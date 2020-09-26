The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The UAE-Israel deal was of biblical proportions, but more miracles exist

How about a hidden, unacknowledged, miracle in Israel that has not been openly addressed?

By PESSY KRAUSZ  
SEPTEMBER 26, 2020 21:11
‘PRIESTS OF the Tabernacle,’ with high priest at center, wearing the ‘hoshen hamishpat.’ (Illustration from the 1897 ‘Bible Pictures and What They Teach Us, (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
‘PRIESTS OF the Tabernacle,’ with high priest at center, wearing the ‘hoshen hamishpat.’ (Illustration from the 1897 ‘Bible Pictures and What They Teach Us,
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
In his “Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes,” Dov Lipman produced original insights into parallels between the agreements made between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Discussing how these were not just of historic in nature, Lipman emphasized they were of “biblical proportions.”
His depiction of the love of Abraham for his two sons, Ishmael and Isaac, is skillfully carried into the present-day relationship between cousins – Israel and Arab states. He aptly closes describing these Abrahamic Accords as being “the fulfillments of ‘biblical prophecies.” It is a miracle revealed, some say, for Israel to have become a key player making peace on the Middle East stage.
How about a hidden, unacknowledged, miracle in Israel that has not been openly addressed? Which has not, until now, been recognized as such. Namely miraculous manna – which the children of Israel received from heaven. This biblical food could be seen as paralleled today in Israel, though it’s children hardly seem to relate to it as such. COVID-19 has halted or curtailed much in society, such as transportation, businesses and family meetings. But it has not prevented constant supplies of goods.
Supermarkets abound with food and vegetables, including leeks, garlic, courgettes, fish, meat, bottled water and numerous delicacies. Where do they all come from? How do they all miraculously appear on loaded shelves? And how now are we inundated with suppliers of etrogim (citron), lulavim (palm branch) and the Seven Species?
Sukkah builders appear, and, to top it all, s’chach to cover the sukkah so that stars may be seen peeping through will soon line our pavements. How do they all miraculously appear for the festival of Sukkot, which no coronavirus will stop? How do these products get here? Not to mention lots of newborns arriving... Heavenly indeed!
Heavenly choruses of birds cheerfully chirp their way throughout my outdoor minyan. We are all praying in “capsules” – once only considered for moon rocketing. But clusters of feathered friends freely crowd together with not a coronavirus between them?
Could it be that these birds, full throatedly, recognize what we do not? That they acknowledge the everyday miracle of manna from heaven? Perhaps appreciating “hakarat hatov” – recognizing the good – by their very symphonic existence acts as a blessing and vaccine against the viral pandemic? Maybe being unified in their group flights and landings further defends them by offering communal support?
Speaking of unity, maybe we could learn from those flocks. Maybe we’re suffering from a genetic component in our disunity absorbed from biblically recorded Tower of Babel aspirations. Then, people attempting ever more technological superiority tried to reach forbidden heights, resulting in their confusion, havoc and dispersion. Through acquiring 72 languages their common goal of attempting ever more technological superiority was destroyed.
Just for fun, take the numerical value of the letters of COVID and then add 19 – this also adds up to 72!!
We too are experiencing confusion, havoc, uncertainly, vulnerability and frailty to mention just a few discomforts. Could trappings of Babeldom be overcome by considering values set before us. This day and every day there are choices. To be compassionate, or not to be.
To blame, or not to blame. To recognize the miraculous, or to ignore and complain. Has our attitude today changed from our 40 years wandering in the wilderness, receiving free water and food – our heaven-sent manna? Why, we then asked, is this dew like substance not tasty?
Why do we have to take two portions on Friday and none on Shabbat? Why can’t we get it every day? We did not appreciate miracles then – and ended without achieving our dream of entering the Land of Israel despite the fact that we were led by selfless leaders – Moses and Aaron.
Such a Biblical pairing is one for which we devoutly wish – a miracle as a salve for this distressing coronavirus pandemic. All that happened thousands of years ago is a salutatory lesson. But one with hope since today we are blessedly here in the State of Israel. A miracle in itself “of Biblical proportions” so clearly expressed by Lipman.
Choosing to see miracles gives energy to face the “slings and arrows of outrageous fortune,” as Shakespeare put it. Creating an enriching, responsible and meaningful life is one which we pray will allow us to be inscribed in the Book of Life.

The writer is a psychotherapist and founder of the Shalshelet Enhancing Relationships Centre.


Tags Judaism Sukkot UAE-Israel deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Clarity is needed to contain the coronavirus crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amid national unrest, the biggest problem we have: there is no trust By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Words and prayers from a pandemic bubble By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Political power is in reckless hands By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amid coronavirus, this year's Yom Kippur is another kind of war By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
4 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
5 Coronavirus cabinet to meet today, as seriously ill spike
Assuta Ashdod University Hospital

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by