The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The Reali school scandal - opinion

That the Reali school goes to the trouble of dealing with the issue of human rights is something to be commended, even though it is legitimate to criticize some of the content.

By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF  
JANUARY 25, 2021 21:34
EDUCATION MINISTER Yoav Gallant visits Tel Aviv in November. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHONI/FLASH90)
EDUCATION MINISTER Yoav Gallant visits Tel Aviv in November.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHONI/FLASH90)
The attempt by Education Minister Yoav Gallant to stop the Hebrew Reali School in Haifa from letting B’Tselem director-general Hagai El-Ad speak to its students is scandalous.
The title of this article might have two opposite meanings.
The first is that the conduct of the Reali school, which invited El-Ad to lecture to around 300 students from the 12th grade on Zoom last Monday, is somehow scandalous because it took place contrary to instructions by Gallant.
The lecture was part of a series of lectures by a variety of speakers, including right-wing publicist Nave Dromi, on the topic “Military control in Judea and Samaria and protection of human rights – do the two tally?”
The second meaning of the heading, which is the one I profess, is that the attempt by Gallant to stop the school from holding the lecture, and that after the school decided to ignore the instruction (because the Education Ministry refused to provide the legal basis for it) and proceeded to hold the lecture, the headmaster of the high school, Mendi Rabinovich, and the school’s director-general, Yosi Ben-Dov, were summoned for a hearing by the ministry’s director-general, are a scandal.
The explanation for Gallant’s instruction was that schools should be forbidden to invite organizations “that act in a manner that debases the soldiers of the IDF, and term Israel an apartheid state” to speak to their students. As mentioned above, the legal basis for this is not clear.
B’Tselem is not an illegal organization. It focuses on severe breaches of human rights affecting the Palestinian population of Judea and Samaria, and deals with specific cases of breaches of such human rights, which occasionally lead to IDF personnel being investigated and even put on trial.
One well-known case was that of Sgt. Elor Azaria, who was filmed in Hebron in 2016 shooting a severely wounded Palestinian terrorist, who was lying in serious condition on the ground, and killing him. Azaria was convicted of manslaughter and inappropriate conduct, and sentenced to imprisonment.
The Palestinian photographer who filmed the event was working for B’Tselem. His video constituted a major part of the evidence against Azaria, and if it hadn’t been for this video, the whole event would probably never have reached the public’s attention, and the IDF would never have investigated it, which is what happens in numerous other similar events.
I mention the Azaria case because, on February 21, 2017, Gallant, a former major-general, who at the time was housing and construction minister, had the following to say about the Azaria affair on his Facebook account:
“The shooting affair of Elor Azaria took a high toll from the IDF and the Israeli society as a whole. It deepened existing schisms and created new and superfluous ruptures. All of Israel’s citizens, from Right and Left, were hurt from that moment in which the erroneous shooting in Hebron was performed by Elor Azaria, almost a year ago.
“Elor Azaria’s conduct was inappropriate at its very base. The future commanders of the IDF must teach the fighters about this event and emphasize its serious implications. Each and every soldier must recognize the power of the force he holds in his hands and know how to use it for his worthy and important tasks, which correspond to the moral values of the IDF.”
Fine words, which were followed by Gallant’s reasoned explanation why Azaria should be pardoned and released immediately, despite what he had done.
What he forgot to mention was the fact that B’Tselem was responsible for uncovering the horrendous event – the same B’Tselem which he believes should not be heard by 12th grade students today.
TRUE, B’TSELEM is not a paragon of virtue. I think that it should be very careful not to speak to individuals or bodies abroad that could use its criticism of Israel’s conduct (even if this criticism is based on hard facts) to try to harm and even destroy the Jewish state.
I think Hagai El-Ad should never have spoken in the UN Security Council (as he did in October 2018), which includes members that are hostile to Israel, even though he is right in saying that breaches of human rights in territories that are not part of Israel’s sovereign territory are a matter of international concern.
In addition, I believe one should avoid speaking of Israel being an apartheid state, as B’Tselem does, though I admit that I, too, occasionally fall into this pit when I am outraged by some of Israel’s actions, or the policies that some of our leaders and politicians advocate and implement. One should simply speak of Israel’s very serious breaches of the human and civil rights of the Palestinians in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip, and to a lesser extent of the human and civil rights of Israel’s Arab citizens. The circumstances of apartheid in South Africa were different.
WHAT I find especially disturbing is the fact that Gallant chose to attack the Reali school, which is a pluralistic school that focuses on excellence and on broad horizons, and which includes in its Beit Biram campus on Mount Carmel the IDF Junior Command Preparatory School, which it runs, whose cadets attend 10th to 12th grade scholastic classes in addition to their paramilitary training. Since its establishment this school has provided the IDF with many outstanding commanders.
That the Reali school goes to the trouble of dealing with the issue of human rights is something to be commended, even though it is legitimate to criticize some of the content.
What should worry Gallant is the fact that the overwhelming majority of schools in Israel do not provide any extra instruction on human rights, which many children and youth hold in contempt.
Why did he pounce on the Reali school? Because some right-wing students and their parents were not happy about the fact that B’Tselem was invited, and chose to complain.
Complaints of this nature that come from left-wing students and parents are usually connected to dissatisfaction with manifestations of religionization (hadata) activities by means of various religious NGOs; but under religious education ministers, such complaints do not elicit much sympathy, while as a retired general Gallant seems more concerned with protecting the IDF from criticism.
At the time of writing it is unknown how the meeting between the representatives of the Reali school and the top brass of the Education Ministry went. I believe the former deserve an apology from the latter, which they are unlikely to receive.
Just one last comment. Dromi, the right-wing publicist, published an article last Wednesday in the Hebrew daily Haaretz that bore the title: “Let Hagai El-Ad speak.”
Like Gallant, Dromi believes that what B’Tselem has to say is unworthy and even dangerous, but she believes that the way to confront it is by letting its leaders speak freely so that those listening will understand what this organization is all about.
In other words, she trusts the judgment of Israeli youngsters, even though she recognizes that there are people in Israel who sympathize with B’Tselem, and that it is their democratic right to do so.


Tags B'Tselem Haifa education apartheid Yoav Gallant
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Malka Leifer, alleged sexual predator, finally extradited to Australia

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Andrea Stricker

COVID-19 and the IAEA: Where does the Iran mission stand?

 By ANDREA STRICKER, JACOB NAGEL
Emanuele Giaufret

The European Union has not banned kosher slaughter

 By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
Jeff Barak

For Netanyahu, the ultra-Orthodox have always come first

 By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El

How will America recover from the trauma of Donald Trump?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by