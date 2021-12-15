The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The real test for China and Iran - opinion

The West Asian Quad of the US, India, Israel and the UAE is the security blanket that Israel needs against Iranian aggression. Even the hawks in Tehran will not support all-out conflict.

By VAS SHENOY
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2021 21:30
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and United Arab Emirates’ leader Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, December 13, 2021. (photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and United Arab Emirates’ leader Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, December 13, 2021.
(photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
The original Quad, formed by the United States, India, Australia and Japan has been at the center of the White House’s strategy to counter the growing Chinese aggression and influence in the Indo-Pacific. 
The new Quad (now known as the West Asian Quad), which brings together the US and India with Israel and the United Arab Emirates, will be the grouping to watch out for in the coming months. This grouping will be key to the security of the Middle East and the larger Indo-Mediterranean.


The Abraham Accords and the start of a new era

The Abraham Accords were a surprise to the global geopolitical framework when they were conceived and signed between Israel and the UAE at the peak of the pandemic in August 2020. Today the players have changed. Neither is Donald Trump the president of the US nor is Benjamin Netanyahu the prime minister of Israel. Despite these changes not only has the relationship between the UAE and Israel strengthened, it has quickly evolved to create a mini-grouping with two strong mutual allies, the US and India.
Both Israel and the UAE have historic ties with India. India’s links with the Jewish community in the Middle East is well documented as are Jewish communities in India. Despite India officially supporting the Palestinian position since Israeli independence, recognition and informal cooperation between the countries date back to the 1953. 
Since full diplomatic relations were established in 1991, Israel is now the second largest defense supplier to India after Russia. There is probably no other country that has a closer security cooperation with the Indian security establishment than Israel. Both countries are victims and poster targets of Islamic extremism, and the November 26, 2008 attacks on Mumbai made both countries develop a strong strategic bond.
Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle Eas (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle Eas (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
The emirates that constitute the UAE have ancient links with India, even using the Indian rupee as their currency until the mid-20th century. Today around 38% of the UAE’s population is estimated to be from India. 
Both Israel and the UAE consider the US as their first and foremost ally. It would be a natural alliance for a new grouping to arise, between these four countries, which are not only bound together by history but by rapid change in the global geopolitical scenario where their interests are common, while their enemies unite.

The Iran question

Iran is probably the single most important question for the West Asian Quad and possibly for global security. The Biden team has done its best to try and undo the damage to Obama’s legacy of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action by the Trump administration. Iran was arguably the US’s and Israel’s closest ally in the Persian Gulf before the Iranian Revolution of 1979.
Since the revolution, the US and Israel have been considered the greatest enemies by the new Islamic Republic. Today, the theocracy’s hate of the US and Israel is led by a grouping of aging revolutionaries who are themselves well into their 70s and have repeatedly pushed the country into economic and political isolation due to their anti-US and anti-Israel rhetoric. Iran also has the largest standing global network of narco-Islamic terrorists, which spans from Venezuela to Afghanistan, in its efforts to maintain Shi’ite dominance against Sunni regimes.
Hezbollah and the Houthis are among several militia that Iran has inspired and supported and tries to control and influence. The changing global geopolitical, social and economic scenario is however beyond the control of the Iranian theocracy, which seems to be grasping at straws while trying to force a nuclear program it can ill afford and which is frankly useless in the modern, post-Cold War global order, even as a deterrent.
Iran’s role in the Shi’ite-Sunni conflict is older than its ideological conflict with the US and Israel and traces back to the Islamization of the Persian Empire. The UAE and Iran share sea borders in the Persian Gulf, and the UAE is an ancient pathway for Iranian trade in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. It is also the home of a significant Iranian population, which is an important part of the UAE’s economic fabric.
Tensions between the UAE and Iran have escalated over the past years, even though in the past few months the UAE has tried to mend diplomatic fences, trying also to withdraw its engagements in global conflicts from Libya to Yemen, where it has regularly countered Iranian proxies. However the UAE’s closeness to the US and now to Israel continue to create tensions between the maritime neighbors who control the Persian Gulf.
In the center of all these disagreements and conflicts, Iran has created criminal monsters such as Hezbollah, which it can neither fully control nor destroy. In its need for infrastructure and cash to keep its weakening economy afloat it is following Pakistan’s example and is on its way to a strong dependence on China. This final desperate choice will also eventually cost it a historical ally, India. 
India has just started to publicly mention its security issues with Iran. Not only has Iran’s supreme ayatollah started mentioning Kashmir at key points during India’s alliance with Israel, recent attacks on Indian soil against Israeli diplomats exposed a larger network of Iranian terror on Indian territory. 
This millennial relationship is being sacrificed in Tehran’s desperation to keep its proxies prospering, from Hamas to the Assad regime in Syria, while it is barely able to feed its own population. Iran’s primary ally, Russia, battles to keep its position with India as its largest defense supplier, and despite Iran’s increasing closeness to China and Pakistan, the Indian government has tried its best to maintain a cordial relationship with Iran with two visits by Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s foreign minister, to Tehran in 2021. 
Despite all these challenges, all members of the West Asian Quad seem to be aware that the time for a US-led peace deal with Iran on the Obama model is over, and any deal must include Israel. Neither the UAE nor India wants to be in a situation to choose sides between Iran and Israel and the US, so both allies will do their best to walk the diplomatic tightrope and try and keep Tehran from pushing for an open conflict.
India will also hope to keep Tehran out of China’s sphere as Iran and India share security concerns with Russia on Afghanistan and the Taliban. Most importantly, India controls the Chabahar Port in Iran, which is a key non-land transport route to Afghanistan and Central Asia, Iran’s only oceanic port, which is just 170 km. west of Pakistan’s Gwadar Port, controlled by China.

The Chinese dragon

The US and India remain deeply concerned about China’s growing influence in allied countries. The UAE, which had a thriving relationship with China, has for now, seemingly hit the pause button. A key strategic military base being developed by China in Abu Dhabi, has been shelved for the time being under US pressure. Israel, which has used China in the past to develop infrastructure and has a thriving technological relationship with Beijing has now become cautious of China’s investments into Israeli technology companies. Israel is also the main provider of cybersecurity technology, often deployed against Chinese, Russian and Iranian cyberattacks by all the allies.
 The Israel security establishment is now using the sale of Spacecom, a key strategic satellite company, to a Hungarian communications corporation with ties to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, to create grounds for a golden veto.
“A security source told Haaretz that following the sale of various strategic assets to China, such as Haifa Port, desalination facilities, food companies and light rail works, the defense establishment has decided to change its policy and not allow a foreign entity to acquire more than 20% of an Israeli company defined as strategically important.” (Haaretz, December 5)
China’s growing influence and alliance with Iran and Pakistan, both of which have a very strong anti-Israel and anti-US bias, only helps hasten Israel’s distancing from China.

A new beginning

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett recently visited the UAE, cementing a bond with the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. MBZ, as the crown prince is widely known, is an enlightened monarch who is a pragmatic and realistic ruler. While he recalibrates the UAE’s role in fluid global geopolitics, he is focused on bringing the West Asian Quad closer to ensure the UAE’s political and economic centrality.
Next, Bennett will probably visit India early in the new year to cement another relationship that was developed by his predecessor, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bennett will need the  support of both the Indian and UAE leaders if he is to successfully make his case to the White House, which is desperate for a deal with Iran. 
MBZ and Modi will need Bennett to air their concerns to President Joe Biden so that publicly they do not disturb their status quo with Iran. The West Asian Quad is the security blanket that Israel needs against Iranian aggression. Even the hawks in Tehran will not support all-out conflict that drags India and the UAE against Iran.
Unlike the naval Quad, the West Asian Quad is central to global security and intelligence with its influence and interest that extends from Africa to Asia. Where NATO and Europe fall into this puzzle and what role they will have, if any, is still to be seen. Meanwhile, we all wait with bated breath to see what a post-Merkel era in Germany and Europe will bring.
The writer is the president of Glocal Cities. He is a political researcher, consultant and entrepreneur and has worked in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for two decades. He has interacted with leaders and decision-makers and works closely with people from all walks of life all over the Middle East.


Tags Iran Naftali Bennett China
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Clean out the rot of the Israel Prison pimping case

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Anti-Zionists rob US Jews of their Zionist dreams - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

The toxic discourse that endangers lives - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ahmed Charai

Abraham Accords herald a new normal for Israel, Arab allies - opinion

 By AHMED CHARAI
Kenneth Bandler

We should invest in a shared Arab-Jewish society - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

Israel extends ban on foreigners, 3-day isolation for jabbed travelers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking in a press conference on the new COVID variant discovered in South Africa on Friday, November 26, 2021
4

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by