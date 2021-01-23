The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The European Union has not banned kosher slaughter

The myth that the EU has outlawed Jewish religious practices continues to reverberate.

By EMANUELE GIAUFRET  
JANUARY 23, 2021 20:07
DEMONSTRATORS WEAR a sheep and a cow mask to protest kosher and halal slaughter, at the German Chancellery in Berlin in 2012. (photo credit: THOMAS PETER/REUTERS)
DEMONSTRATORS WEAR a sheep and a cow mask to protest kosher and halal slaughter, at the German Chancellery in Berlin in 2012.
(photo credit: THOMAS PETER/REUTERS)
Ever since the European Court of Justice handed down its ruling regarding kosher and halal slaughter last month, headlines have claimed that the European Union is banning slaughter. It’s being alleged that the EU is outlawing Jewish religious customs, thus sending the signal that Jews are no longer welcome in Europe. That is, of course, not the case. In fact, the EU is and will remain fully committed to help Jewish life flourish on our continent, while commercialization of kosher meat remains legal across the entire EU.
Current EU legislation allows for kosher and halal slaughter, often referred to as “ritual slaughter.” But national governments have broad discretion regarding the need to reconcile animal welfare and safeguarding freedom of religion, which includes the possibility to practice one’s religion. Where to draw the line is a matter of heated debate among Europeans, and the judges of the EJC decided to leave the answer to this sensitive question to the EU’s 27 member states.
The EJC’s December 17 ruling upheld the 2017 decree by the Flemish government to ban ritual slaughter without stunning, as required by most interpretations of Jewish law, but stressed that stricter national rules on ritual slaughter have to be proportionate and must adequately consider freedom of religion and belief guaranteed by the Charter of Fundamental Rights.
The ruling caused frustration to the Jewish and Muslim communities. The EU is based on democracy and the rule of law, and we are committed to upholding all decisions of the court, which has the sole authority to interpret the law. Still, the EU remains fully committed to guaranteeing that Jewish life continues to flourish, and that every single Jew feels at home or welcome in Europe.
As the Council of the European Union concluded last month, “We are grateful that 75 years after the Holocaust, Jewish life, in all its diversity, is deeply rooted and thriving again in Europe. It is our permanent, shared responsibility to actively protect and support Jewish life.”
And yet, the myth that the EU has outlawed Jewish religious practices continues to reverberate, and this type of disinformation, either because of inaccuracy or expediency, does a disservice to the promotion of Jewish life and the fight against antisemitism, two goals the EU will pursue with increasing vigor and determination. In 2021, the European Commission will issue the first-ever comprehensive EU strategy on combating antisemitism, which is currently being developed.
We have long put our money where our mouths are, funding numerous projects to help secure Jewish institutions and restore Jewish heritage sites.
TO NAME just a few examples, last year the commission earmarked more than NIS 45 million for projects to improve the protection of places of worship, which includes synagogues, a call currently under evaluation.
The EU provides the European Jewish Cemeteries Initiative with substantial financial support, using engineering drones and 3D models to restore and preserve hundreds of Jewish burial sites across Eastern Europe. The initiative’s latest project includes a new program of educational outreach events, including socially innovative actions with residents, communities and schools.
We also fund the Jewish Digital Cultural Recovery Project, which is developing a comprehensive database of Jewish-owned cultural assets ransacked by the Nazis, as well as more than NIS 35 million for the European Holocaust Research Infrastructure, which seeks to deepen the integration of Holocaust archives and research.
We strongly reject the suggestion that the European Court of Justice is motivated by antisemitic sentiments. The fact that the EU is fully committed to Jewish life, including the fight against antisemitism, has been acknowledged by Israeli authorities and Jewish groups worldwide.
On January 8, after the European Commission issued a handbook for the practical use of the IHRA definition of antisemitism, the Foreign Ministry expressed appreciation for Brussels’s “uncompromising commitment to fight against the ugly and dangerous phenomenon of antisemitism.”
Last month, the ministry applauded the Council of the EU’s conclusions as a “decisive position against the phenomenon of antisemitism.” Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich thanked the EU “for recognizing the threat of rising antisemitism to Jewish life and for their deep commitment to ensure its future.” World Jewish Congress president Ronald S. Lauder hailed the Council’s declaration as “a significant step forward in making Europe a better place for Jews.”
Still, we need to remain attentive to the Jewish community’s worries about its religious traditions. European Muslims are also affected by the December 17 court decision, which may present opportunities for a Jewish-Muslim partnership to explore, together with the EU and competent authorities, possible solutions that guarantee freedom of religion while also minimizing unnecessary suffering to animals.
To this end, the European Commission is in constant dialogue with representatives of the Jewish community to discuss all their concerns. The debate over the right balance between animal welfare and freedom of religion will continue within our societies. The sincere and unwavering commitment to fostering Jewish life in Europe remains non-negotiable for us.

The writer is the EU ambassador to Israel.


Tags European Union kosher eu israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Biden's approach to the Middle East should be realistic, pragmatic

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Haredi autonomy needs to stop so Israel can beat COVID-19

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Burning issues in the Biden era

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Biden’s America: A cautionary tale for Israel - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by