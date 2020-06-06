The NYT Cotton op-ed controversy from an op-ed editor’s lens

The New York Times is in the middle of a crisis over publication of an opinion piece by US Senator Tom Cotton. The growing discussion, debate and crescendo of critique from both sides of the political aisle has offered a rare look into debates inside a newspaper about how their op-ed department may have fumbled. As an op-ed editor who has had to deal with similar controversies over the years, I have some insight into these issues and it is worth looking at what we might learn from this.

First, let’s look at what we know and what is happening.

At the heart of the discussion appear to be several issues. Was it offensive to publish the June 3, 2020 Cotton op-ed that called for sending in the troops to restore order after a week of protests in the US? How did the process work that enabled the op-ed to be published and was it not “fact checked” or read by senior editors? Should op-ed pages publish controversial opinions or do they need to be more careful?

Many other NYT writers and staff have chimed in, including other columnists. Depending on the view one reads, it may be a debate within the organization between younger writers and the older editors, or among those on the left and those who think the op-ed offended people who identify with the protesters who are fighting for civil rights. It may be just about "fact checking."

As of June 5 there were new details emerging about the op-ed and controversy within the Times' Other media were slamming the newspaper and discussions among staff, including on messaging services, were being made public. What do the critics say? Joe Scarborough, a cable news host, said the op-ed was offensive and misstated basic facts. Karen Attiah, at The Washington Post called on the Times to retract the op-ed. Others have questioned why it is wrong to publish Cotton’s op-ed if US legacy media have published op-ed by the antisemitic Houthi rebels and others.

New York Times Op-ed Editor Jamaes Bennet apologized to staff, according to The Daily Beast during a Friday meeting. The process of editing had supposedly broken down to allow the op-ed to be published. It appears as if senior staff didn’t read the piece. It turns out that the Times approached Cotton because he had basically tweeted the same thing: send in the troops. The publisher of the newspaper A.G Sulzberger has also said the op-ed was “contemptuous,” and others saw it as inflammatory, according to reports.

The Times appears to now lay blame on a rushed process and a member of staff, an editor in the opinion section, with other members of the team saying they had not been aware of the article. The Spectator says that the Times op-ed staff have numerous people working on these op-eds, including Bennet, who has two deputies named James Dao and Kathleen Kingsbury. According to other accounts the decision by the newspaper to try to put blame downhill on a 25-year old staffer is strange because the op-ed had several back-and-forth rounds with Cotton’s team. Nevertheless, on Friday the Times had an all-staff meeting with the paper’s leadership to discuss the op-ed. The paper has already decided to add more fact checkers to the section and reduce the number of op-eds.

THE STORY so far is that sometime around June 1 a staffer saw Cotton’s tweets and apparently reached out to his office and soon received an op-ed. This is a normal process in an op-ed section. Due to a news cycle that is driven by social media and 24-hour news it is desirable for newspapers to get timely op-eds. You can’t wait a week and you want to have op-eds that are going to ride the media wave as it crests and breaks. You want to be relevant and part of the debate. As an op-ed section you also get used to seeing who will file quickly and be relevant.

However, the need to have timely and quality material also runs into a second issue at most legacy media. At a time of declining budgets and reduced staff many newspaper don’t have the time or resources to approach numerous people for op-eds and then decide which is best and which to commission. Because newspapers that were once print-centric are now online-centric, it’s not just about taking time to find space in print during a fast-changing news cycle, you also want to have pieces online. That means you rely on submissions for content.

In an ideal world you’d want to commission or accept pieces from the best possible contributors and you’d want to balance different political view points and also have diversity of authors, meaning young and old or different religions, genders and countries of origin and ethnicities. But balance doesn’t mean free-for-all and it doesn’t mean an op-ed section is part of “free speech.” Op-ed sections neither have the room for every opinion, nor should they be giving a platform to amplify every extreme view. In a world of internet click bait it’s clear that many sections want the clicks and they may make headlines more juicy or try to have more controversy. That tends to trend towards more extremism. But it is the responsibility of an editorial team not to give into the extremes and certainly not to fuel hate or harmful voices. How to manage these decisions are up to each staff, and it is necessary to articulate a conceptual framework that reduces extremes or mitigates against certain types of offensive op-eds.

As an op-ed editor I remember many controversies where mistakes may have been made. How might they be made? It is true that editors may not read a piece carefully enough, or they may not be aware of past comments by a writer. More often mistakes may not be a whole piece but several sentences or a paragraph that are inaccurate. Mistakes may even be inserted by sub-editors or the wrong version of a piece might be printed.

There are questions about the need for “fact checking”? What does this mean? What is a fact? For instance, if an op-ed writer says that by boycotting Israel people support “genocide” against the Jewish state, is that a fact or an opinion, and can it be “fact checked.” There are many cases where if you tried to “fact check” most op-eds or even analysis and news stories you’d run into key questions and not be able to run most pieces, or have to make them very bland. For instance the news teams in the US reporting on the use of “tear gas” against protesters across from the White House ran into questions about whether tear gas had actually been used. Would “fact checking” have helped? Usually when asked to show evidence for something a writer can simply point to a news report. Since CNN had reported that tear gas was used it became a “fact.” So fact checking may not mean that you end up with more facts, it only means that you can verify someone else reported it.

Op-eds can be heavily edited and sent back-and-forth, and that process may make them better. But it may also become one of those situations where an editor is trying to shape the op-ed to meet their own needs. I remember once pitching an op-ed to a paper about politics in the classroom in Israeli universities. An editor tried to encourage me to make my views more extreme than they were, to argue that professors should be forbidden from mentioning their political views and subject to censure. I didn’t believe this and chose not to write the piece. In other cases editors may take issue with words such as “terrorists” and turn them into “militants.” Is that a “fact” issue or a style issue? Why are some groups called “terrorists” and others not, whether or not they engage in terror?

How can you fact check issues that are up for debate? For instance in 2012 the New York Times ran an op-ed about Nigeria arguing that Boko Haram was “not the problem.” Despite the group’s rise and increasing brutality, the author claimed there was no proof that a “well-organized, ideologically coherent terrorist group called Boko Haram even exists today.” The fact is that it did exist and it only got worse after. But what would a staff editor do to fact check this? They can’t fly to Nigeria and interview Boko Haram. So what’s the harm in letting the author express this opinion?

As an editor I’ve often stressed to writers that I believe op-eds should argue about ideas and not be personal attacks on individuals. One issue op-ed sections face is that if you have a long screed against one group or person then you will be called on to have a “right of reply” from the other side. However, this kind of debate can be good, to have top ideologues argue about the issues of the day. But if it becomes a rancorous personal debate, and less about the issues, don’t you lose the plot? However, readers sometimes like to see different individuals slammed, so a section could cater to this desire for more gladiatorial battles in op-ed sections.

The issue with the Cotton op-ed is that it might have been more reasonable to approach a slightly more moderate voice if there were concerns that it could be interpreted as fueling extremism or giving cover for use of the military against protesters. Certainly that is a valid question.

If the Times is to be believed, that its senior editors didn’t see the Cotton op-ed or read it fully, then that’s a problem in the process. Certainly when an op-ed goes to print it should be seen by several senior editors. Generally if a section runs smoothly then staff are trusted to do their due diligence. When there are tense times and major issues of the day confront a newspaper, such as unprecedented national protests, then don’t you want to balance an op-ed section with views from different sides? It would stand to reason that if you have an op-ed by a Senator, such as Cotton, that seems to be a kind of surrogate for Trump’s military policy, then you’d have senior editors work the phones to get one from the other side of the aisle. That didn’t happen apparently. Rushed deadlines lead to using high profile voices quickly without having time to get comment from the other side.

This boils down to what is the main reason for an op-ed section and what does it want to accomplish. Is it a place to debate the issues of the day, a kind of historic record of that debate? Is it click-bait to drive traffic to a site? Is it a kind of “free-for-all” brawl or a place to set a narrative done by media of the left or right to give talking points to the team. Is it driving debate or responding to it? Is it for experts or more average people? I wrestled with these questions for several years editing The Jerusalem Post op-ed section.

Too often these days some op-ed sections read like a bit of a mish-mash, including articles that look more like press releases, or even foreign governments leveraging access to western media to spread their propaganda. They cater to a range of click-bait, and self-indulgent pieces that seem to glorify the author or be some kind of inside baseball, then raising the debate. They do less educating and more knee-jerk responding. And this is part of the problem. They aren’t driving new ideas or building ideological stances. Most people will not look back at op-eds today as transforming debate. This is partly because there are too many of them and because news sections on many websites blend opinion, analysis and news.

In a news cycle and social media cycle that values speed and clap-backs, snark and smarm, slamming people and outrageous superlatives, the challenge is to keep op-eds factual and moderate. Politicians in the US have made up claims about “domestic terrorists” and “cartels” and “white supremacists” or even “Russians” driving the current protests. None of this is factual. So how can op-eds by these same politicians be expected to be “factual.” There are western experts and intelligence officials who make up lurid claims about Covid-19 without any facts to back up their assertions; such as claiming it was “made in a lab,” so how can op-ed sections be expected to fact check a claim like that when it is reported as “exclusive” by newspapers. That being said, should a section refuse to run op-eds that go against public health guidelines because they might give cover to those who would then harm others? What public responsibility does an op-ed section have?

These are good questions and they too often fall on just one or several editorial gatekeepers to a section. That means an errant look by an editor can enable something to fall through the cracks and be printed. In a world of online media some issues can easily be corrected online. But should newspapers retract whole op-eds? Sometimes they do. This may be under threats of lawsuits or for other reasons. We’ve seen instances where op-eds appeared to call for genocide, they did appear elsewhere because some newspapers had lax guidelines regarding blogs.

When we look at the Cotton experience we find several issues involved. Much of the controversy seems to be inside the staff of the newspaper. That’s a good and healthy debate to have. How much is an op-ed section truly separate from other parts of a newspaper and how much should it be? Ideally an op-ed section might have commentary and opinion on issues the news section is covering. On the other hand if it prints articles that staff find offensive it’s good for those staff to share their concerns.

In general the more a newspaper seeks to appear to be a “newspaper of record” the more its section should represent the highest form of debate, the more moderate voices and the ones that reflect seriously on what the mainstream and majority may be expected to debate and learn from. It should educate the public and care about what the public is facing. It should be in touch with issues that affect the street but also major ideological debates of the day, including foreign policy and other issues. The less a publication is considered centrist or reflecting a kind of newspaper-of-record mentality, the more its op-ed section will reflect more extreme views, perhaps even calculated to drive one side’s political agenda. There is nothing wrong with either, but a publication should be honest with itself and the public on what it is trying to achieve.

As an op-ed editor I always strove to reduce extreme views. However, that was balanced with wanting to give readers a sense of what major debates consist of and sometimes those debates trend towards more extreme viewpoints. I always believed an op-ed section should not insult its readers or attack or mislead them. I challenged writers who appeared to be misleading or assuming falsehoods about their audience. When the Times comes through its latest internal discussion it will be interesting to see what changes it proposes to its op-ed section. Newspapers can always learn from public pushback and internal concerns, but they shouldn’t always make knee-jerk decisions based on those concerns.