israel-Bahrain clandestine relationship By ELIE PODEH
Ruth Wasserman Lande An Arab-Israeli take on the Abraham Accords By RUTH WASSERMAN LANDE
Douglas Bloomfield If Biden wins, he'll have to get around Senator Mitch McConnell By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by